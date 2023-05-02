15 Things People Hope Are No Longer Around Ten Years From Now

Do you ever find yourself cringing at a particular trend? Or get worried about the current status of the world? Do you wish some of those things would cease to exist? Let’s explore things members of an online community hope are no longer around ten years from now. You might find yourself nodding to each one of them!

1. “Buy Now, Or You’ll Miss Out!” and Many More Lies

You open your phone, and you're met with ads about the newest skincare product. You switch on the television, and they tell you about the best buy-one-get-one-free deal. It's like there's no escape! Many mention they wish not to be bombarded with these adverts in the future.

2. Child Beauty Pageants: A Recipe for Distress

Members argue grooming children to perform in front of a large audience and judges with a full face of makeup on means putting them at risk for psychological and emotional abuse in the long term. With many countries already having banned them, they wish to see pageants in general eradicated soon.

3. Kill the Cancer

Unsurprisingly, this deathly ailment was the top-voted thing members want gone. This devastating disease has taken the lives of many around the globe. The good news is that science has made giant leaps in its treatment, and we can hope for treatment eventually!

4. Social Media Influencers

Have you ever bought a specific product because your favorite influencer promoted it? Only to be disappointed? Many members say the trend of influencers creates a false perception, promoting ingenuity and potentially advertising harmful products and unrealistic standards.

5. All Work, No Play

Many members confess that maintaining a healthy balance between work, personal, and family life is a struggle with the current employment structure. A shorter working span would promote greater productivity and overall health. It's a win-win situation!

6. Inflation or Laziness?

Gone are the days when one would successfully purchase a house for their family at 25. Many users raise their concerns over the struggle to afford a home, even with the income of two members. Is it a genuine concern, or are millennials being lazy? We’ll never know!

7. Guns, Begone!

Gun violence is a tragic reality in today's world. Users say they hope strict gun laws in the future put an end to it.

8. Daylight Saving Time

Changing the clock handles to bask longer in the sun? Users wish this concept is no longer around. If not, though – one can always move to Arizona!

9. Non-Reclining Cinema Chairs

Imagine enjoying your favorite film on the big screen, only to be interrupted midway by an awful aching in your back. Some say these chairs are the devil's creation and anyone with back problems will agree!

10. A Plastic-Free Journey: Metallic Straws and Tote Bags

With the rising global warming, many hope not to see plastics around for much longer. Come on, guys; there's no need to wrap candy in three plastic layers!

11. War: An Outdated Strategy

You would think with the increase in the world's literacy rate, wars would be a thing of the past. Sadly this is untrue. Individuals articulate their concern over the rising political unrest and its dangerous consequences.

12. Preventing Road Rage

With advancements in public transport and the advent of self-driving cars, users hope the unnerving traffic will vanish. No need to spend over an hour on a twenty-minute journey!

13. One Side of the Story

Manipulating people by promoting false narratives and biased viewpoints should be a thing of the past, many say.

14. One-Time Bargains

Paying monthly to activate your car's seat warmers? No, thank you! Community members hope to see an end to paying monthly for something you should only have to pay for once.

15. TikTok

It is no lie this app sends you into a vortex. Watching one video turns into ten, then twenty, and before you know it, you have spent a whole hour scrolling aimlessly. Users argue that the highly compelling content of the app is damaging for mental health.

