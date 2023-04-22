12 Things People Over 55 Had To Say About Modern Day Rappers

Hip-hop has come a long way (or fallen a long way?) since you'd hear rap songs start with lyrics like “a-hip, a-hop, a-hippy, a-hippy to the hip-hip-hop, and you don't stop.” These days, someone over 55 might want to ensure their pacemaker is in good working condition before turning on Young Thug or Takashi 6ix9ine.

It turns out that some music critics aged 55 and older did check their pacemakers and did listen to some current hip-hop. Here's what they think.

1. It's All Gone Down (Lauryn) Hill

One massive Lauryn Hill fan laments that once hip-hop embraced rampant misogyny and the “cash rules everything around me” ethos, it was time to tune out. Though The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was once on repeat, this Gen-Xer has moved on to smooth jazz. Next stop: dentures.

2. Secondhand Embarrassment

Outside of the rare exception (looking at you, Milli Vanilli), musicians weren't people you'd be embarrassed for. Generally, they were the source of envy and admiration.

Not anymore. One boomer notes that a cursory glance at the “personalities” who call themselves rappers today (specifically Lil Xan and 6ix9ine) causes secondhand embarrassment.

3. A Genre for Those Who Can't Sing

One boomer considers the entire rap genre a participation trophy created for those who could not sing. That seems like a stretch, especially when you consider hybrid artists like Drake and Chris Brown.

Everyone has a right to their opinion, and this skeptic wouldn't be the first to levy the “rap isn't music at all” criticism.

4. Older Listeners Could Use a Hip-Hop Shaman

One open-minded parent occasionally allows their 21-year-old son to commandeer the aux cord and play some modern rap. The parent claims to “really” enjoy some current hip-hop, including Kendrick Lamar.

Perhaps older listeners need a personal DJ with a strong taste in music to guide them through the uncharted waters of present-day hip-hop.

Wait, that's not water. That's purple drank.

5. Wash, Rinse, Repeat, and Record

The criticism that hip-hop “all sounds the same” has never been more on point. At least, the hip-hop you'll hear on mainstream playlists and radio stations sounds the same.

Back in the day, a Southern artist like OutKast sounded markedly different from a Northeastern artist like 50 Cent. While some regional distinctions remain, auto tune-identification and slurry lyrical styles have blurred many of the lines in hip-hop.

To the casual listener, it all sounds the same.

6. The Glorification of Undignified Behavior

Some feel that hip-hop artists once baked sharp social critiques into their music. Many older listeners feel like rap has become a mere glorification of bad behavior. Can anyone argue otherwise?

7. Never Have, Never Will

One popular answer: I didn't like hip-hop in 1970 or 1980, and I sure as heck don't like it now. Nobody said it was for everyone.

If only one artist was so profound, talented, and tasteful that even the most ardent hip-hop critic could not deny them.

Is Cardi B available?

8. Wrappers, You Say?

One 59-year-old said they prefer wrappers to rappers, as in Werther's Original. Want to listen to Nashville rapper Jelly Roll? No thanks, I'll take a Tootsie Roll instead.

Heck, if they're feeling crazy in December, they might even break out the wrapping paper. Rappers, though? Not so much.

9. They Don't Make ‘Em Like They Used To

A 70-year-old hip-hop head was poetic about the good old days of hip-hop when groups like N.W.A. and Run DMC and solo acts like Slick Rick and Kurtis Blow were on top of the rap game. Though there are standout acts in today's hip-hop landscape, the old heads agree: Artists today are less original and competitive than they once were.

Is this an example of older men telling kids to skedaddle off their lawn, or is it simply the truth?

10. Not Worth a Thought

Based on comments, most music fans over 55 give just as much thought to political discourse in 1970s Sub-Saharan Africa as they do modern-day rappers. That's to say, they don't think about it at all.

11. Four Words

One scathing critique summarizes a hater's view of modern-day hip-hop: “Overproduced, repetitive, misogynistic, narcissistic.”

12. Outcasts for OutKast

One music fan with impeccable taste longs for the late 90s and early 2000s when Andre 3000 and Big Boi introduced their Southernplayalistic brand of hip-hop to the masses.

The fan didn't dedicate a single keystroke to modern rappers, writing only, “I adore OutKast.” Don't we all?

This thread inspired this post.

