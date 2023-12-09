24 Things People Say That Annoy the Living Daylights Out of Everyone

Have you ever encountered phrases that make your eyes roll, and your blood boil? We all have those irritating statements that seem to crawl under our skin and annoy us to no end. Folks in an online community share statements that drive them out of their minds. We've compiled a list of some of the most annoying; let's dive in!

1. “It Is What It Is”

People seem to find this phrase unsettling and annoying. As someone notes, the phrase signifies resignation and offers no solutions altogether. To this contributor, it's like trying to raise a point and being told to shut up because, well, it is what it is.

2. “I'm Not a Racist, But…”

Of course, you are. Saying “I'm not a racist, but…” already gives you away as one, and whoever is concerned already has their opinions about you. Every word that follows a phrase like this has never been less racist.

3. “Everything Happens for a Reason”

True, but could you not say it? Often, it's very insensitive. A contributor shares why it's annoying: “I have cancer, bipolar disorder, etc. When someone says that to me, I just wanna smack them in the face. If you would get the same in the future, I'm gonna say to you too, ‘everything happens for a reason.'”

4. “It Could Be Worse”

We know, but would it hurt to be optimistic? As one person says, “Why not say it could be better?” With this phrase comes complacency in the face of tragedy and a downplay of a person's struggles. Saying “it could be worse” doesn't make whatever the other person is going through hurt any less.

5. “No Offense, But…”

But what? This classic statement irritates many people because it suggests that the following words will surely be offensive. It doesn't soften the blow of the cruel comments you are about to make; it only patronizes.

6. “As a Parent…”

When people use this statement, they are mostly trying to prove a point that they are wiser as a parent. But they seem not to understand that being a parent doesn't mean you are automatically wiser or know everything. Intelligence has little to do with how many buns you've had in the oven.

7. “Can't You Take a Joke?”

“I just have enough mental capacity to recognize an insult that's thinly veiled as a ‘joke,” says a commenter. You might sincerely mean it as a joke, but some people are extremely sensitive about certain topics. Just ask for their forgiveness instead of asking this question.

8. “I Have OCD”

This phrase seems to have become the new trend. Using OCD to describe your cleanliness trivializes the true meaning of a mental health condition. Worse is when these people who claim to have OCD don't even look clean.

9. “It's Not You, It's Me”

Here's a spoiler: They're about to dismiss or break up with you in the most annoying way ever. This is one of the most cliché lines ever. Once a person says this, best believe them. Like the Taylor Swift song, they are the problem if the best they can come up with is this line.

10. “When Are You Guys Gonna Have Kids?”

It's the 21st century; stop caring about other people's lives this way. Some people forget that it's not everyone interested in bearing or having children. Some wish to have kids also, but can't due to biological factors — imagine how insensitive your comment would be to someone like this.

11. “Calm Down”

Nothing fuels a person's fury quite like being told to calm down. It's like adding fire to a flame. It's dismissive, and condescending and rarely results in the desired effect. You should find a better phrase to console a person in anger.

12. “Now, That's So Gay”

Using someone's sexual orientation as an insult can be very offensive and aggravating. Save those words the next time you are tempted to say them. Be more creative with words. Even if you find someone acting a certain way that might loudly pronounce their sexual orientation, it's only human to show good manners.

13. “You're Too Young To Be Tired”

“I guess I just rode my body hard into the ground a bit more efficiently than they did back in the day,” someone says. Who birthed the notion that people must reach a particular age to be able to feel tired? And if so, what's the required age? Do share!

14. “Sorry, Not Sorry”

This drives most people crazy. Are you sorry or not? Pick a side, and stick to it! Most folks think life was way easier when phrases like this didn't exist, and we agree.

15. “It's Giving!”

The most annoying thing about the statement is that it's almost always incomplete or incoherent. It simply “is giving.” Giving what exactly? A contributor thinks this must be the worst phrase TikTok has ever created.

16. “Are You on Your Period?”

Most women find this statement very annoying — emphasis on very — especially when a man who has no idea what it's like to be a woman says it. It also invalidates a woman's emotions, as the statement suggests that each time she has a mood swing or bursts into a fit of rage, it must be because of her menstrual cycle. Women can have mood swings that aren't caused by their period.

17.”Everybody Has To Die of Something”

This is insensitive and horrible to say, especially to someone who has just lost someone dear to them. Of all the comforting phrases in the world, why would anyone choose this? It speaks volumes about that person's personality.

18. “It's Just a Game”

Have you ever met someone obsessive about gaming or sports? Try telling a passionate gamer or sports lover who's lost a game that it's just a game and see the result. You better hope they are not a short-tempered person.

19. “Slay Queen”

Find a more creative way to describe how you or your friend looks in makeup and breathtaking outfits, and please stop saying, “Slay Queen.” One person shares, “I have a stepson that says this so often that I want to duct tape his mouth shut.”

20. “Every Other Person Does It”

How people use this phrase to excuse ill behavior is unbelievable. People find it extremely offensive when they try to correct bad behavior, and the other person just says, “But every other person does it.”

21. “Literally”

What annoys many people with this word is its wrong usage by quite several people. Saying “literally” when you don't mean it in the literal sense is bound to annoy someone. Someone explains: “Tiffany: ‘”I died laughing.' No, Tiffany, you didn't die laughing because then you wouldn't be here telling me.”

22. “Don't Talk to Me Before My Morning Coffee”

Harsh truth? Nobody cares. Just stop announcing to the world that you have a caffeine addiction. We can all afford coffee, too, if your primary intention for always making this announcement every morning is to show off that you are a coffee person.

23. “Women Belong in the Kitchen”

Nobody finds this degrading statement funny, so why do people still say it? It is insulting, demeaning, misogynistic, and every bad word you can think of. For your own sake, try not to say this to women… or like, anyone at all.

24. “I Told You So”

We know it's hard to fight the itch to say, “I told you so,” but try. Nobody likes their mistakes to be rubbed in their face that way. It's a surefire way to turn their aggression on you. Don't say we never told you so.