11 Surprising Obsessions That Rival Religious Devotion

Sometimes, the latest lifestyle trend spirals out of control. It attracts fans that exhibit cult-like behavior.

Here are twelve obsessions that rival religious devotion.

Crypto

The idea behind cryptocurrency is solid in practice. In reality, it's become a way for pump-and-dump schemes to exist while “crypto bros” brag about how amazing crypto is.

Astrology

Some people think Astrology is legitimate and can tell us our futures. People swear by what the stars have in store for them. Others feel like it's all a bunch of hocus pocus.

Coffee

Most people enjoy a cup of coffee to help wake them up in the morning. Others claim they “need” coffee to get them through the day, and they won't stop at one cup. Or two. Or three.

Essential Oils

When you're stressed, a little lavender essential oil can soothe your troubles. Or, at least that's the idea. Some people swear behind the “power” of essential oils, so much so that MLM companies like The Young Living and doTerra are taking over out social media feeds to shlep their snake oil.

Essential oils get especially dangerous when people start believing they're an actual medical intervention.

Workaholism Hustle Culture

If working hard is your whole personality, you're part of the problem. These people are every boss's dream employee: the people who work late, take low pay, don't take days off, never take sick days. It's gotten to the point that hustle culture is so idealized, it's hard not to feel guilty when you leave work when your shift is over.

Disney

Everyone knows the term “Disney adult.” They're grown people that still have a childlike obsession with Walt Disney franchises. They make it their entire personality.

They're not harming anyone, but their obsession is noticeable.

MLM Schemes

MLM, or multi-level marketing, is the companies spread throughout your social media feeds, pushing you to buy their products and join their teams.

If someone's sales pitch to you is “The first thing you need to know about us is that this isn't a pyramid scheme,” it probably is.

Politics

For some, there is no difference between American politics and religion. Some Americans worship their party's political leaders as if they were a god.

Celebrity Obsessions

Everyone knows someone who is OBSESSED with Harry Styles.

According to one person, their 31-year-old coworker is so obsessed that even pictures of Styles wearing a mask and sunglasses was enough to get her drooling. ”

Brand Worship

There is nothing wrong with having brand preferences, but some people are completely obsessed with specific brands.

Sports

Whether it's cricket, premier-league soccer, or college football, millions worship at the altar of one sport or another.

For some fans, their sports obsession doesn't just rival religious devotion, it exceeds it.

Source: Reddit.