Wanted: A Future Without These 15 Annoying Things We Despise

Angry man driving a vehicle
Do you ever find yourself cringing at a particular trend? Or get worried about the current status of the world? Do you wish some of those things would cease to exist? Let’s explore things members of an online community hope are no longer around ten years from now. You might find yourself nodding to each one of them!

1. “Buy Now, or You’ll Miss Out!” and Many More Lies

BNPL Buy now pay later online shopping concept.Hands holding mobile phone on blurred store as background
You open your phone, and you're met with ads about the newest skincare product. You switch on the television, and they tell you about the best buy-one-get-one-free deal. It's like there's no escape! Many mention they wish not to be bombarded with these adverts in the future.

2. Child Beauty Pageants: A Recipe for Distress

Little girls shiny crown
Members argue grooming children to perform in front of a large audience and judges with a full face of makeup on means putting them at risk for psychological and emotional abuse in the long term. With many countries already having banned them, they wish to see pageants in general eradicated soon.

3. Kill The Cancer

Doctor and mature woman undergoing chemical therapy course in clinic
Unsurprisingly, this deathly ailment was the top-voted thing members want gone. This devastating disease has taken the lives of many around the globe. The good news is that science has made giant leaps in its treatment, and we can hope for treatment eventually!

4. Social Media Influencers

laughing at phone
Have you ever bought a specific product because your favorite influencer promoted it? Only to be disappointed? Many members say the trend of influencers creates a false perception, promoting ingenuity and potentially advertising harmful products and unrealistic standards.

5. All Work, No Play

Distance learning. Man in stress lies on a sofa with a tablet and books. Concept of online education during quarantine.
Many members confess that maintaining a healthy balance between work, personal, and family life is a struggle with the current employment structure. A shorter working span would promote greater productivity and overall health. It's a win-win situation!

6. Inflation or Laziness?

Exhausted young couple sit rest on sofa in living room near heap of cardboard boxes feel unmotivated to unpack their belongings. Financial problem, debt and eviction, hard long relocation day concept
Gone are the days when one would successfully purchase a house for their family at 25. Many users raise their concerns over the struggle to afford a home, even with the income of two members. Is it a genuine concern, or are millennials being lazy? We’ll never know!

7. Guns, Begone!

Two girls holding a banner with word guns strikethrough. Women holding sign that says not guns at a rally.
Gun violence is a tragic reality in today's world. Users say they hope strict gun laws in the future put an end to it.

8. Daylight Saving Time

shutterstock 1523322002 1 scaled e1677272602243
Changing the clock handles to bask longer in the sun? Users wish this concept is no longer around. If not, though – one can always move to Arizona!

9. Non-Reclining Cinema Chairs

upsetinmovietheater
Imagine enjoying your favorite film on the big screen, only to be interrupted midway by an awful aching in your back. Some say these chairs are the devil's creation and anyone with back problems will agree!

10. A Plastic-Free Journey: Metallic Straws and Tote Bags

Two girls holding a banner with word guns strikethrough. Women holding sign that says not guns at a rally.
With the rising global warming, many hope not to see plastics around for much longer. Come on, guys; there's no need to wrap candy in three plastic layers!

11. War: An Outdated Strategy

Image from the series Band of Brothers
You would think with the increase in the world's literacy rate that wars would be a thing of the past. Sadly this is untrue. Individuals articulate their concern over the rising political unrest and its dangerous consequences.

12. Preventing Road Rage

Angry man driving a vehicle
With advancements in public transport and the advent of self-driving cars, users hope the unnerving traffic will vanish. No need to spend over an hour on a twenty-minute journey!

13. One Side of The Story

Doubting dissatisfied man looking at woman, bad first date concept, young couple sitting at table in cafe, talking, bad first impression, new acquaintance in public place, unpleasant conversation
Manipulating people by promoting false narratives and biased viewpoints should be a thing of the past, many say.

14. One-Time Bargains

Paying monthly to activate your car's seat warmers? No, thank you! Community members hope to see an end to paying monthly for something you should only have to pay for once.

15. TikTok

Gen Z Makes TikTok the Most Engaging Social Media Platform
It is no lie this app sends you into a vortex. Watching one video turns into ten, then twenty, and before you know it, you have spent a whole hour scrolling aimlessly. Users argue that the highly compelling content of the app is damaging for mental health.

Source: Reddit.

