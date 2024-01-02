12 Things Preventing Boomers From Moving To Assisted Living

It seems like assisted living is something people can never agree on. Some think it is efficient and offers older people specialized care. Others think it's impersonal and unnecessary to leave the home you've lived in for years.

A community member posed the question on an internet platform to better understand why boomers oppose this setup. Here are the answers.

1. It's a Lonesome Place

After visiting an assisted living facility, it becomes evident that these places need more interaction. They have an awesome staff and offer many activities, but no one uses the nice things. People were holed up in their rooms or stuck in front of the TV. They'd have done that at home, but they'd have to incorporate activities like getting groceries, cleaning the house, or arranging for someone to do it. Such activities require you to interact with other people and walk around.

2. Rules Stink

As a person who went to boarding school with countless rules, I can confirm that it's not fun. It stinks when an outside authority controls every aspect of your life, from when you wake up to what you wear and eat. Nobody wants to live where others dictate the number and kind of pets they can have. Some assisted living homes take away pets from old people.

3. Nobody Wants To Live in an Apartment

It's unnatural for human beings to live on top of, under, and share walls with others. Most of us would rather live on our compound but have to make do with what we can afford. A radio baby says they oppose assisted living as they prefer a house with a medium-sized yard.

4. Boomers Are Capable of Living by Themselves

Isn't it impractical to move to assisted living when you can care for yourself? Downsizing to an assisted home doesn't make sense if they're fine living independently.

5. Assisted Homes Are a Colony of Old People

In the real world, we experience people of different ages, and assisted homes cannot replicate that. An individual shares that they have no desire to live in an environment where they only interact with older people when they can live in a neighborhood with people of different ages. They can engage with infants, elders like themselves, and the demographic in-between.

6. It's a Waste of Energy

Paying rent and mortgages when you don't have to is unnecessary and expensive. Apartments are noisy and unpleasant, and they're not interested in pleasing the young by getting out of their way.

7. Boomers Want To Live Big

Being old doesn't mean you should be stuck in a shady apartment eating bland cafeteria food. People work hard to save and afford a big, beautiful house in the city's heart. You'll need dynamite to get them out of that apartment. As long as they can make such adjustments, they're staying.

8. Attachment to Their Home

It's natural to have a mystical attachment to their modest home. While some are attracted to the provisions in an assisted facility, like nice hotels and exercise facilities, most people are attached to their wives, so they're stuck in their houses forever.

9. You Have To Qualify for Assisted Living

Did you know that you have to qualify for assisted living? It's true; if you don't qualify, you have to pay excessive fees to get into assisted living. It's crazy that they'd have to separate to avoid paying the exorbitant fee.

10. Quality of Life

Who wants to spend their last days in an understaffed environment where their needs are neglected? It's not uncommon that when you have family in assisted living, you need to advocate for your loved one for them to get the proper care. If the staff doesn't feel like anyone is watching, they'll get ignored. They're sure there are some nice places, but the three places they've been to needed more staff.

11. It's Expensive

Why use your hard-earned money to live cheek-to-cheek with other older adults? Personally, I'd rather enjoy the money I worked for than give it all to a care facility.

12. It's About Personal Freedom

When people live independently, they can do anything they want in their homes without breaking the rules or offending someone. They can keep a pet, move around as they please, and sit around their wood stove for as long as possible.