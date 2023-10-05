Unveiling Our Fears: The Top 12 Things That Send Shivers Down Our Spines

In a world where conformity often reigns supreme, there are those peculiar moments when something seemingly ordinary manages to send shivers down our spines. From harmless habits to everyday objects, an eerie undercurrent elicits an immediate sense of unease.

Members of a popular online forum recently discussed some commonplace things that scare them. Here are some of the top responses.

1. Stolen Identities

Every company gathers our data, including our home address, birthday, and credit card- sometimes to listen to music or use their software. This information can easily be stolen, as evidenced by numerous data leaks in the last decade.

2. Couches

One person mentioned they find couches to be germ pits. Unlike beds, where you can just strip and change the sheets, there's no easy way to clean them. This never occurred to me, but honestly, it's a fear I can get behind.

3. Baby Instagrams

When people make Instagram accounts for their babies, they don't realize that every picture they post is suddenly in the public domain, available to anyone forever. Can you imagine becoming an adult and realizing your whole life is online, and you have no say in it? No thanks.

4. Parents Without Posting Boundaries

One person shared, “I know a woman with an eight-year-old with all kinds of health problems. It's unfortunate, and he's been in and out of hospitals and surgeries since birth. But the worst part is that his mother constantly posts pictures of him in the hospital looking horrendously miserable.” The poor kid's health history is online for anyone to see, and for what?

5. Staff Bonding

Some people get creeped out by spending time with coworkers outside of work hours- especially if it's company-mandated. Only some people want to share their business with their workplace!

6. Pet Alerts

You know when everything is quiet, and then suddenly your cat or dog goes bonkers? No thanks. Especially when it happens in the middle of the night.

7. Looky Loos

I can't stand it when people come to my door, ring my doorbell, and then try to look in my windows to see if I'm home. It's even worse when they skip the doorbell and knock on the window instead!

8. Fake Happiness at Work

Toxic, fake positivity in the workplace gives many people the creeps. It's okay to show human emotion! I'd rather see a coworker show frustration than deal with a robot all the time.

9. Toxic Positivity

Speaking of, many people find the specific brand of toxic positivity Instagram influencers push has a creep factor of its own. Everyone knows that people aren't happy 100% of the time, but many like to pretend “there is no war in Ba Sing Se.”

10. Referring To Playful as Flirting

How about pushing romantic acts on little kids? Many people expressed they hated it when people joked about their kids being “little flirts” when they were just giggling and laughing. It's even worse when people say this to literal babies!

11. People That Expect Hugs

I have no problem with hugs- I do, however, have a problem when someone I met once comes up to me and questions, “Where's my hug?” Nope.

12. When Everything Goes Quiet Before A Storm

A commenter who lives in a rural area shares they get spooked before every storm. Not because of the storm itself but because of how quiet the world around them gets. No birds, no wind, just the quiet before the storm blows in.

