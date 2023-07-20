The 8 Things You Need To Stop Doing If You’re Over 30

Like it or not, getting old is a part of life. There's no need to beat yourself up over it, but there are some things you need to stop doing. A recent online discussion lists the eight things people over 30 need to stop immediately.

1 – Lacking Basic Survival Skills

This is one of the things to leave behind in your 20s.

Aside from learning to do these things for yourself, it takes the strain off other people and would prove highly effective in extreme situations.

2 – Staying in Toxic Situations

If you've been making excuses for toxic people and situations all your life, perhaps it's time to stop and walk away.

3 – Sneaking

Yes, you have to leave the kids' game to the kids now.

One person recounts, “I snuck up on my wife once like that while she was distracted, crawling hands and knees, and bit her right on the butt cheek. I made a growling noise and got a perfect bite too. She thought it was one of the dogs (they have literally never done this), and she spun around shouting a corrective ‘No!!’ And smacked me in the face.”

You may get more than just a smack in the face if you're unlucky.

4 – Caring Too Much About Others

While some believe that 30 is when you start living life for the happiness of your family, others argue that you should make sure you don't forgo your own happiness.

5 – Awful Relatives

Some people are just related to you by blood; they are not really family. Everyone has one of those people in their bloodline, and it's okay to stay away from them if they harm your mental health.

6 – Bad Sleeping Habits

Never underestimate the power of quality sleep, especially as you grow older.

Bad sleeping habits can cause body pains and affect your psychological and mental state.

7 – Mind Games

Things like gaslighting, poor communication, emotional blackmail, and manipulation are just behaviors that need to go – no matter how old you are – for the sake of self and those around you.

8 – Judging People for Their Hobbies

I had a conversation with a friend a couple of weeks back. People need to be allowed to be happy about what brings them joy – as long as it isn't detrimental to anyone else. And no one should try to make them feel bad or weird about it.