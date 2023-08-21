Dismal Developments: 15 Things Taking a Turn for The Costly

As time passes, we can only hope that things change for the better. Unfortunately, that isn’t always the case. Sadly, this situation happens all the time now, and we are expected just to take it as it is. Here are examples of things that have not only changed for the worse but changed for the costly.

1 – Cable TV

My family got rid of our cable quite a few years ago for this exact reason. The average bill in the U.S. is now $217.42 a month, and for what? “More commercials, channels upon channels of nonsense, ridiculous monthly bills,” as the original forum member describes it.

Seriously, it seems like there is more commercial time than show time these days. What makes this even worse for some is that some forms of entertainment, like sports, can’t easily be found outside of cable.

2 – Insurance

For something that is meant to help you at your lowest point, it sure is a pain. There are millions of horror stories out there involving insurance, many of them revolving around paying a large amount of money to keep it, and then when they actually need to use their insurance, they don’t get any coverage.

One person even shares, “I live near a place that had a very bad fire a few years ago. Insurance has gone up 40% on my little tiny house (<900 sf) to the point where I can just barely afford it. Anyone that was actually in the “burn zone” can’t get their insurance to pay, or they pay so slowly that it is almost like they had nothing.”

3 – Fast Food

Fast food has gotten lower in quality and crazy expensive; this has been the hill that my father has been willing to die on for years. Me talking about this now will offer him some satisfaction. So, this one’s for you, Dad.

Nowadays, the McDonald’s Dollar Menu and Subway’s five-dollar foot longs seem like legends we tell the younger generation around a fire.

4 – Streaming Services

Once upon a time, streaming services were the cheap, pretty decent substitute for cable TV. Now, they are almost as bad as regular TV, minus the ads. There are also so many different streaming services that you may need more than one to watch what you want, adding to the final price tag.

5 – American Candy Bars

I have family in Canada, which means that I occasionally have access to non-American chocolate. Meaning I know precisely what I’m talking about when I say American chocolate and candy bars are inferior. Not only does our candy taste worse, but it has gotten smaller over the years. So now I get less and worse candy for a higher price. Awesome.

6 – Appliances

“If it doesn’t break, how can they sell you a new one?” Good question, commenter, good question. My parents have had the same washer and dryer for decades at this point. Whenever something breaks, they just order the part and fix it.

Newer appliances don’t get that luxury. Most of the time, if it breaks, it’s done, and you need to buy a new one. Honestly, the same situation goes for new cars.

7 – Healthcare

Yes, I know we’ve already discussed insurance as being a big issue. But healthcare is just as bad, if not worse, on its own. At least in the U.S., healthcare prices have risen so high that even having insurance to cover something doesn’t make that much of a difference sometimes. Sadly, the treatment people receive when getting healthcare services has also worsened.

8 – Air Travel

The quality of the flying experience has been questionable for so long that it has now become an old joke at this point. People get less space so that more people can be cramped together like sardines. Flights also get canceled constantly with no explanation.

If you thought it couldn’t get any worse, think again. So not only do you get worse service, less room, and the risk of your flight being canceled at any time, but it all costs more!

9 – Groceries

Veggies, fruits, and snacks what do all of these have in common? Sure, they’re all things that you can get from the store, and they’re all food. But they’re also getting more expensive for worse products.

Fruit and vegetables are of lesser quality and look and feel gross. Snacks also cost a lot more, and there’s less of them in a package. There is a word I am going to need you to sadly become well acquainted with: “shrinkflation.” This is when a product costs more, but there is actually less of the product.

Think of the proportion of air to chips in chip bags. And it’s not just food that is doing this; it’s quite literally everywhere in stores.

10 – Apartments/Renting

“I pay almost $900 a month for a roach and rat-infested duplex that is literally rotting and has the worst mold problem I’ve ever seen.” Stories like this person’s and more await you if you go down the rent rabbit hole. The life of a renter is not that fun, I get it.

The “giving it the landlord special” joke has also caught on like wildfire. This is when something is obviously broken (or sometimes nothing is wrong), and the landlord just paints over it. Problem solved!

11 – Movies

I’ve already mentioned how originals for streaming services are not that great, but let me build on that foundation. Movies have struggled to be decent, and of course, prices go up. Horror movies are a prominent example of bad products. Some of them are not even scary anymore, and I don’t feel bad for the characters.

Movie theaters are also a big problem for people. Though, there is some debate on whether it’s the prices of tickets or food that is less forgivable.

12 – Clothes

If you want clothes that’ll last you a lifetime with no issues, you’ll probably pay an arm and a leg. Even the cheaper stuff is pretty expensive, and it doesn’t last long. Even the clothes at places like Walmart are pricey at regular prices. I have shirts from another store where the bottom hem just completely fell apart, and I had just bought them.

13 – Video Games

I am a video game lover. Playing games is one of my favorite ways to relax. Still, the realm of purchasing new games is really bad. Indie games are usually alright, but the ones made by the big names in the business come out and feel half-finished and broken. Sure, they might update with a patch to fix things after release, but why should that have been a necessity in the first place? And the worst part is if I buy that game brand new, I’m going to be spending $60 or over for a broken game.

14 – Furniture

There’s a reason why that old furniture in antique stores and museums still looks pretty good after all these years. That stuff was built to last. Furniture today is a different story. A lot of it is no longer made with solid wood and is some sort of composite wood material, making it weaker. Upholstery also is likely to peel, and it’s still going to cost you a pretty penny.

15 – Technology

Talking about technology in this circumstance can be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, yes, technology has made us more connected and allowed us to do things like never before. But on the other hand, that means things are more likely to face the little errors computers have on a broader scale.

I have been to places that have a TV with no buttons, which is a bit annoying when the remote doesn’t want to work. My family’s TV is a smart one, and they always seem to glitch.

There’s also the problem of just how expensive buying tech can be! When the first iPhone X came out with an almost $1000 price tag, I thought people would lose their minds! Now, it’s just the norm.

