26 Things That Didn’t Exist 20 Years Ago

Modern technology has become super important in our lives, almost like it's always been there. But if we hit the rewind button, we'll find that a whole bunch of these innovations were either a no-show or looked really different in the past. And guess what? Some of the things on this list might just make you say, “No way!”

1. Emojis

These tiny digital symbols, sometimes called emoticons (coined from emotion icons), are employed in textual communication to communicate feelings, ideas, or expressions. They initially appeared in the late 1990s, and the early 2000s saw a rise in their popularity. Emojis eventually evolved into a varied collection of symbols representing various emotions, objects, activities, and ideas. Still, it wasn't until later that they were standardized across many platforms and devices.

2. Selfie

With the advent of smartphones with front-facing cameras and social networking sites that made photo sharing easier, this idea and its broad application gained popularity in the early 2010s. Selfie culture has become a significant part of modern digital culture, offering people a visually captivating means of expressing themselves and sharing memorable experiences with others.

3. Selfie Sticks

This handheld extended rod or monopod enables people to shoot group or self-portrait photographs farther away than arm's length. Although selfie sticks became popular in the middle of the 2010s, they were nonexistent and not widely used twenty years ago (about 2003). They have developed into an accessory frequently linked to the popularity of smartphones and the selfie trend, allowing for more flexible and expansive self-portraiture.

4. Smartwatches

These are wrist-worn gadgets with functionality that go beyond simple timekeeping, like apps, fitness tracking, notifications, communication tools, health monitoring, and, in certain situations, mobile payment options. As an extension of smartphones, smartwatches offer accessibility and convenience for various chores and activities, all while worn on the wrist. They have drastically changed how people go about their daily lives, keep track of health indicators, and stay connected while on the go.

5. Bitcoin

This decentralized digital currency was developed in 2009 under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto by an unidentified individual or group. It runs on a distributed ledger technology known as blockchain, which keeps track of every transaction made via a network of computers. Peer-to-peer transactions are made possible without the use of middlemen like banks. Supply and demand determine the value of Bitcoin, which is well-known for its potential as an investment and store of value.

6. Artificial Intelligence Assistant

A few decades ago, AI-powered entities such as Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant were not as ingrained in everyday life, smartphones, or household devices. They also did not offer voice-activated assistance or carry out tasks like answering questions, setting reminders, controlling smart home devices, or performing web searches in the same way that they do now. Since then, the theory and broad application of AI assistants have entirely changed how people engage with technology and do various daily chores.

7. Contactless Payment Method

With the help of technology like Apple Pay and Google Pay, people can touch or wave contactless cards, smartphones, smartwatches, or other devices near a suitable scanner to securely make payments. It offers convenience, quickness, and increased security compared to more conventional payment methods like cash or magnetic stripe cards.

8. Streaming Services

Streaming services transformed how people consume entertainment by enabling consumers to access a vast collection of films, TV series, music, and other content online without physical media or scheduled broadcasts. These services, which included Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and eventually Disney+, HBO Max, and others, provided on-demand entertainment available anywhere at any time and sparked the binge-watching trend that has since spread throughout the modern entertainment industry.

9. Google Maps

When it first launched on February 8, 2005, it offered a cutting-edge online mapping service with turn-by-turn navigation, real-time traffic information, satellite images, and detailed maps. Google Maps transformed geographic exploration and navigation, making it a global necessity for personal and professional use.

10. Social Media Influencers

This whole influencer marketing thing has totally flipped the script on how ads used to work. Just 20 years ago, nobody would've thought of scrolling through an app for shopping inspiration from their favorite online celeb, but here we are! These professionals use their online presence—usually on YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok—to create content around various categories, including fashion, beauty, lifestyle, fitness, and travel, to develop a following and influence purchasing decisions.

11. 4G Technology

With far quicker data transfer rates, better connectivity, and more capabilities for mobile devices, the fourth generation of mobile network technology completely changed mobile communications. 4G technology was introduced in the late 2000s and early 2010s. It allowed for faster uploads and downloads, more fluid internet browsing, higher-quality video streaming, and the emergence of numerous bandwidth-intensive applications and services that revolutionized communication and information access on smartphones and other mobile devices.

12. Airbnb

When founded in 2008, Airbnb completely changed the travel and hospitality sector by launching an online marketplace that links tourists and hosts, enabling people to let guests stay in their houses, apartments, or spare rooms for a brief period. It didn't exist twenty years ago, but since then, it has revolutionized how people book lodging for vacation, offering a more comprehensive range of possibilities at lower prices than traditional hotels.

13. Streaming Stick Devices

These plug-and-play, portable devices—such as Roku, Fire TV Stick, and Chromecast—transformed home entertainment by enabling internet content, apps, and streaming services on TV screens. After being released, they provided a practical and cost-effective means of converting conventional TVs into intelligent, internet-connected gadgets that could stream music, movies, TV series, and other content.

14. Voice-activated Smart Home Devices

Home automation was transformed by speech-activated smart home devices, like Google Home and Amazon Alexa, which allow subscribers to control multiple parts of their homes using voice commands. These gadgets can play music, make reminders, operate smart home appliances, deliver information, and even help with daily tasks using voice recognition and artificial intelligence. This kind of technology, unavailable to consumers twenty years ago, represents a significant breakthrough in home connectivity and convenience.

15. Smartphones

With the ability to perform several functions on a single portable device, including making calls, sending messages, browsing the internet, taking pictures and videos, using GPS for navigation, and running multiple applications for different uses, smartphones completely changed how people communicated. The advent of smartphones, best represented by the iPhone in 2007 and the Android line soon after, revolutionized how people engage with technology daily and communicate.

16. Fitbit

Fitbit is a wearable fitness tracker that measures heart rate, steps done, distance traveled, calories burned, and sleep patterns, among other health indicators. Since its inception, it has become popular as a tool for those trying to monitor and advance their wellness and fitness objectives. Usually, the gadget wirelessly syncs data to a computer or smartphone, giving users access to their daily activity levels and motivating them to lead healthier, more active lives.

17. Electric Scooters

Twenty years ago, electric scooters were not a standard mode of urban transportation. These scooters are small, battery-operated vehicles meant for urban short-distance transport. These compact vehicles have become a well-liked and practical last-mile mode of transportation for city commuters, providing them with a productive and sustainable option that helps change urban mobility's face.

18. Collaborative Online Workspaces

These platforms allow numerous people to collaborate, share information, collaborate on projects, and interact in real time, regardless of location. They offer resources for managing projects, sharing documents, holding video conferences, and engaging in cooperative activities. How people work remotely and collaboratively has been revolutionized by platforms like Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Google Workspace (previously G Suite).

19. Wireless Router

These weren't commonplace gadgets but provided wireless internet distribution and connectivity within homes and businesses. A revolutionary concept that evolved later was integrating Wi-Fi technology into a single device that serves as a router and a wireless access point for various devices. This allowed for convenient and ubiquitous wireless internet access, which has become essential to modern networking.

20. Laserjet Projectors

The display market was utterly transformed when laserjet projectors were introduced. They provided superior brightness, better images, longer lifespans, and fewer maintenance needs than previous projector technologies. Their creation has marked a substantial leap in projection technology since the early 2000s, improving visual experiences in various venues, including business presentations, education, and home entertainment.

21. Bluetooth Speakers

These speakers provide portability, simplicity, and the flexibility to share audio in a variety of settings—both indoors and outdoors—by enabling users to play music, podcasts, or other audio content without the need for connected connections. Their introduction has transformed individual and communal audio experiences, allowing users to experience music and audio files more adaptably and wirelessly.

22. Induction Stove

Cookware can be heated directly on an induction burner using electromagnetic induction rather than an open flame or conventional heat source. Compared to traditional gas or electric stoves, it is safer and faster. It uses less energy since it generates heat inside the pan using a magnetic field. Induction stoves are a noteworthy breakthrough that did not exist 20 years ago, providing a more sophisticated and efficient means of cooking. However, they were not widely available or popularized until the early 2000s.

23. Robot Vacuum

Technology for cleaning homes has advanced significantly with the idea of the robot vacuum. A self-cleaning robot that can move around and wipe off floors without assistance from a person. These gadgets can recognize obstacles, move around rooms, and carry out automated cleaning activities thanks to their sensors and AI intelligence.

24. Electric Vehicles

Twenty years ago, electric cars were neither commercially viable nor generally available. Electric cars are becoming increasingly common due to the push for environmentally friendly transportation, providing an alternative to conventional internal combustion engine automobiles. These cars only have electric motors fueled by rechargeable batteries; as a result, they have no exhaust emissions and support the movement toward more environmentally friendly modes of transportation. Over the past 20 years, companies like Tesla have significantly contributed to popularizing and advancing electric automobile technology.

25. Smart TVs

Smart TVs are like magic boxes that blend old-school TV fun with the cool tricks of the internet. They let you surf the web, play around with apps, stream your favorite shows, and even chat with other smart gadgets around your home. Imagine your regular TV, but without those clunky knobs and antennas, plus a whole lot of internet smarts thrown in. These TVs are changing the game, turning our living rooms into mini entertainment hubs where we can catch up on shows, get the news, or even go shopping without leaving the couch.

26. Hashtag

Back before it became a superstar on social media, the hashtag (that's the # symbol followed by some catchy words) was just a regular symbol. It debuted on X (formerly Twitter) in the late 2000s, and it became a thing! Originally, it popped up as a handy way to group together all the chit-chat on specific topics. It served as a digital filing system, making it easier to find what you're looking for. Today, it's the go-to tool for organizing, searching, and linking up conversations about all sorts of things, from #ThrowbackThursday to #FoodieAdventures and #HashtagHistory.