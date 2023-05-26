12 Things That Cost a Lot of Money but Should Actually Be Free

by
Person putting dollar bills in a wallet
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Money can't buy happiness, but it certainly can buy many things that should be free. Sadly, some of life's most essential needs come with a high price tag. According to users, here are 12 things that cost a lot of money but should be free.

1. Dying

funeral
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Death is inevitable, but the cost of dying shouldn't be. Many users said that funeral expenses could easily reach thousands of dollars, burdening grieving families financially. It's important to plan and discuss end-of-life options to avoid unnecessary costs.

2. Water

Girl hiking drinking water.
Image credit: Shutterstock.

Access to clean water is a basic human right, yet many worldwide still lack it. Even in developed countries, water bills can be a significant expense for some households. We should strive to ensure everyone can access safe and affordable water.

3. Healthcare

Doctor in medical mask and protective clothes standing with an anesthesia mask in her hand
Image Credit: AndriyShevchuk/Shutterstock.

The cost of healthcare is a contentious issue, with many arguing that it should be a basic human right. People should not have to worry about going bankrupt due to medical bills, and we need to work towards a system that prioritizes affordability and accessibility for all.

4. Education

School Teacher Teaching Students Learning Concept
Image Credit: Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.

Education is the key to success, but the cost of higher education has become increasingly unaffordable for many. Many people wrote that student loan debt is a major financial burden, and it's important to address this issue to ensure everyone has access to quality education.

5. Therapy

therapy thinking woman
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Mental health is just as important as physical health, yet therapy can be prohibitively expensive for many. According to many people, it's crucial to prioritize mental health resources and make them more accessible and affordable for everyone.

6. Vision Correction

3 Signs a Workplace Is Actually Toxic — And 3 Times It's Not
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

For those with poor eyesight, vision correction can be life-changing. However, the cost of glasses, contacts, and procedures like LASIK can add up quickly. It's important to make vision correction more accessible and affordable for everyone.

7. Ambulance Rides

CPR,,External Pacer Analyzer,Using a defibrillator to save lives.
Image Credit: Racha Phuangpoo/Shutterstock.

In an emergency, an ambulance ride can be a life-saving necessity. However, the cost of these rides can be exorbitant, leaving some hesitant to call for help. A person replied that we need to work towards a system that prioritizes emergency care without putting people in financial jeopardy.

8. Freedom

Term Limits
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Freedom is a basic human right, yet it can come at a high cost for those who are incarcerated. Another person said that the prison industrial complex is a complex issue, but it's important to prioritize rehabilitation and reform over punishment and profit.

9. Filing Taxes

Woman and man doing paperwork together, paying taxes online on notebook pc Woman and man doing paperwork together, paying taxes online on notebook pc Woman and man doing paperwork together, paying taxes online on notebook pc Woman and man doing paperwork together, paying taxes online on notebook pc images Young attractive man and beautiful woman on date looking on tablet Father with little daughter drawing at home Happy time with colleagues at work Intelligent man playing with funny boy Group of business people meeting in coffee shop Young happy family during the New Year and Christmas holidays at home joyful buy gifts online using a smartphone and credit card Senior Mother Interfering With Couple Having Argument At Home Popularity score High Usage score High usage Superstar Shutterstock customers love this asset! Stock Photo ID: 792809188 Woman and man doing paperwork together, paying taxes online on notebook pc
Image Credit: adriaticfoto via Shutterstock.

Filing taxes can be a confusing and time-consuming process, and some people end up paying high fees to have someone else do it for them. Someone also noted that we need to work towards a simpler and more accessible tax system for everyone.

10. YouTube Premium

Person looking at YouTube on their phone with a camera a laptop on the desk
Image Credit: Sutipond Somnam via Shutterstock.

While YouTube premium may not be necessary, many people feel that basic features like ad-free viewing should be free. Another person added that companies have to prioritize user experience and make their services as accessible as possible.

11. Divorce

How to Financially Survive the Cost of Divorce
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Divorce can be a difficult and emotional process, and the cost of legal fees can add to the stress. A final user commented that everyone can access legal resources and support during this challenging time.

12. Insulin

Portrait,Of,Positive,Man,Druggist,Standing,In,Drugstore,,Advertising,Medicine
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Insulin is a life-saving medication for those with diabetes, yet its cost has skyrocketed in recent years. It's unfair that people have to choose between buying insulin or paying their bills, and it's time for the healthcare system to address this issue.

These are just a few things that should be free or more affordable for everyone. We need to work towards a more equitable society where everyone can access the resources they need to thrive. By prioritizing accessibility and affordability, we can create a better world for all.

This article is produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

+ posts
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Previous

12 of the Most Disturbing Facts About the Human Body