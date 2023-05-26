12 Things That Cost a Lot of Money but Should Actually Be Free

Money can't buy happiness, but it certainly can buy many things that should be free. Sadly, some of life's most essential needs come with a high price tag. According to users, here are 12 things that cost a lot of money but should be free.

1. Dying

Death is inevitable, but the cost of dying shouldn't be. Many users said that funeral expenses could easily reach thousands of dollars, burdening grieving families financially. It's important to plan and discuss end-of-life options to avoid unnecessary costs.

2. Water

Access to clean water is a basic human right, yet many worldwide still lack it. Even in developed countries, water bills can be a significant expense for some households. We should strive to ensure everyone can access safe and affordable water.

3. Healthcare

The cost of healthcare is a contentious issue, with many arguing that it should be a basic human right. People should not have to worry about going bankrupt due to medical bills, and we need to work towards a system that prioritizes affordability and accessibility for all.

4. Education

Education is the key to success, but the cost of higher education has become increasingly unaffordable for many. Many people wrote that student loan debt is a major financial burden, and it's important to address this issue to ensure everyone has access to quality education.

5. Therapy

Mental health is just as important as physical health, yet therapy can be prohibitively expensive for many. According to many people, it's crucial to prioritize mental health resources and make them more accessible and affordable for everyone.

6. Vision Correction

For those with poor eyesight, vision correction can be life-changing. However, the cost of glasses, contacts, and procedures like LASIK can add up quickly. It's important to make vision correction more accessible and affordable for everyone.

7. Ambulance Rides

In an emergency, an ambulance ride can be a life-saving necessity. However, the cost of these rides can be exorbitant, leaving some hesitant to call for help. A person replied that we need to work towards a system that prioritizes emergency care without putting people in financial jeopardy.

8. Freedom

Freedom is a basic human right, yet it can come at a high cost for those who are incarcerated. Another person said that the prison industrial complex is a complex issue, but it's important to prioritize rehabilitation and reform over punishment and profit.

9. Filing Taxes

Filing taxes can be a confusing and time-consuming process, and some people end up paying high fees to have someone else do it for them. Someone also noted that we need to work towards a simpler and more accessible tax system for everyone.

10. YouTube Premium

While YouTube premium may not be necessary, many people feel that basic features like ad-free viewing should be free. Another person added that companies have to prioritize user experience and make their services as accessible as possible.

11. Divorce

Divorce can be a difficult and emotional process, and the cost of legal fees can add to the stress. A final user commented that everyone can access legal resources and support during this challenging time.

12. Insulin

Insulin is a life-saving medication for those with diabetes, yet its cost has skyrocketed in recent years. It's unfair that people have to choose between buying insulin or paying their bills, and it's time for the healthcare system to address this issue.

These are just a few things that should be free or more affordable for everyone. We need to work towards a more equitable society where everyone can access the resources they need to thrive. By prioritizing accessibility and affordability, we can create a better world for all.

