12 Legal Things That Should Be Illegal or More Regulated in 2023

Is there something legal that you wish was not? I believe cars should have a price tag and sell at that price across the board. It is absurd that you must spend an entire day negotiating how much they want to screw you with instead of paying what the vehicle costs. Nonetheless, someone recently asked, “What is legal and should become illegal?” Here are the top voted answers for everyday people online.

1 – Hiding Toxic Chemicals in Skincare

“Toxic chemicals are being hidden in skincare as fragrance,” shares one reader.

2 – Alcohol

Many in the thread tossed in alcohol. Yes, there is a legal age, but let's not sweep under the rug how much this substance is abused. Some people would like to see it regulated more. Please drink responsibly.

3 – Unnecessarily Bright Dipped Headlights

“Every single morning I have to resist the urge to flash my brights at people because I mistake their new regular bright lights for having their high beams on,” a user admitted. Several people agreed, sharing being blinded by headlights stories.

4 – Hiding Ingredients in Food

One user answered, “Being allowed to hide ingredients in food by calling it natural flavors.”

“This makes life a nightmare for people with allergies not addressed in labeling laws.”

5 – Convenience Fees To Pay Bills and Do Taxes

One user expressed, “I just had to pay a deposit to get my parents an apartment, and I was charged almost $80 to use a credit card through their portal because that was the only option. No cash or check. Only credit card.”

Another shared, “My apartment complex charges me $75 to pay them their rent.”

6 – Child Beauty Pageants

“Yes, it's child exploitation for every adult involved. What are they getting out of it exactly? They are all on a spectrum line with those who like children too much. In adult beauty pageants, the contestants are old enough and experienced enough to give informed consent to the exploitation,” a user said. “I read this as child abuse pageants.”

7 – Advertising Prescription Drugs

One user responded, “This is illegal in the EU + UK, Switzerland, etc.” “It's illegal everywhere except the US and New Zealand,” added another. A third commenter admitted, “First time I went on holiday to the US, I couldn't believe how weird that was.”

8 – Siren and Horn Sounds on The Radio

“Yes! That should also include car-honking sounds on the radio. Years ago, I was driving alone, listening to the radio, when this ad came on that contained a lot of aggressive, frantic honking. There were no words, no music, just a lot of loud honking for the first 5-ish seconds of the ad. It scared me and made me slam on my brakes.”

9 – Subscription to an Email List Without a Previous Email Confirmation

A user stated, “Or worse, you've unsubscribed from a mailing list, but the company changes to a new mass marketing provider and just hands over their entire list of emails they've ever collected.” “The amount of times I had to click sketchy links to unsubscribe from advertising is absurd,” another user agreed.

10 – Volume Increases for Commercials

“Increasing the volume of commercials by twenty decibels,” one user replied. Someone believed it illegal, and another user clarified, “It's unlawful on BROADCAST TV. Streaming services don't fall under that regulation.”

11 – Civil Asset Forfeiture

“You're free to go. However, your car and money are under arrest,” a user added.

12 – Lying Politicians

It should be illegal to lie blatantly to voters while running for political office. We call it fraud and jail people for lying to gain financially. Yet we call it normal and allow politicians to lie to gain votes for political offices, which not only benefits them economically but also gives them enormous amounts of power to benefit and detriment others.

Source: Reddit