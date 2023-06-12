12 Things That Will Make You Shake Your Head at Today’s Young Adult Generation

We are in an era where life has evolved 2x fast, and priorities have changed. The youth of this era has bewildered the think tankers with its unrealistic demands, illogical priorities, invalid reasoning, and non-serious behaviors. They want a Lavish, easy and smooth life without effort, struggle, or sacrifice.

1. Rising Trends in Facial Tattoos

In the current era, the fashion of tattoos is getting in trend day by day. A tattoo on the body is acceptable up to some extent, but a tattoo on the face is something that affects the ethical values of one. It shows that the one with a tattoo is impulsive and non-serious in their life.

2. Unrealistic Standards/ Intense Competition

Today's young generation is not mentally healthy. They are facing such serious issues that were not existing for previous generations. For example, the concept of perfection, social media maintenance, country crisis, and, foremost of all, the arrival of AI.

3. Parents Shifted Priorities

No doubt, parents are the ones who can think about the best future for their children. But they have shifted their concerns to making their children a sportsman instead of considering their education first. Parents must understand that fun leagues are more lucrative than unnecessary visits to Disney Lands.

4. Non-Friendly to The Environment

Today's education speaks a lot about sustainability and Environment protection. But the concern is how much they follow. Buying unnecessary things, wanting Air-conditioned environments 24/7, private transport, and machines for every work – this kind of lifestyle contradicts sustainability.

5. Committing and Exposing Crime Openly

The young generation loves to be cool in front of their friends, social circle, or relatives. And in this regard, they think being bold looks cool. To follow that, they record themselves while doing offensive acts, such as bullying or abusing someone, and put this on social media.

6. Lack of Intrest in Politics

The most common thing that has been noticed in the youth of this age is a lack of interest in politics. They consider it a boring or dry topic to discuss. They don't even consider casting a vote, which may create a huge gap between the government and the public of the respective country.

7. Craziness of Recording Themselves

It has been surveyed that the young generation has a craze for recording every moment of their life, whether it is important or not. Capturing food, outfits, new buying, visiting hotels, etc., is normal nowadays. This craziness limits the exploring scene of this generation.

8. Culture of Vaping

A new era brings new danger. Once there was a trend of tobacco that was tagged harmful for people. But now vaping has replaced this tobacco, and it is in demand by youth. They vape to look cool, advanced, and modern.

9. Cocept of “Only I”

Self-love is a good thing, but everything in excess is bad. Today's social media, especially TikTok, has driven the youth to think, “I am perfect/ I am beautiful/ I am all.” It leads to a lack of improvement or learning in these people.

10. Eagerness To Do 18+ Stunts While Being Under

According to some, the eagerness to attain everything before the right age is found in the youth of the 21st century. It is common for 15 to 17-year-old boys to drive on the road, even when they are not eligible for a license.

11. Finding Shortcuts to Success

Hard competition exists in every field, no doubt. This competition has led the youth to find shortcuts to their success. They have forgotten that things work on the “give and take” rule. To get success, they have to make an effort. They must accept that things happen with time, and they must develop patience for it.

12. Prioritizing Promotions Instead of Learning

Everyone wants to see himself on a good and reputable post to beat society's competition. But they wait for direct promotions instead of getting success through learning, seeking, growth, and on a time basis. To succeed, people must learn to be more dedicated to their job and more faithful to their work.

