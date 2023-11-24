Things To Be Thankful For: Low Gas Prices This Holiday Weekend

The roads will be packed with tens of millions of people estimated to be traveling for Thanksgiving weekend this year. Thankfully, gas prices are also the lowest they've been in years per this holiday weekend time frame. And it's not just lower gas prices; overall energy costs are reportedly down, meaning that electric vehicle (EV) drivers will benefit from this pricing reduction too.

Why Gas Prices Will Be Lower This Weekend

AAA has estimated that over 55 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles this holiday weekend. Their estimate places more than 49 million of them traveling by car, an increase over the same time frame last year that saw a little over 48 million people hit the road.

This forecast is expected to be the third-highest Thanksgiving holiday weekend travel total in the 23 years that AAA has measured holiday travel statics.

According to President Biden's senior energy advisor, Amos Hochstein, the Biden Administration's usage of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) has allowed gas prices to subside. As Hochstein stated in an interview with Car and Driver, “What President Biden has wanted to do all along is to bring prices to consumers down, to lower inflation, and what we're seeing this Thanksgiving. We are at the low end of the year as far as prices for the country, and it's happening on the week of Thanksgiving, where prices will be the lowest since 2020.”

Hochstein added that “the most common gasoline price right now that Americans will find is below $3, $2.95, or so,” while being optimistic that gas prices trending lower will last into the new year, “We're hoping that we can bring prices further down, especially to make sure that consumers can see lower prices through the holiday season as we go towards January.”

It's worth noting that gas prices will still differ by region. The average “most common” price that Hochstein touts is based on what gas prices will be at the busiest traffic locations around the country. Since these areas will see the most travelers on the road, the majority of drivers will see those lower prices. However, some locations with less traffic could still see higher prices, pushing a state's average gas price well above the “$3, $2.95, or so” Hochstein stipulated.

Still, the point is that consumers will have better pricing options for filling up their vehicles to travel for the holiday weekend than they've had in previous years.

Hochstein also spoke to Car and Driver about how the Biden Administration's future energy plans are shaped by the EV revolution currently happening in the automotive industry. “As we accelerate the deployment of electric vehicles, the price of electricity becomes really important,” he said. “The price we often talk about is gasoline, but if you think about the price of natural gas right now and the price of wind and solar, the three largest drivers of electricity prices, they're all down.”

Hochstein emphasized that lower, stable electricity prices during the country's “energy transition” are crucial to the Biden Administration's goal of having the “electric vehicle experience in America be the best in the world.”

Regardless of where someone might stand on the issues of EVs and the “energy transition,” people should all be able to agree that lower gas and electricity prices are something to be thankful for.