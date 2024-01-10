24 Things To Do in Amsterdam on Your Next Visit

Amsterdam is the capital city of The Netherlands. It is a beautiful city filled with canals, historic buildings, and homes of many world-famous artists. If you plan to visit this city, let us help you make the most of your time by narrowing down your list of what to do. According to our experts, these are the best things to do in Amsterdam on your next trip.

1. Visit the Van De Negen Straatjes

The Nine Streets are one of the most picturesque neighborhoods in Amsterdam. It is known for its beautiful boutiques, which sell antiques and retro furniture. It is also where some of the scenes from Ocean's Eleven were filmed.

2. Admire Art at the Van Gogh Museum

The Van Gogh Museum is dedicated to one of the most famous and influential painters of the post-modernism movement. It is located near two amazing museums, Rijksmuseum and Stedelijk Museum. The Van Gogh Museum is the best place to experience and see how the famous painter lived and created his art.

3. Pay Your Tributes at Anne Frank House

At Anne Frank's House, you will see and re-live a period of World history that should never be forgotten. Here, Anne Frank and her family hid from the Nazis during their occupation of Germany. The exhibit is open throughout the year, so you can visit anytime you come to Amsterdam. You can see the famous hiding spot of the little girl whose diary went around the world.

4. Go to the Countryside and See the Windmills

This is an interesting experience since windmills are rare in some parts of the world. They are one of the icons most associated with the Netherlands. The trip to the windmills is an amazing experience. Most of the windmills are open for the public to see. Apart from this, in the countryside, you can also visit farms famous for making Gouda cheese.

5. Stroll Through the Jordaan District

The magnificent district in Amsterdam is filled with coffee shops, bicycles, and youth. Most of the district is filled with canals that resemble Venice. The houses are built in a well-known Dutch style and are amazing to view. Snap a few photos for your social media profiles.

6. Enjoy the History of Film at the Eye Film Institute

This breathtaking building is a beauty. Built in the modernist style, it resembles no other building in the world. It contains a museum of film, many other exhibits, restaurants, and a coffee bar. If you are into the art of cinema, this is a place you should take advantage of while you're in Amsterdam.

7. Escape the Urban Life at Flevopark

Flevopark is a great escape from the larger city—full of green fields and fresh air. This giant park contains bike lanes, walking paths, and numerous benches so you can rest. The entire park is green, with an open-air public pool and tennis courts. It is the perfect place for a picnic in Amsterdam. Flevopark is fantastic if you want to rest and grab a snack in nature.

8. Ride a Bike Through the City

Act like a real Amsterdamian as you glide through the narrow streets perched atop a bike. It's a trademark experience of Amsterdam, as the city is more accommodating to cyclists than most. You can find bicycle paths throughout the city, and we can assure you that you will enjoy the city at its best with this form of transportation.

9. See the Westerkerk

Just a few steps from Anne Frank's house stands the largest protestant church in The Netherlands. Westerkerk is a beautiful building and a place where many of the local gatherings and concerts happen.

10. Get Inspired at Begijnhof

Begijnhof is a tranquil part of the city. You can enjoy and relax in Begijnhof's garden. It is an inspirational place where many local artists go when they need enlightenment for their future projects.

11. Grab a Cold One With Your Friends at Vondelpark

Vondelpark is a place to have fun and relax with your friends. Near the city center, this wide green field can comply with anyone's needs. In this park, you can fire up the barbecue and enjoy having a drink with your friends or simply enjoy being in nature.

12. Blend in With the Locals at Albert Cuyp Market

What started as a local flea market at the beginning of the 20th century quickly became one of the most important places for locals in Amsterdam. Here, you can see the local produce and try all of it. The choices are limitless since, at the market, you can buy everything from Gouda cheese to clothes and tech equipment. Visiting the Albert Cuyp Market is one of the best things to do in Amsterdam.

13. Take a Boat Tour Through Amsterdam's Canal Ring

A boat tour is a great way to explore this wonderful city. Sit back and enjoy while the locals take you through Amsterdam's canals in its boats. Many cruises offer cocktail nights, dinners, and even live music. This experience will stick with you forever, and it is something you must do while visiting Amsterdam.

14. See the Panorama From A'Dam Toren

Visiting A'dam Toren, or A'dam Tower, is one of the best things to do in Amsterdam. Sip on a cold, sweet cocktail inside a sky bar at this tower's top. The tower is 22 stories high, and it is an impressive building. It consists of numerous coffee bars and a swing on the top of the tower called “A'dam Lookout.”

15. Find Out How the Human Body Works in the Body Worlds

This one is not for those with weak stomachs. Body Worlds is a unique and educational exhibit whose main attraction is the human body. You can find everything you ever wanted to know about our bodies here. The exhibit was created by Dr. Gunther Von Hagens in 1995. The exhibit is world-famous and has been displayed in over 100 European cities, but its permanent residence remains in Amsterdam.

16. Meet the Wildlife at Artis Amsterdam Royal Zoo

While in Amsterdam, spare a few hours and visit this interesting zoo. The Artis is over two centuries old, displaying over 700 species of animals and 200 types of plants. In addition to the zoo and botanical garden, you can also visit a planetarium, aquarium, arboretum, Micropia, and the Groote Museum.

17. Enjoy the Heineken Experience

One of the most famous breweries in the world, Heineken, offers a tour of their oldest brewery in Amsterdam. The tour is very multi-faceted, and apart from seeing the actual brewery, you can see the beer-making process and even order your own custom beer bottle or beer glass. The tour ends with a cold pint of Heineken beer, of course.

18. Blast Away in Blast Galaxy

In a galaxy far, far away (or somewhere in Amsterdam) is a place every gamer should visit. The Blast Galaxy arcade offers over 1000 arcade games and numerous gaming consoles, old and new. The best thing is that every game is free once you pay the entrance fee.

19. See the Royal Palace Amsterdam

This beautiful palace was built in neoclassical architecture, and it is one of the three palaces in The Netherlands that carry the name “Act of Parliament.” The construction of this amazing palace started in 1648. It served as a city hall during the Dutch Golden Age, but today, it is a Dutch Royal House.

20. Get the Creeps at Madame Tussauds Amsterdam

The world-famous Madame Tussaud has an exhibit in Amsterdam in addition to its counterpart in London. It opened in Amsterdam in 1970. At the museum, you can see numerous wax figures of celebrities and public figures from different eras. Some include George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Marylin Monroe, Elvis Presley, and many more.

21. Visit the Rembrandt House Museum

The Netherlands is home to another famous artist apart from Van Gogh. The artist is Rembrandt Van Rijn. His house is turned into a museum, displaying Rembrandt's living room, bedroom, and art room where he painted his pieces. The rooms are in their original state, so you can experience how the artist lived and created during his life.

22. Release Your Inner Geek at Nemo Science Museum

NEMO Science Museum is one of the great things to do in Amsterdam that can be enjoyable for anyone. It shows visitors the basic principles of light, sound, electricity, and gravity. Here, you learn by doing and experiencing the world through your senses, making this museum more hands-on than most.

23. See the Art at Rijksmuseum

Rijksmuseum is located on Amsterdam's Museum Island. The museum is a breathtaking building and a place you must see when visiting Amsterdam. Experiencing the Rijksmuseum to the fullest takes time, so you should plan your day accordingly. The museum displays numerous pieces from the world's most famous artists.

24. Visit the Dam Square

The Dam Square, or simply Dam, as the locals call it, is a historic city center. It is famous for its hand-fed pigeons. It is the city center, literally and figuratively speaking, since most local attractions like Red Light District, Madame Tussaud's, and the Royal Palace are near the Dam.