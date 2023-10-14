The 11 Best Things To Do in Barcelona

Barcelona is a beautiful metropolis on the eastern coast of Spain. It is one of the biggest tourism centers in Europe and the capital city of the self-proclaimed republic of Catalonia. Due to its geographic location and proximity to France, Barcelona brought the best of Spain and France together. Barcelona has everything from heart-welcoming people to beautiful architecture and football passion.

It would be better if you didn't go there without a plan, as you will probably miss some great stuff. We are here to guide you around Barca and show you the best things to do there. So, let's begin with the best things to do in Barcelona!

1. Feast Your Eyes on The Mighty Sagrada Familia

The Basílica I Temple Expiatori de la Sagrada Família, the full name of Sagrada Familia Cathedral, is the largest unfinished Catholic church in the world. UNESCO protects it as a World Cultural Heritage site and is a sight to be seen. The construction began in the late 1800s, and the leading architect was Gaudi, a famous Spanish architect.

It's built in a Gothic style, which was a bit unusual given the date when the construction began. Still, it's the most famous building in Barcelona. It is also one of the most recognizable buildings in the world, like the Colosseum in Rome or The Eiffel Tower in Paris.

2. Watch FC Barcelona Play At Spotify Camp Nou

Another thing that Barcelona is famous for is its soccer club. For the better part of the 2000s, it was the strongest club in the world, famous for its “Tika-Taka” tactics with short ground passes and players like Messi, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, and many others.

Spotify Camp Nou stadium is one of the world's biggest and most visited stadiums. Inside, you can tour the Museum of Football Club Barcelona, where all of its trophies are displayed, as well as some beautiful photos and football jerseys from its history.

3. Visit Casa Batlló

Another display of Gaudi's excellent work, Casa Batlló is a very unusual building. It was an old house that was renovated under Gaudi's oversight. It is said to be built in a Modernism style, but it seems like a child of Gothic and Modernism mixed together. Its curvy lines that protrude from the façade earned it the nickname “House of Bones” by locals.

4. Stroll Through The Barri Gotic

The Gothic quarters in Barcelona are something for all history lovers. The district itself is not the goal but rather amazing stuff found in the district. As the name suggests, most of the buildings were constructed in the Gothic style. Still, there are other things to be seen, too, like the remnants of old Roman walls and fortresses that date to medieval and pre-medieval times.

5. Walk Down La Rambla

The biggest walking street in Barcelona is La Rambla. Recognized as one of the most beautiful avenues in the world by tourists, it's a place to go when you want to have a coffee and buy some souvenirs. There are some beautiful mosaic tiles on the floor as well, so don't forget to look down as you walk.

6. Check Out The Pablo Picasso Museum

Picasso is one of the world's best painters in history. He was a master of the Cubism style and is among today's most respected artists. Surprisingly, he lived in the 20th century. Most of the world's best artists, such as DaVinci, lived in the Middle Ages. The museum displays a lot of his work, and it would be a shame to travel to Barcelona and not visit it.

7. Swim in The Beautiful Mediterranean Sea

Barcelona is a coastal city with a large coastline filled with beautiful beaches. Enjoy a relaxing day on a beach while sipping on your favorite cocktail while the Catalonian sun gives you a nice golden tan!

8. Buy Some Fresh Spices at La Boqueria Market

La Boqueria is Barcelona's largest open farmers market, displaying many different fruits, vegetables, and spices worldwide. The interesting part about Spain, in general, is its proximity to Africa through the Gibraltar Straight. An abundance of produce from Africa can be purchased without ever going to that continent.

9. Climb The Tibidabo Hill

Tibidabo is a hill overlooking Barca, giving you the most amazing view of the city. There is something special about it that we can't put our finger on. It has a nice feel, and it is beneficial for you to get out of the traffic and urban living to go into nature. A beautiful church on Tibidabo's uppermost point is constructed in a Gothic style, and it is a must-see.

10. Try La Paella

La paella is Spain's most famous dish! Sure you can make it at home, but it tastes different when you eat it in Barcelona. It's a dish made of rice, seafood, and spices, but there are so many variations of paella that sometimes one might think if you add anything to the rice, it can be called la paella.

11. Get a 360 Degree View of Barcelona From Mirador Torre Glòries

Barca's observation deck is hidden on top of a large glass building filled with crazy, futuristic art, but the view is the best feature. The deck is round, with glass windows from top to bottom, so it's great for lovely photos of the city and a few selfies here and there.

More Things To Do in Barcelona—Our List Is Just The Start

Barcelona is a city that keeps giving and should be on your must-do list. There are so many things to do in Barcelona, we hope this list was just a start as you plan your journey to this incredible town!