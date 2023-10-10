10 of The Best Things To Do in Belgrade on Your Next Visit

Belgrade is the capital of Serbia, one of the biggest cities on the Balkan Peninsula. The city has been one of the most critical locations for many empires throughout history. The first inhabitants of Belgrade were the Celtics, followed by the Romans, who named it Singidunum. The Slavic tribes followed and renamed the city Beograd (The White City), which called to the white color of the stones the Romans used to build their fortresses.

The Serbian people are mostly Slavic people and remain the leading group of inhabitants in today's Belgrade. However, the Slavic reign didn't last long. Shortly after their arrival, the Byzantine Empire occupied the city, and later, the Ottoman Empire ruled the city for over five centuries. After the Ottomans were defeated, Austro-Hungary took over the city's rule, but after its demise, the city fell into the hands of Nazi Germany in World War II.

10 Things To Do in Belgrade, Serbia

It is safe to say that all the empires that ruled Belgrade left a part of themselves in the city, making it a desirable tourist destination. Only some things in Belgrade are ancient since it is also a modern city where you can enjoy all the perks of the 21st century. The weather in Belgrade is pleasant all year round, but if you decide to visit in the winter months, bring some warm clothes as the city is famous for the northern wind “Košava. ”

Now that you know the history, let's talk about the best things to do in Belgrade.

1. Visit The Kalemegdan Fortress

The Kalemegdan Fortress was an ancient Roman fortification made from wood and mud, which, over time, evolved by becoming a complete Roman fortress. Later used by the Byzantine, Turkish, and Austro-Hungarian empires as well, it's a beautiful place to visit.

2. Stroll Through Knez Mihajlova Street

The most famous street in Belgrade has its charms. The Turks built it around the 16th century and built mosques and houses around them. The Islamic part of the street was destroyed by the Austro-Hungarians, who wanted to give it a fresh new look with the building style that was popular in Europe in the late 19th century. The Knez Mihajlova still looks the same today, for the most part.

3. Have a Rakija in Skadarlija

For those that don't know, Rakija is a grape brandy famous in the Balkans, and it is regularly drunk in countries like Montenegro, Greece, Turkey, and many others as an aperitif. Skadarlija is the Turkish area in Belgrade, famous for its cobblestone streets and old restaurants. Many popular artists from Serbia and its surrounding countries visit Skadarlija every time they are in Belgrade.

4. Grab a Moment To Say a Prayer in The Temple of St. Sava

The most prominent Orthodox temple in the Balkans is located in Belgrade. The temple of St. Sava is the second biggest Orthodox temple in the world, just behind an Orthodox temple in Moscow. The construction took over 70 years, and this giant temple was finally finished in 2004. It is 225 feet high, representing a significant and holy place for every Orthodox Christian worldwide.

5. Check Out Kapetan Mišino Zdanje

Captain Miša Antanasijević was a Serbian salt trader and ship owner. He was wealthy and kind, and in the late 1800s, he left something behind for his country's capital. Captain Miša's Mansion is one of the most beautiful buildings in Belgrade, and it serves as a building for Philosophy College and the main building for The Serbian University Rectorate as it was a wish of the Captain himself.

6. Relax on The Beach at ADA Ciganlija

Belgrade sits on two large rivers, the Sava and the Danube. The Ada Ciganlija is the most extensive river beach in Belgrade, and it is a must-visit location during the hot summer months. What started as an island in the Sava River and a place where the prisoners of war were executed became a peninsula and one of the best places in the city if you want to have some fun on the water.

7. Experience The Belgrade Nightlife on “Splavovi”

“Splav” means raft, and Belgrade is famous for them. Belgrade's nightlife is one of the most famous in Europe. The Splavovi are on the Danube River and are a go-to location if you want to have a good time late at night. They're open every day, all year round, so whenever you visit the capital of Serbia, you are guaranteed to have a good time.

8. Enjoy Nature in Tašmajdan Park

The place where the park stands today was a medieval quarry, and the cave below it was used to store ammunition during the war periods. Today, the park is a beautiful place to spend your day, with many sports and recreation facilities to pass the time.

9. Visit The Belgrade Zoo

Almost a century old, the Belgrade Zoo is famous for having an enormous number of Albino species of animals. The most famous animals in the zoo are the pack of albino lions, an endangered species, and only a few of them are left in the world.

10. Walk Through The Serbian Aviation Museum

For those of you who love aviation, and especially its history, the Serbian Aviation Museum is the best place in the city. The museum is a beautiful glass building, home to over 200 models of airplanes and helicopters, some of which are units from the Second World War.

Belgrade is a beautiful city, unique in its own way. A clash of cultures and empires that shifted during the millennia makes the city desirable to visit and explore!