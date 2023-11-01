13 Things To Do in Berlin, Germany

All roads may lead to Rome, but a good number of them also lead to Berlin. The German capital was once a border point between East and West Germany, but with the fall of the Berlin Wall, it is now the city that unites Germany.

The Best Things To Do in Berlin, Germany

Known for beautiful architecture, infamous history, and great raves, Berlin is an interesting place to visit. It is no easy task to navigate a city with over 3 million people. With our help, you can plan your trip with this list of the best things to do in Berlin.

1. See the Mersmerizing Bradenburg Gate

Perhaps the most famous symbol of German Power throughout history, The Brandenburg Gate still stands strong even after three centuries of its construction. The gate was constructed as a symbol of peace after the Thirty Year War, but later on served as a triumph monument for the leaders of Germany. It was designed with the inspiration of the Greek Acropolis, and even though it does resemble it, it is still recognizable on its own as the most important building in Berlin.

2. Admire Reichstag Building

The Reichstag building, or, in literal translation, The Parliament building, is another marvel of Berlin. The original building dates over a century, but it was destroyed by the Dutch communist party, which was against Hitler’s elections as Chancellor. It was renovated in 1999, and it’s free for the public to visit. It is most known for its huge glass dome, which gives a panoramic view of the city.

3. When in Berlin—Berliner Fernsehturm

Speaking of great views, there is none like the Berlin TV Tower, Berliner Fernsehtrum. This is not only a TV tower, but also a restaurant. Located at the top of the tower, the restaurant rotates so you can see the whole of Berlin while enjoying a nice meal.

4. See History in Person at the Berlin Wall

The Berlin Wall was a wall that divided East and West Germany. The Wall was taken down in 1989, which resulted in the unification of the German lands. While the Wall isn’t there anymore, there are some parts that were left intact for people to see. You can read some interesting messages and writings on the remnants of the Berlin Wall.

5. Sync Your Heartbeat With the Drums at Berlin Underground Raves

Berlin is known as the “capital of the rave culture.” There are numerous indoor and outdoor nightclubs which you can visit and enjoy your evening. If you want a night to remember, then you need to visit one of the old war bunkers which are now host these raves.

6. Visit the Bode Museum

If you are a lover of art and history, then the Bode Museum is the place for you. It’s an art history museum in Berlin that is located on a small river island. It is filled with beautiful statues and paintings dating back to the Byzantine Empire.

7. Do Not Miss the Pergamon Museum

If you are into antiques, then Pergamon Museum is for you. It is known for its wide range of Islamic and Middle Eastern artifacts that date over a millennium.

8. Listen to Opera

The Germans are historically known for great classical music, and they hold on to that fact proudly. There are several opera houses in Berlin that you can visit and enjoy the opera if you are a fan. The oldest one is Staatsoper Unter den Linden, which is almost 300 years old. Deutsche Oper Berlin and Komische Oper Berlin are also great choices.

9. See the Topography of Terror

A Nazi history museum was built where the old Gestapo Headquarters once stood before they were destroyed in bombings towards the end of WWII. While the buildings were destroyed, the Gestapo basements remained intact. The basements were later uncovered, and the artifacts were placed in a museum. This museum is not for everyone as it can bring up painful emotions, so approach it with care.

10. Relax at Tiergarten

Tiergarten, or Berlin's Green Lung as it is popularly known amongst the locals, is Berlin’s largest park where you can relax and enjoy your day among the thick tree branches, breathing on fresh, clean air.

11. Don’t Miss the Cathedral of Berlin

The Cathedral of Berlin is a beautiful protestant church and also a tomb for a noble German family. The building is a beautiful sight to see, but what makes it interesting is that it has been remodeled five times since its first construction in the late 1400s.

12. Try Local Beers at Biergarten

Biergarten, or Beer Garden in translation, is a place where food and beers are served. They originated in Bavaria but quickly took over the whole of Germany. They are characterized by wooden tables and benches where people sit next to one another and enjoy a hot meal and a cold beer.

13. Watch Great Soccer at Olympiastadion Berlin

The Germans football league, Bundesliga, is well-known as one of the best soccer leagues. Their clubs are always among the top clubs in Europe and the world. The Olympiastadion Berlin is home to numerous soccer clubs from Berlin, but the most famous one is Hertha Berlin. They play against other German clubs every other week at the Olympiastadion, so if you are a soccer fan, time your vacation accordingly.