Things To Do in Blue Ridge GA This Fall

The North Georgia Mountains are the perfect spot for fall fun! Blue Ridge, GA, is a favorite fall destination on the Tennessee border. Blue Ridge and other nearby mountain towns are the perfect destinations for the harvest season, with vibrant autumn views of the Appalachian Mountains and plenty of traditional fall activities. The only problem is making time for everything! We've narrowed down our list to the must-do things in Blue Ridge, GA this fall.

Take a Ride on The Blue Ridge Scenic Railway

Enjoy leaf-peeping season in Blue Ridge via the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway. Beginning in Blue Ridge, ride along the Toccoa River for a two-hour round trip. The total ride is four hours, with a two-hour layover in the neighboring towns of McCaysville, GA, and Copperhill, TN. There is also a two-hour option with no layover. Enjoy the ride in an open-air coach, a closed coach, or the Premier coach.

Fall Family Fun in Blue Ridge GA

The kids will need somewhere they can let loose and burn energy. Dawsonville offers two great places for that! Get lost in Uncle Schuck’s 15-acre corn maze and tour the farm on a wagon ride. If you’re looking to decorate, head to Burt’s Pumpkin Farm. Pick out the perfect pumpkin, gourd, and other fall decor after you finish a hay ride.

If your family likes spooky events, check out an event on October 24th. Haunts and Harvest – An Evening of Appalachian Ghost Stories at the Blue Ridge Community Theater. The evening benefits the University of North Georgia and Sunny D Children’s Theater. Storytellers will share tales of local legends, ghost stories, and Native American tales.

Apple Season

Fall is apple season, and there is no question about where to go. Ellijay, Georgia, is proud of its designation as the “apple capital” of Georgia. Pick your own or pick up pre-picked apples at Mercier Orchards and Hillcrest Orchards. Both places have a market full of farm-fresh goodies to take home.

The Georgia Apple Festival stretches over two weekends in October. This year’s event is on Oct. 14th-15th and 21st-22nd in Ellijay at the Lions Club Fairgrounds. Experience over 250 vendors of hand-crafted items. Take in the on-site demonstrations, and don’t miss the fair food!

Blue Ridge GA Festivals

Fall weather in North Georgia is the perfect time for festivals – and do they deliver! Although apple season pulls a big crowd, other Blue Ridge festivals attract an impressive number of visitors.

Annual Blue Ridge Blues & BBQ Festival , downtown Blue Ridge, 11:30-9 p.m. music starts at noon.

, downtown Blue Ridge, 11:30-9 p.m. music starts at noon. Georgia Mountain Fall Festival , Oct.6-14. This Georgia tradition combines arts & crafts vendors, music, rides, fair food, and more.

, Oct.6-14. This Georgia tradition combines arts & crafts vendors, music, rides, fair food, and more. Cherry Log Festival , The first two weekends of October in Downtown Cherry Log. Find homemade goods and arts and crafts while you listen to bluegrass, gospel, and country music.

, The first two weekends of October in Downtown Cherry Log. Find homemade goods and arts and crafts while you listen to bluegrass, gospel, and country music. Georgia Marble Festival , Oct. 7-8. Lee Newton Memorial Park, Jasper. Events include a road race, parade, fine arts, arts & crafts, entertainment, marble & granite sculpting demonstrations, chainsaw carving, and marble quarry tours.

, Oct. 7-8. Lee Newton Memorial Park, Jasper. Events include a road race, parade, fine arts, arts & crafts, entertainment, marble & granite sculpting demonstrations, chainsaw carving, and marble quarry tours. Indian Summer Festival , Oct. 7-8. Woody Gap School, Suches. Have fun at Georgia’s smallest public school. Join in the activities & entertainment while checking out the pottery, quilts, stained glass, and folk art.

, Oct. 7-8. Woody Gap School, Suches. Have fun at Georgia’s smallest public school. Join in the activities & entertainment while checking out the pottery, quilts, stained glass, and folk art. Blue Ridge Marching Band Festival , Oct.14. Fannin County High School, 1:oo-9:30. Nearly two dozen high school bands will participate.

, Oct.14. Fannin County High School, 1:oo-9:30. Nearly two dozen high school bands will participate. Fall Arts in the Park , Oct. 14-15. Downtown Blue Ridge City Park. Fine art, food, regional artists & craftspeople, kid activities.

, Oct. 14-15. Downtown Blue Ridge City Park. Fine art, food, regional artists & craftspeople, kid activities. Sorghum Festival , 2nd and 3rd weekends in October. Meeks Park, Blairsville, is the site of one of the longest-running festivals in North Georgia. The festival kicks off with a parade and includes Bluegrass music, cloggers, and arts & crafts.

, 2nd and 3rd weekends in October. Meeks Park, Blairsville, is the site of one of the longest-running festivals in North Georgia. The festival kicks off with a parade and includes Bluegrass music, cloggers, and arts & crafts. Heritage Days , Oct. 21-22. Talking Rock, GA. Enjoy arts & crafts, antiques, train rides, demonstrations, Bluegrass & Southern Gospel music, and homemade goodies.

, Oct. 21-22. Talking Rock, GA. Enjoy arts & crafts, antiques, train rides, demonstrations, Bluegrass & Southern Gospel music, and homemade goodies. Paws in the Park , October 21st. Downtown Blue Ridge City Park. Join the pet parade, pet education sessions & demonstrations, a rabies clinic, micro-chipping, contests, prizes, and the Ultimate Air Dogs Dock Diving Competition!

, October 21st. Downtown Blue Ridge City Park. Join the pet parade, pet education sessions & demonstrations, a rabies clinic, micro-chipping, contests, prizes, and the Ultimate Air Dogs Dock Diving Competition! Appalachian Brew, Stew, & Que Festival , October 21st. Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee. Savor craft brews, food, arts & crafts, and more! Dance to the Appalachian & Americana music. Purchase a souvenir glass for unlimited tasting.

, October 21st. Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee. Savor craft brews, food, arts & crafts, and more! Dance to the Appalachian & Americana music. Purchase a souvenir glass for unlimited tasting. Gold Rush Days , Oct. 21-22. Downtown Dahlonega. This annual event celebrates the 1828 discovery of gold in the area. Over 300 arts and crafts exhibitors and food vendors are on the square.

, Oct. 21-22. Downtown Dahlonega. This annual event celebrates the 1828 discovery of gold in the area. Over 300 arts and crafts exhibitors and food vendors are on the square. Mountain Moonshine Festival , Oct. 27-29, Dawsonville. One of the largest car shows in the Southeastern U.S.. Car show at Georgia Racing Hall of Fame. The festival portion takes place in downtown Dawsonville. Be on hand for the parade of moonshine and revenue cars.

, Oct. 27-29, Dawsonville. One of the largest car shows in the Southeastern U.S.. Car show at Georgia Racing Hall of Fame. The festival portion takes place in downtown Dawsonville. Be on hand for the parade of moonshine and revenue cars. Barktoberfest, Oct. 29. Blue Ridge. Grumpy Old Men Brewing Co., Humane Society of Blue Ridge. Live music, silent auction.

Active Pursuits in Blue Ridge

Fall in the mountains is a great time to get outside and be active. Average temps are in the 70s, so enjoy the beautiful views in comfort.

Running

Run through two states in only 3.1 miles! The Bigfoot Boogie 5K is on October 28th. It starts in McCaysville, GA, and heads across the stunning Toccoa River and into Copperhill, Tennessee. If you’re a football fan, don’t worry about missing the big Georgia-Florida game. There will be televisions set up on decks along the riverwalk!

Water Sports in Blue Ridge

You’ll find it’s still warm enough to enjoy the many beautiful rivers in the Blue Ridge area. There are plenty of outdoor outfitters that offer rentals for tubing and paddling of all kinds.

Trout Fishing

With over 550 miles of streams and 13 bodies of designated trout water, the Blue Ridge area is one of the top five destinations in the Southeastern U.S. Trout are cold-water fish, so fall is a great time to throw a line!

Hiking

The Blue Ridge area is a hiker’s dream, with many trails in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest. Plenty of trails lead to cascading waterfalls and lovely picnic spots. Explore part of the Benton MacKaye Trail, which starts at Springer Mountain, just like the famed Appalachian Trail. The trails intersect several times within the first seven miles. Take the path to the 270 ft. long swinging bridge (the longest east of the Mississippi) over the Toccoa River.

Camp at Georgia State Parks

Trail walks, campfires, and star-gazing are favorite fall activities in Blue Ridge. Nearby parks with camping options are Fort Mountain State Park, Vogel State Park, and Amicalola Falls State Park. The parks have a variety of fun activities for families during the fall, including a Junior Ranger program. Make reservations ahead of time to snag your spot!

Beer, Wine, and More

If you are on an adult weekend, check out the more than 25 breweries and wineries in the area. Visit the wineries for tastings and the breweries’ tap rooms. Are you looking for something a little stronger? Blue Ridge Distillery serves up peach brandy, pineapple rum, and more. Nearby, you can partake in mountain heritage at Grandaddy Mimm’s Moonshine Distillery.

Fun Things To Do in Blue Ridge, Georgia

Fall activities in Georgia encourage us to spend more time outside with family and friends. The beautiful colors of autumn in Blue Ridge and neighboring communities pair well with the many festivals and events in the area. It sounds cliche, but the journey is part of the fun when heading to North Georgia in the fall. Take your time and enjoy the drive. Even better? Plan to stick around for a while and create memories of your fun time in Blue Ridge.