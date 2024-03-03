Winter Fun in Beantown: Things To Do in Boston This Winter

Boston's (somewhat) trusty transit runs rain or shine, so a little snow and cold weather won't keep Bostonians from getting around town this winter. Whether you were born and raised here, a transplant from someplace else, or just visiting, winter activities in Boston are as easy to find as a well-loved Bruins jersey. You just need to know where to look.

1. Looking for Things To Do in Boston? Try Artsy Bowling

The bowling experience at Urban Wild is like falling down an artsy Alice in Wonderland rabbit hole, in bowling shoes, no less! The space is dazzling, with colorful murals of edgy woodland critters, bears, and faux leaves cascading down from the ceiling. The bowling is incredible, and the menu is a celebration of comfort food—a perfect winter day in Boston.

2. Sip Cocktails in a Heated Rooftop Dome

The panoramic views from atop The Envoy Hotel are spectacular, and it’s a year-round hub for some of Boston’s best cocktails. The heated domes at Lookout Rooftop Bar are roomy enough for up to ten people, and guests can reserve them for two hours. Indulge in light bites, a Hot Toddy, Pumpkin Caramel Cider, or craft beer and cocktails.

3. Ice Skating and Events at the Rink 401 Park

Rent skates, take an IceFlow Yoga class, or just show up for the winter vibes. If you’re looking for things to do in Boston this winter, start at The Rink 401 Park. Your ticket also provides access to neighborhood deals to score deals at nearby Sweet Cheeks Q, Rockwood Music Hall, and more.

4. Curious About Curling? Head to Clink at the Liberty Hotel

Open on the weekends, the private patio at Boston’s famed revamped jail cell bar CLINK at The Liberty Hotel offers a winter curling experience. Curling is like a blend of shuffleboard and chess, but don’t worry; they provide all the instructions and even some tasty food and beverage add-ons.

5. Savor a Bowl of Clam Chowder at Union Oyster House

What’s the big deal? Notably, Union Oyster House is America's oldest restaurant, established in 1826, and its menu is as wonderful as its backstory. Between dabbling in the many wintery things to do in Boston, a piping hot bowl of proper Boston chowder really hits the spot.

6. Indulge in Treat Towers at Silver Dove Afternoon Tea

When it comes to tea, Bostonians are famous for having dumped it in the harbor once upon a time. Nowadays, however, it’s a cozy indulgence, especially when served by the tea connoisseurs at Silver Dove Afternoon Tea, where the treat towers are nearly as spectacular as the tea itself.

7. Visit One of Boston’s Most Famous Book Shops

Staying with the theme of firsts, Brattle Book Shop is one of the oldest bookstores in the United States. Whether looking for antiquarian collectibles or just the right decorated tomes for your mantle, the staff is always delighted to help visitors. It’s also just a lovely place to meander and warm up a bit.

8. Hang Out at a Bar Devoted to the Joy of Ping Pong

In the buzzy neighborhood of Boston’s Seaport, ping pong is one of the top drinking games. The popular bar, SPIN Boston, offers 14 professional-level ping pong tables and a casual ambiance. Get tips from the onsite pros, grab a bite to eat, and be on the lookout for late-night deals.

9. Tableside Cozy Carts—Elevate Your Dining

One of the more unique and tasty things to do in Boston this winter, Woods Hill Pier 4 recently launched tableside cozy carts. Restaurant guests can elevate their dining experience with tableside fondue or personalized hot chocolate service. Are there edible chocolate spoons? But of course.

10. Stay Warm With That Après Life at Deck 12

Another day, another opportunity to chill at a winter rooftop experience, of course. This time, Deck 12 at YOTEL Boston is leaning into the cold weather shenanigans with an all-out après-style bar, complete with ski lift chairs and plenty of ooey gooey cheese fondue. Better yet, try the Duck Poutine and wash it down with a Mezcal Bonfire cocktail.

11. Visit This Boston Speakeasy for $5 Tacos

There’s nothing better than the hidden allure of a speakeasy—unless you add tacos. That instantly makes it even better, so head over to Borrachito Taqueria & Spirits. Behind the huge freezer door, you’ll find a gorgeous little restaurant serving up $5 tacos, small plates, and craft cocktails with funky names like California Snowstorm.

12. Splurge on a $5 Cover Charge for Endless Arcade Games

Bostonians are a hearty bunch. Still, sometimes, the best thing to do in Boston in winter is play video games. The arcade bar Versus charges a $5 cover, which gives you access to all of their arcade, pinball, video consoles, and games like Giant Jenga. Drinks and food are tasty and reasonably priced, so hunker down on a snowy day.

13. This Interactive Art Experience Is a Game Changer

A multi-sensory experience is just the thing to cure your cabin fever, and that’s the theme at Boston’s WNDR Museum. Each exhibit is exceptionally unique, and many encourage visitors to touch and interact with the art. The museum opened in February 2024 to rave reviews.

14. Escape the Cold Weather at the Spa

Boston is known for its vibrant sports scene and quirky roads, but its bustling casino and spa at Encore Boston Harbor Hotel are safe bets this winter. With treatments like the Lomi Lomi Inspired Massage, Himalayan Hot Stones, and romantic Couple’s Balancing Massage, The Spa at Encore Boston Harbor is the perfect winter hideaway.

15. Chase Away the Winter Chills With Churros and Tapas

The food at Boqueria Seaport is sublime—a never-ending parade of some of the tastiest tapas in Boston. It’s perfect for a cozy date night or hanging out with friends. Ignore the wind and snow, and wile away the day with fresh paella and bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with almonds and blue cheese.

16. Get Discounted Tickets to Boston Symphony Orchestra

When locals debate which things to do in Boston, looking for a deal is often a great way to sway the decision. Luckily, one of Boston’s most popular cultural experiences, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, offers a variety of discount ticket opportunities, ranging from selective seat discounts for patrons under 40 years old to last-minute ticket deals.

17. Winter in Boston? Put on a Flannel and Throw Axes

Here’s the plan: put on your coziest flannel shirt and head over to Urban Axes, where you can drink beer and throw axes. Your reservation begins with a quick lesson, plus it’s perfectly okay to bring in takeout food from outside vendors. If you're leery of driving in Boston, take the Green Line to Union Square.

18. Visit the World’s First Central Perk Coffeehouse

Calling all Friends fans, especially if your idea of a perfect winter outing in Boston is a cozy coffee hang with friends. Even though Phoebe, Rachel, Joey, and everyone's ultimate friends won't be there, you can still enjoy the vibe and décor of Central Perk, which were curated to reflect that TV show's famed coffee house.

19. Shop for Treasures at Sowa Vintage Market

Every Sunday, the SoWa neighborhood of Boston feels like a treasure hunt when SoWa Vintage Market rolls out fresh vintage finds. You might score some sweet furniture, jewelry, clothing, or artwork, plus there are plenty of nearby shops, bars, and cafes.

20. Visit a Legendary Old School Movie Theater

Newly released movies are just the tip of the iceberg at Coolidge Corner Theater, where movie watching, cinematography, and community have been held in equal standing since 1933. It's not just the sheer volume of interesting movies; the theater goes above and beyond in curating themed offerings that rotate constantly.

21. Forget All That Shoveling at Flight Club Darts Bar

As large as this bar is, it’s still best to make a reservation if you want to throw darts. The atmosphere is less dive bar and more elevated wood-clad chic. The electronic darts system at Flight Club cues up fun games and keeps score, so all you need to do is toss the darts until the spring flowers sprout up.

22. Get a Behind-The-Scenes Tour of Taza Chocolate Factory

Unrefined is a good thing in the wonderful world of chocolate, and Taza Chocolate specializes in unrefined, stone-ground chocolate. It’s one of Boston’s best tourist attractions and remains equally loved by locals because who doesn’t love chocolate? Stop by and hop in on one of their factory tours.

23. Visit the Museum of Science for One-Of-A-Kind Imax Films

Boston’s Museum of Science is chock full of captivating exhibits, but the icing on the ol’ curiosity cake is their incredible Mugar Omni Theater. The newly launched immersive documentary, The Heart of New England, is narrated by native New Englanders Uzo Aduba and Mindy Kaling.

24. Watch the Bruins on a Gigantic 40-Foot Screen

One of the 60 TVs at Banners Kitchen & Tap checks in at a whopping 40 feet, creating a fandom lair like no other. Let's put this in perspective: an average car or SUV measures just shy of 20 feet. Clearly, whatever the sporting event, they’ve got a screen for it.