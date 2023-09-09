10 Things To Do in Corfu, Greece

Are you tired of the same vacation spots? Looking for something new? Consider the island of Corfu, Greece. Corfu is an island in the Ionian Sea, and it is a part of the Greek territory. It was once a summer oasis for the Habsburg Monarchy and a summer retreat to Empress Elizabeth of Austria.

Things To Do in Corfu, Greece

The island was also an escape route for wounded soldiers in the First World War, many of whom succumbed to their wounds on the island itself. Now it is a beautiful island with many different beaches and the perfect location for your vacation. These are the top ten things to do in Corfu on your next visit.

1. Visit The Town

The old Corfu town is the heart of Corfu Island, and it is more than you can imagine. Corfu town is a medieval city with narrow, cobblestone streets filled with beautiful architecture, luxurious restaurants, museums, coffee shops, and much more. In the heart of the town, two Venetian fortresses can be climbed for free, so you can take some photos and enjoy the view of the city and the coastline.

2. Visit The Museums

Corfu's two most important museums are the Serbian House and the Museum of Asian Art. They are not to be missed since they hold unique artifacts from the war and the incredible art of the East, respectively.

The Serbian house is an homage to wounded soldiers who came to Corfu in WW1, many of whom died on the island and were buried at sea.

3. Visit Vido Island

Vido Island is a 5-minute boat ride from Corfu Island, an empty island with a thick pine forest. The only thing on the island is an enormous marble memorial tomb for all the soldiers who could be buried there and those who were buried at sea. From that tragic event, the song was written, and it is called “Plava grobnica” or “The Blue Tomb.” If you read the piece while visiting Vido Island, you will get a completely different perspective on things and the tragic events in the war.

4. Explore Countless Beaches

Corfu is famous for its beaches and their differences in such a small place. From sand beaches with shallow waters and turquoise-blue sea to rocky shores with deep blue waters, you name it, Corfu has it all.

5. Visit Sidari, The Channel of Love

Sidari is a beach located in the north of the island. The thing that Sidari is famous for is not the beach itself but rather the Channel of Love. It is a channel in a cave, and it is believed that any couple that passes through the channel will marry soon. So take your loved one and head straight to Sidari if you wish.

6. Visit La Grotta Bar

La Grotta is a cocktail bar in a cave. The bar is terrific and hidden in the shade of the cave, so you won't be hot while sipping on your strawberry daiquiri. You can also swim directly from the cocktail bar in the warm Ionian Sea.

La Grotta Bar is located in Paleokastritsa, also one of the must-see destinations in Corfu. Paleokastritsa comprises three different bays with deep waters and crystal clear sea.

7. Enjoy Mediterranean Food in Local Tavernas

Corfu is famous for its “tavernas.” Tavernas are small restaurants that serve local food. Since Corfu is a tourist destination, most tavernas are expensive, especially in the center of Corfu Town. Having visited almost all of them, these are worth your time and money.

Panorama Notos is beautiful. The taverna is in the southeastern part of Corfu, and it is about one hour ride from the town itself. A seafront restaurant where you can enjoy lounge chairs for free and swim in the sea while enjoying a nice meal and some Greek frappe.

Taverna Kalami is also a seafront restaurant located in the southeast part of the island, and it is about a 30-minute ride from the town. The restaurant is famous for its fish caught by local fishermen and brought to your plate the same day!

Alatopipero is a fantastic option, and it is located in the heart of Corfu Town. It is famous for its tasty food and its homemade wine.

8. Rent an ATV

The best thing you can do while exploring Corfu is rent an ATV or beach buggy. You can rent them at almost every corner of the island. Prices are reasonable and depend on which ATV you decide to go for and how long you'd like to use it.

9. Take a Cruise Tour

Cruise around the island for a few hours or all day. The choice is yours, and there are many tour companies to choose from. Some tours have themes, like pirates, or offer food and drinks during their all-day tours. Private tours are also available if you'd rather not sail with a large group.

10. Visit Achilleon

Achilleon is the castle of the Austrian Empress Elizabeth. It was built 140 years ago as a summer retreat of the Austrian Empress, who was very ill due to the inbreeding in the Austrian monarchy across many centuries. Unfortunately, she died at a very young age. The castle remains, filled with her personal belongings and statues of Achilles, who was her favorite character in Greek mythology. As you might have guessed, she named the castle after him.

If this isn't enough to persuade you to visit Corfu, I don't know what is. Plan your next trip as soon as possible because it is time to relax and enjoy the beautiful Ionian Sea. Corfu is calling!