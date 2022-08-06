19 Kid-Friendly Activities in Dallas to Beat the Summer Heat

Summer is here! Whether you are searching for things to do in Dallas with kids or panicking because you don’t know what you will do all summer long with the kids home from school, I have you covered.

Summer is a season, so it’s helpful to let it be what it is. For example, our summers are not highly structured. We move at a slower pace and we don’t pack in activities all day long. We all sleep in a little later and everyone seems to eat more ice cream. Summer is different than the other seasons, and we are here for it.

So if you need ideas to have fun this summer, take a look at this list of kid-friendly things to do in Dallas this summer.

Indoor Summer Kids Activities in Dallas

Dallas gets super hot in the summer. Playing at parks or being outside isn’t always possible. Indoor options are always a perk.

1. Watermark Tree Fort

Watermark Church has a fabulous indoor play fort that is open to the public. You can order coffee in the main area after entering the building, and then sit and watch your kids run around. The wooden structure offers lots of climbing and moving about, all contained within an air conditioned space. And entry is free!

2. Indoor Community Pools

For the triple digit days, being in water is the only way to stay cool. The city of Dallas has community pools that you can go to for just $1 admissions. There are even aquatic centers, such as Tietze Aquatic Center, that have water slides, climbing walls, separate toddler pools, concession stands and all the water activities you need for a day at the pool.

3. Dallas Public Library

The Dallas Public Libraries have various events you can choose from. Each branch offers age appropriate activities. There are story times, classes for crafting or building, and even mobile zoo events. Libraries generally have summer reading challenges and activities you can participate in at home.

4. Strong Fitness

Are you needing an outlet to burn off some energy? Strong Fitness is a great gym that has obstacle courses, mats, climbing structures, and ninja style activities that require lots of energy.

There's a café to order coffee while you sit and watch your kids. This place is such a hit, that we have signed up for spring break camps and arranged to have birthday parties here. The staff is attentive and trained to work with kids.

5. Westlake Skate Center

Roller skating is another indoor, energy releasing activity! If anyone grew up going to roller skating birthday parties, you will love introducing your children to Westlake Skate Center.

A helpful option for little kids is a skating buddy. You don't need to break your back trying to prop your new skater up. Your child can hold onto a skating buddy that will allow him to skate freely. Most open skate hours are in the evening, but check Facebook or call for all options.

6. Fair Park Children's Aquarium

Are you looking for something more educational? Drive to Fair Park and explore the Children's Aquarium. It is smaller and more manageable than the Dallas World Aquarium. When you have smaller children with you, this is the perfect environment. The stingrays are probably the highlight. You can feed, pet and interact with them in a touch pool.

7. Lake Highlands North Rec Center

Lake Highlands North Recreation Center has a great setup. Your kids can choose whether they want to get wet on the splash pad. Or, there’s a playground that has some decent shade. Having options in our household is always a plus, so take advantage of a spot that provides different activities. Plus, you can go inside the rec center for additional play.

8. Dallas Museum of Art

Looking for a little culture? The Dallas Museum of Art offers classes and workshops for everyone in the whole family. There are interactive art projects as well as opportunities to view art. You can increase imagination and curiosity through various classes.

While you're near downtown, visit one of the many beautiful Dallas rooftop restaurants located nearby.

9. Kidz Indoor Playground

Kidz Indoor Playground is another great option if you want to stay cool during the hot summer days. The playspace is free to the public for kids 10 and under. There is a café in the church if you want to plan to eat lunch there.

10. Perot Museum

You probably need more than just a day to explore the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. There is a whole lower level devoted to younger kids to climb and play. There is a blue truck that our kids always wanted a turn in. Each level is packed with lots of exhibits and places for the whole family to explore and learn. The parking is just across the street underneath Woodall Rogers and there is a crosswalk clearly marked.

11. We Rock the Spectrum Indoor Gym

Another option to get out of the heat is an indoor gym called We Rock the Spectrum. Their open play hours are for all, not just kids with special needs. The clean environment won’t leave you cringing as your kids move all around. If you check their Facebook page, there are structured activities as well as their open play.

Outdoor Things to Do in Dallas with Kids

When the weather really heats up, outdoor activities can be tough with kids in Dallas. But sometimes you just have to get the kids outside to burn some energy. If you are enjoying the rare cool and cloudy day, here are some of the best outdoor summer activities in Dallas for kids.

1. Kids Kingdom Park

If you want a park experience that doesn’t feel like your regular park, head to Rowlett and check out Kids Kingdom.

This park has some major bonuses. First, the whole park is enclosed. There is one way in, and one way out. When you are trying to keep eyes on multiple kids, this is a sigh of relief. The park, if you want to call it that, has something for everyone.

There is a zip line, there is a sand area, there is a wooden structure that has slides and forts, and of course there are swings and monkey bars and equipment expected at parks.

2. Dallas Zoo

The Dallas Zoo has such a great variety of exhibits. The giraffe feeding station and the meerkats are favorite places to stop. And there is a monorail that will let you see six habitats and runs around the back side of the zoo.

3. Flag Pole Hill Park

Flag Pole Hill Park continues to be one of our favorite spots in Dallas. It's always a bonus to find a park that has great shade, and there is usually a breeze on top of the hill. The playground has various age appropriate equipment. And, if the kids get tired of playing on the playground, there are some fabulous climbing trees.

4. Klyde Warren Park

Klyde Warren Park is one of the most unique parks. It is a beautiful green space right in the middle of downtown Dallas. It's the perfect combo with lots to offer. There is a dog park, a children's playground, green space for a game of frisbee or catch, and a calendar of events with plenty of activities to choose from. Plus, the variety of food trucks offers something for everyone.

5. Rough Riders Baseball Game

If you head up north to the suburb Frisco, you can catch a minor league baseball game. The Rough Riders provide a fun sporting event that the whole family can enjoy. And the idea of everything is bigger in Texas applies to the stadium.

The stadium has a lazy river, two playgrounds, and a bounce house. So even if you have family members not interested in watching the game, there is plenty of entertainment. The stadium is right off of 121 and the parking is easily accessible.

6. McKinney Avenue Trolley

The Mckinney Avenue Trolley, also known as the M-Line, is an historic trolley line that winds through McKinney Plaza, downtown to the Dallas Arts District, and into Uptown. Take advantage of the air-conditioned trolley cars while you and the kids take in the sights of downtown Dallas.

7. Six Flags Over Texas

Six Flags Over Texas is the perfect place to enjoy a summer day in Dallas. If you need to add adventure or thrill to your day, Six Flags will deliver. Be prepared to wait in lines if you go on a weekend, but there are rides for everyone.

There is a specific area for smaller children and of course the thrill seeking rides for adults. The food is surprisingly good and you can easily spend several hours at the park.

8. Dallas Arboretum

The Dallas Arboretum may not seem like an obvious place to take kids. However, the children's garden is where it's at. This really large space has so many fun spots for the kids to play and explore. And anytime water is involved, there is fun to be had.

Wrapping Up

Dallas has so much to offer when it comes to family friendly activities for the summer. You don’t have to go far. Next time your kids are complaining they are bored, send them outside!! Or pull up this list and pick an activity.

