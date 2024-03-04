The Best 24 Things To Do in Egypt

As one of the first civilizations, Egypt has a rich history and a unique culture. This North African country has everything from the architecture that leaves people in awe centuries after the buildings were designed to the artifacts of ancient pharaohs. Today, we will walk you through a multitude of places and various adventures you can embark on when you decide Egypt is the next destination you'll be visiting.

1. Admire the Giza Pyramids

Built during the era of the Old Kingdom, these three famous pyramids are more than 4000 years old. The Great Pyramid of Giza is one of the seven wonders of the world and one of the most visited places in the world. The question of how the pyramids were built remains a mystery to this day, despite the archeologist's best efforts to figure it out!

2. Marvel at the Mortuary Temple of Hatshepsut

Located in Luxor, this temple was built to honor the first female pharaoh of Kemet. Archeologists are always discovering relics in the tombs beneath them, a testament to the power and rich culture of the Ancient rulers. Decorated with many reliefs depicting Hatshepsut's reign, the temple built into a cliff contains a sanctuary dedicated to Amun-Ra, the Egyptian god of the Sun.

3. Visit Al Sahaba Mosque, Sharm el Sheikh

This mosque was built as a harmonious mix of different architectural styles, and it is a place you can't leave out of your itinerary. Along with separate floors for men and women, it has a library on the upper floor. It's well accustomed to tourists, with two English and French-speaking imams.

4. See Abu Simbel, Aswan

It's a historic site built by Ramses II to celebrate him in a god-like manner after his death. The most prominent part of the building is the four statues, which are 65-feet tall. The temple is located on the Second Cataract of the Nile.

5. Explore the Karnak Temple, Luxor

Karnak boasts a reputation as one of Egypt's most iconic places. It's the second biggest temple in the world, after Angkor Wat in Cambodia. We would especially single out the Hypostyle Hall.

6. Enter the Catacombs at Alexandria

If you want to see a mix of Roman, Greek, and Egyptian heritage, you should head to the Catacombs of Kom el Shoqafa. Pay attention to the Rotunda, a hall decorated with unique geometric shapes, mostly covered in an iconic shade of red.

7. Pay a Visit to the Grand Egyptian Museum, Giza

As Egypt has one of the richest cultures in the world, it's only fitting that the biggest archeological museum can be found in its cultural capital. Don't miss out on the Tutankhamun Immersive Exhibition that the museum offers, as this audiovisual experience will walk you through more than 3000 years of history.

8. Take a Trip to the Philae Temple, Aswan

This temple is believed to be the place where ancient goddess, Isis, found the heart of Osiris, so it's dedicated to them and their son, Horus. Philae sits on Agilika Island, and it's undoubtedly one of the most peaceful and beautiful places where you can spend your time.

9. Check Out the Cave Church, Garbage City

Also known as the Monastery of Saint Simon, the church lies in the heart of the hill. The hills are behind the Zabbaleen village, a place traditionally inhabited by garbage collectors, hence the name. The unique location only contributes to the special atmosphere created in this Christian environment.

10. Stroll Through Valley of the Kings, Luxor

Previously part of the ancient and historically significant city of Thebes, it was used as a burial place beginning with Thutmose I. In accordance with Egyptian customs, the tombs are stacked with treasure or other goods they believed their rulers might need in their next lives.

11. Admire the Abdeen Palace, Cairo

This magnificent building served as the Egyptian government's seat until the July Revolution of 1952 and has since been turned into a museum. It comprises four museums: The Silver Museum, the Arms Museum, the Presidential Gifts Museum, and the Royal Family Museum.

12. Relax at the Siwa Salt Lakes

In case you're looking to take a break from the bustling cities and dedicate a day or more to your wellness, we found just the place for you. The biggest of these lakes is called Zeitoun, and they are known to have incredible healing properties. Whether you're dealing with a lot of stress, suffering from rheumatism, or dealing with skin problems, this is your perfect solution.

13. Go on a Cruise Over the Nile, Aswan

You simply cannot visit Egypt without experiencing the country from the biggest river in the world. It's a one-of-a-kind way to visit a lot of important landmarks, as the country has historically been built around the river. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of different options you can pick from for your cruise itinerary for all budgets and all traveling purposes.

14. Enter El Mina Mosque, Hurghada

This is one of the top attractions in Hurghada, located in the center of the old town. It's right by the sea, giving the visitors an unforgettable panoramic view.

15. Visit Mountain of the Dead, Siwa

Situated in the Siwa oasis, these mountains got their name due to the amount of tombs that can be found there. The most famous one is Si-Amun's. The exteriors might be deceiving, but the inside of the tombs are usually painted with extreme detail, especially on grounds like Gebel Al-Mawta.

16. Try Out the Farsha Cafe, Sharm El Sheikh

Now stepping away from the historical into the modern, we wanted to introduce you to this charming cafe. Transporting you into the world of Aladdin, it's a place always worth visiting. Your pictures will turn out beautifully, and you will marvel at the creativity and aesthetic choices that make this restaurant what it is.

17. Hike on Mount Sinai, Sinai

This mountain is a holy place for Abrahamic religions as it is, according to biblical teaching, where the prophet Moses received the Ten Commandments. A sunrise hike is the best way to enjoy this landmark to the fullest. The summit has two main paths: Steps of Repentance and the Camel's path.

18. Walk Around the White Desert National Park

A true hidden gem, this National Park is famous for its chalk and limestone formations. Famous formations to look out for during your visit include Twin Peaks, Mushroom Rock, and Crystal Mountain.

19. Dive Deep Into the Blue Hole, Dahab

One of the Red Sea's best diving spots, the Blue Hole attracts loads of tourists annually. The colorful reef, along with the rich wildlife, makes this an experience people never forget.

20. Treat Yourself at the Khan el-Khalili

Cairo's central bazaar has long been a place of economic and cultural significance. Established in the 14th century, it's ideal for buying authentic jewelry, souvenirs, or clothes from local merchants and salesmen. You must include it in your tour of Cairo, as the Al Hussein mosque and Al-Azhar University are nearby.

21. Admire the St Catherine Monastery, Sinai

A UNESCO world heritage site, this is the oldest Christian monastery in the world. You can arrive in Sharm El Sheikh by taxi or public transport from Cairo. A fun fact about this landmark, which many may not know, is that this is where the “Well of Moses” is located, the place where Moses supposedly met his future wife, Zipporah.

22. Swim at Cleopatra's Beach

About 10 miles from Marsa Matruh, you must visit for its crystal clear water. It has a stunning statue of Cleopatra, as it was believed these were the waters where the beautiful queen preferred to have her baths.

23. Discover the Tomb of Nefertari

The tomb dedicated to the most beautiful of Ramses II's wives reflects the magnificence Nefertari once held. It's in the Valley of the Queens, and it's hailed as the Sistine Chapel of Ancient Egypt. In our opinion, it's a site definitely worth your time!

24. Immerse Yourself in the Culture at the Coptic Museum

Containing the largest collection of Coptic Christian artifacts in the world, it has attracted the attention of various scholars and tourists since its opening. It lies behind the walls of the Roman fortress Babylon, and it houses stunning art collections as well!

Egypt is a destination we strongly believe everyone should visit at some point in their lives. We hope we were able to demystify the land of the Red Sea and inspire you to come here. Thousands of years of royalty, tradition, and culture have accumulated here to make a unique country that offers unforgettable experiences to everyone who visits.