24 Budget Friendly Things To Do in Great Britain

Great Britain is one of the most visited countries in the world, year after year, with a rich history as well as a constantly evolving culture. With prices increasing all around the world, it's only natural to look for ways to make your trips more affordable. That's why today, we're bringing you 24 budget-friendly things you can do during your visit to one of the most interesting countries on the planet.

1. Visit the British Museum

Every world history lover's bucket list museum is free to enter. You mustn't skip it during your visit to Great Britain, as it's one of the most interesting museums in the world. The Ancient Egypt sector is especially appreciated among visitors and the Rosetta Stone exhibition is the most popular exhibition.

2. Portobello Road Market

Portobello Road is one of the most vibrant parts of the city. Known for its antiques, one of the biggest modern markets in the world has evolved to a place where anyone can find something for themselves – whether it be books, music, or vintage clothes. If you love a good bargain, you should definitely visit.

3. Enjoy a Shakespeare Drama at the Globe Theatre

The Globe Theatre opened more than 400 years ago, and it's still keeping William Shakespeare's legacy alive. The standing tickets for his plays are affordable, and the theatre is as busy as ever. Many choose to go to a midnight show, which is considered extra special.

4. Explore the City of Oxford

As it is a smaller town full of students, Oxford is more affordable than most other historic English towns. While Oxford is most famous for its colleges, this charming town offers you a wide variety of things to do during your visit – Christ Church, Ashmolean Museum, and Bodleian Library are all places you must check out.

5. Treat Yourself at a Great Britain Vintage Bookstore

The British boast a long tradition of producing amazing writers like Jane Austen, Agatha Christie, Arthur Conan Doyle, Charles Dickens, and many others. Hence, that's why it's only logical that you can find bookshops on any corner. We would especially note that there are dozens of vintage ones, where you can find countless editions of your favorite books for a small portion of the regular price.

6. Spend a Quiet Afternoon at Hyde Park

One of the largest parks in Great Britain is at the heart of London. It's the perfect place to take a break from the busy city life and not feel tempted to spend any money. If you're looking for an alternative to expensive lunches in the city, a picnic here would definitely be our advice.

7. Watch a Championship Club Play Soccer

If you're a fan of English soccer, you should give a chance to the Championship teams! While watching a match in the second division of English soccer might not sound as enticing as attending a Premier League showdown, it can be an unforgettable experience. Fans of clubs like Millwall and Stoke City are just as passionate as those of the top clubs, and the soccer is even more unpredictable.

8. Visit Stonehenge

Believed to be a religious site, the creation of Stonehenge still remains a mystery. It is undoubtedly one of the most famous prehistoric sites, and it's about eight miles away from Salisbury, England. The 5000-year-old circular structure has left many in awe, and it's a great destination for a day trip.

9. Explore the Lake District

This National Park is the ideal place for rest and recreation in the northwest of England. The scenery consists of breathtaking lakes and mountains, which are said to have inspired many famous poets, including William Wordsworth.

10. Relax at the Glasgow Botanic Gardens

Open and free to visit whenever during the year, these gardens have a special charm. They're recognizable for the glasshouses, the most famous one being the Kibble Palace. A wide variety of different plants and attractive walking routes make this the perfect place to relax and enjoy the beauty of the quiet moments.

11. Go to a Pub

Pubs are a staple of British culture, and with good reason. Who doesn't love the idea of a casual get-together with friends after work to drink a few pints while catching up? They're amazing spots to make friends and socialize, especially as a foreigner looking for new acquaintances. Pub culture is relaxed, welcoming, and accessible to everybody.

12. Take a Tour of the Theatre of Dreams

If you happen to find yourself in Manchester, it would be a shame not to take a stadium tour at the red side of the city. Manchester United is England's most famous and most accomplished soccer club. Dozens of legends, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and David Beckham, played on the pitch of Old Trafford, and the stadium often called the “Theatre of Dreams.” Look at trophies, buy merchandise, or learn about the club's history for a fraction of the price of match day tickets.

13. Marvel at King Arthur's Great Halls

While most of us have only considered King Arthur a faraway myth, his hometown of Cornwall is a memorial for the legendary ruler. The Great Halls are a stunning ode to history, built to represent the home of the Fellowship of the Knights of the Round Table of King Arthur.

14. Visit the Tower of London

This UNESCO site served as a Royal Fortress. It's bathed in history, located in the heart of the capital. On the north bank of the river Thames, it was once an arsenal and a place of public execution. Behind it, the Royal Mint produced all of the country's coins.

15. Have Fun at the Brighton Palace Pier

An astonishing 1172-foot long Victorian pier is a stunning blend of modern and traditional architecture. In the southeast part of the country, the weather allows for the pier to be a place for young people of Brighton to gather and have fun in a public place. They're provided with many options, from the amusement arcade and small shops to thrilling rides like the Booster at the far end of the pier. It's the crown jewel of the unique place that Brighton is.

16. Hike up the Great Orme

On this peninsula in Wales, copper mines were recently discovered, which were first worked on during the Bronze Age. It's a true wonder of nature. If you hike up, the views are incredible, allowing you to see even the Isle of Man and Blackpool.

17. Pay a Visit to Edinburgh Castle

Previously a residence of the Scottish monarchs, Edinburgh Castle now serves mostly as a museum. Save a bit more time for this landmark as, due to its size it takes a while to fully experience all of it and pay attention to St Margaret's Chapel. It's Scotland's prized treasure and most-visited site for a reason.

18. Admire the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

Another Scottish gem, this museum has one of the greatest art collections in all of Europe. It's composed of two main sections – Life and Expression. Expression is the area containing fine art pieces, such as the works of Monet, Renoir, Salvador Dali, and even Rembrandt's “Man in Armour.” It's the most visited museum in the country outside of London, definitely worth your time and completely free.

19. Wander Around the Royal Albert Dock Liverpool

This place was key when Liverpool was developing as a city, so it's only natural that it has remained historically significant. This area is now home to the Beatles Museum and the Tate Gallery. You can also hop on a sightseeing boat tour here.

20. Enter the House of Parliament

Also known as the Palace of Westminster, it's where the important rules and laws in the country are being chosen for you. The Gothic style of the beautiful architecture leaves most people speechless, and the experience inside is just as intriguing as the exterior of the building.

21. Check out the Cardiff Palace

Some Roman influence can still be noticed in the heart of the Welsh capital. With extremely affordable tickets, this medieval castle is a must-visit. It's one of the Welsh's most significant cultural attractions.

22. Fall in Love With Windsor

Situated about 22 miles outside of London, this small town is home to Windsor Castle, one of the Royal Family's main residences. When you visit, you should also check out St. George's Chapel and the historical Eton College, at which most of the UK's prime ministers were educated.

23. See the Churchill War Rooms

The Churchill War Rooms are one of the five branches of the Imperial War Museum, and the audio tour that you get access to is simply top tier. Where else could you get such an important history lesson and learn about the past century in an unforgettable way? While exploring, you will be taken on a journey from his youth spanning all throughout his career.

24. Enjoy the Exhibitions at Tate Modern

Located right on the shore of the River Thames, the Tate Modern is free to enter. It hosts the national collection of modern art, so look out for pieces from Picasso and Dali. Whoever said London had to be expensive clearly wasn't looking at the right attractions.

We hope our suggestions helped you plan your trip more easily. Traveling is for everyone – no matter what your budgets look like, you can find things that fit into your itinerary here. Great Britain is a place with countless landmarks to discover and a constantly evolving culture, which makes the visits to the museums all the more special.