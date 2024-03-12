27 Riveting Things To Do in Greenville SC

One of the South's most up-and-coming cities, Greenville is energetic and eclectic and has an urban area known for food. Its prime location to other Southern cities has recently added vitality to the city as it continues to grow into a vacation destination rather than a stop along the way. Whether you're interested in trails or want a vibrant food scene, these are our picks for the 27 best things to do in Greenville SC.

27 Things To Do in Greenville SC

Greenville continues to celebrate its rich history while accepting progress and growth. The downtown area is unique, with waterfalls running through it, and the mountain vistas make a beautiful backdrop as the city sits at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greenville is a city you'll love for its urban feel but appreciate its smaller size.

1. Upcountry History Museum

Greenville is a city comprised of generations of history. The Upcountry History Museum tells the stories of people who shaped the Upcountry region of South Carolina. Interactive permanent exhibits pair with limited-time traveling exhibits for a truly unique look at the region's history. It's a museum designed for all ages.

2. Fall Park on the Reedy

Downtown Greenville's crown jewel is Fall Park on the Reedy. It's a central attraction that acts as a navigational beacon. The park has flower beds and walking paths that meander serenely around the beloved Reedy River Falls. Those waterfalls in the downtown urban space make the city unique. It also doubles as an event space for festivals and outdoor movies.

3. Swamp Rabbit Trail

The Swamp Rabbit Trail runs between Greenville and Traveler's Rest. At one point, the path was traversed by locomotives and train cars, but now you'll see cyclists, runners, and skaters all day. It's a 22-mile asphalt pathway that's lined with gazebos and benches. Trailside restaurants and cafes offer plenty of spots to stop and refuel along your journey.

4. Shoeless Joe Jackson Museum

Joe Jackson was one of America's greatest baseball legends. The museum, located in the house where Jackson lived and died, follows his humble childhood working in a local textile mill through his years playing textile league ball, his extraordinary career in professional baseball, and his later years. The museum is full of artifacts that were a part of the player's life. Nicknamed Shoeless Joe Jackson, he was a beloved baseball player, and the museum attracts a slew of visitors daily.

5. Traveler's Rest

Technically, Traveler's Rest, South Carolina is located six miles from Greenville, but the two might as well be sister cities. You'd be doing yourself a disservice for not including a half-day in Traveler's Rest when visiting Greenville. Small in size but filled with farm-to-table restaurants, it's worth the trip. Take advantage of the restaurant Topsoil, where chef Adam Cooke was a James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef Southeast in 2020.

6. The Gorge Zipline

Swing along the Green River Gorge treetop to treetop on a tour that takes 3 1/2 hours from start to finish. Eleven zip lines, two rappels, and a sky bridge make the adventure unforgettable. Aptly named The Gorge, this tour drops an unprecedented 1,100 vertical feet from start to finish. The tree-based platforms offer incredible views that you can't experience elsewhere.

7. Chimney Rock State Park

Chimney Rock State Park is home to a monolith rock formation that guests can hike to. Walk the 499-stair trail to the top for a gorgeous 75-mile view. Even though that is the park's main attraction, there are other trails to waterfalls and even an educational, family-friendly trail that showcases woodland creatures. It's a great park for hiking lovers.

8. Flying Rabbit Adventures

Another great Greenville zipline is Flying Rabbit Adventures. They offer outdoor tree canopy fun for all ages with 58 obstacles and a kid's course. They also have a bike course for mountain bikers if you want to stay grounded.

9. The Children's Museum of the Upstate

The first children's museum to become Smithsonian affiliated is The Children's Museum of the Upstate. At 80,000 square feet, it's one of the largest children's museums in the country. The museum houses thirty exhibits that offer hands-on learning through playtime. The interactive exhibits are thrilling for little travelers.

10. Tour Lake Jocassee

Lake Jocassee is 7,500 acres and is known for the clean and cold Appalachian mountain rivers that flow into it. Tour the lake via kayak and see Oconee Bells blooming, a bald eagle soaring overhead, and waterfalls. Lake Jocassee has waterfalls you can swim under. During the fall, you'll see the colorful leaf foliage; during summer, you'll jump out of the kayak for a swim.

11. Greenville Zoo

Learn about conversation efforts while admiring the cute animals that call the Greenville Zoo home. The 14-acre zoo offers youth programs and animal encounters. Some of the most popular exhibits are the orangutans, red pandas, lions, and giraffes. Check the Greenville Zoo event calendar for special evening programs for adults that support the zoo and offer fun after-hours activities.

12. Museum & Gallery

Museum & Gallery is known as “one of America's largest and most interesting collections of European Old Master paintings,” its Baroque paintings (from the 1600s) continue to awe visitors, and it's one of the country's best collections. Western European artists like Rubens, van Dyck, Reni, Tintoretto, Le Brun, Cranach, and Ribera are featured in the museum.

13. Roper Mountain Science Center

The Roper Mountain Science Center has many state-of-the-art educational facilities on its 62-acre campus. Visitors experience the latest in explorative STEM education through interactive exhibits and several hands-on activities. However, there's a catch! They aren't open to the public for regular business hours. Look at their event calendar for times when they're open to the public; at other times, they only serve schools.

14. 7th Inning Splash Waterpark

One of the coolest things to do in Greenville SC, is the 7th Inning Splash Waterpark. The park has a 5,000 sq. ft. baseball-themed Splash ‘n Spray Pad, a traditional lap pool, a giant 36-ft high funnel slide, and smaller slides for those who want less thrills. It's the perfect escape from the summer heat.

15. Bald Rock Heritage Preserve

If you want scenic views, head to Bald Rock Heritage Preserve. You'll find a stunning view of Greenville's surrounding mountains. A wooden footbridge leads to a huge rock outcropping the size of a football field. The summit is so prominent you can enjoy the panorama without feeling the slightest bit apprehensive, even if you have a fear of heights.

16. Alchemy Comedy Theater

Catch some laughs at the Alchemy Comedy Theater, which produces stand-up, improv, and sketch comedy shows. Local performers and traveling guest artists appear weekly. The performance schedule includes adult-only shows and family-friendly options.

17. Blue Ridge Escarpment

The Escarpment is the line at which the Blue Ridge Mountain Range plunges towards the rolling foothills of Upstate South Carolina. This dramatic drop, created by the movement of tectonic plates and the erosive force of water, is home to a mountainous biome of unique nature. The 10,000-acre Mountain Bridge Wilderness Area encompasses the Escarpment's array of waterfalls, hardwood forests, mountain streams, and a diversity of plant and animal life. Hikers love this area for its incredible views and majestic waterfalls.

18. BMW Zentrum

Learn how the BMW brand was born and the innovative steps they're taking to shape the future of the automotive industry at the BMW Zentrum. Greenville is home to the only BMW museum in North America, and it's free to experience. It's a museum dedicated to the brand, but it also doubles as a boutique for gearheads who love BMW.

19. Cedar Falls Park

Cedar Falls Park is the place to be if you're looking for an easy-going outing. The 90-acre park has 2.2 miles of paved and nature trails for walking and mountain biking. It also has a playground with two play structures, a swing set, and plenty of benches. It's called Cedar Falls Park because it's home to a waterfall over 200 feet wide, creating a beautiful natural vista.

20. Devils Fork State Park

The Upstate area of South Carolina is known for its Oconee Bells blooming, and there's no better place to see them than at Devils Fork State Park in the early spring. The park sits on Lake Jocassee's edge and offers the only public spot to put into the lake. Trout anglers love the lake's challenge and use the park for boat access. Overnight guests can stay in a fully furnished villa or one of two campgrounds near the lake.

21. Take a Trolley Through Downtown

When the downtown electric Greenville trolley opened in 1901, it cost a nickel. Nowadays, passengers can take a ride for free! It runs on five routes around the downtown area from Thursday through Sunday year-round. The red and blue open-air vintage trolleys are the perfect way to discover the downtown Greenville food scene.

22. Elf Leaf Farm

The Elf Leaf Farm is a family-owned lavender farm just outside of Greenville. The farm has a magnificent view of Hogback Mountain, and during the summer season, the farm is open for u-pick lavender. They offer several lavender varieties to pick from.

23. Greenville County Museum of Art

Focusing on American artists, the Greenville County Museum of Art features pieces by Andrew Wyeth, Georgia O'Keeffe, Andy Warhol, and Helen Turner, to name a few. Their “Andrew Wyeth: The Greenville Collection” is now the largest and the most complete collection of Andrew Wyeth watercolors owned by any public museum in the world. It's one of the perfect things to do in Greenville, SC, on a rainy day.

24. Jones Gap State Park

Escape to mountain tranquility when visiting Jones Gap State Park. It's home to 3,000+ acres of pristine mountain woodlands. Enjoy winding forest trails, cascading waterfalls, and access to the Middle Saluda River. Fish for Brook, rainbow, and brown trout in the Middle Saluda River. Plus, the park has an impressive 60+ miles of easy-to-strenuous hiking trails.

25. Paris Mountain State Park

Do you know what a monadnock is? It's a mountain that stands alone, precisely what Paris Mountain is. This small peak rises above the otherwise level land surrounding downtown Greenville, just 6 miles to the South. The 1,540-acre park has 15 miles of hiking and mountain biking trails and an 8-acre lake where visitors can swim, paddle, and fish.

26. Cancer Survivors Park

Greenville's newest downtown greenspace is to honor, celebrate, and promote healing for cancer survivors. The Cancers Survivors Park is a truly unique park that is a unique blend of gathering spaces and natural walkways. They provide a place of renewal and healing for anyone who visits. The park also offers community programs to help anyone learn to live with cancer. It might be the most touching attraction in Greenville that offers hope and purpose.

27. Walk up Main Street

Of all the things to do in Greenville SC, you've got to take a walk up Main Street. Hailed as a “Great American Main Street” by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, it's ten blocks of shopping and dining. The street is lined with oaks that twinkle enchantingly at night. Eat your way through the Greenville food scene by checking out the chef-owned restaurants that are on Main Street.