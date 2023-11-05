Get Into Hot Water—11 Top Things To Do in Hot Springs, Arkansas

In the Ouachita Mountains of Arkansas, hot water bubbles to the surface and dawned a resort town of yesteryear, now undergoing a revival. Hot Springs, Arkansas, offers a mountain getaway centered around the outdoors with a national park, recreational lakes, a top garden, and many independently-owned restaurants. Ideal for a weekend getaway and glorious in the fall, travelers should pack a bag for the top things to do in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

It was one of the first natural areas to be protected since people have used its mineral water therapeutically to ease skin conditions for generations. Afraid the area and its waters would be spoiled, the first bathhouse appeared nearly 200 years ago. Shortly after, the mineral water was collected and piped into the buildings.

Hot Springs National Park

As the top thing to do in Hot Springs, Arkansas, the Hot Springs National Park is hard to miss. It’s actually along Central Avenue, running down the center of the area’s historic core. Visitors will see eight restored bathhouses along with a wide tree-shaded sidewalk. As early as 1820 (before Arkansas earned its statehood), the area wanted to preserve the hot springs for public use. The first bathhouses were simple wooden buildings, not the historic and architecturally significant specimens found on Bathhouse Row today.

1832, the area and its 47 mineral hot springs became a reservation. In 1877, the park superintendent started to regulate the area, and the first official bathhouses were built. The Hale Bathhouse dawned a new era when it opened in 1892. It was built out of masonry, outshining the wooden Victorian bathhouses. In 1901, the springs were enclosed to protect them, and the water was collected and funneled through a distribution system.

Fordyce Bathhouse Visitor Center

Completed in 1915, the most elaborate and best-preserved bathhouse serves as a visitor center for the Hot Springs National Park. The Fordyce Bathhouse is a great first stop, and maps to the area and NPS Junior Ranger booklets are available. The museum at the Fordyce Bathhouse offers new exhibits and restored displays. Spread over several floors, the facilities at the Fordyce Bathhouse included treatment areas and staterooms that were used before or after the bathhouse’s services.

Back then, mineral baths were used medicinally and not for relaxation. The facilities were divided for women and men, and the men’s facilities were more elaborate than the women’s. The men’s locker room area featured a Tiffany-style skylight. The entire facility features marble surfaces and mosaic tile floors.

Paralyzed patients, like polio sufferers and veterans, used therapeutic mineral baths. The Fordyce Bathhouse offers a special tub for their treatments, complete with a ceiling rail that helps move patients around. Additionally, athletes could use the gymnasium. Before 1947, baseball players from the major leagues visited Hot Springs for Spring Training.

The Fordyce Visitor Center is located at 369 Central Ave. Open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. A national park pass is not needed since it is free to enter.

Bathhouse Row

Two of the eight remaining bathhouses offer the opportunity for a mineral bath—the Quapaw Bathhouse (1922) and the Buckstaff Bathhouse (1912). The Buckstaff Bathhouse offers a historic bathing experience, whereas the Quapaw Bathhouse service has been modified for today’s focus on wellness.

The Lamar Bathhouse (1923) features Spanish motifs and is open daily. Visitors can explore the first-floor store, the Bathhouse Row Emporium, which sells bath products, souvenirs, and books.

The Hale Bathhouse (1892) is a boutique hotel and restaurant. The Superior Bathhouse (1916) is a brewery. The Ozark Bathhouse (1922) is a cultural center open for exhibitions only. It features Spanish Colonial architecture.

Scenic Drives in Hot Springs, Arkansas

One of the best ways to see Hot Springs is along its scenic drives. The Hot Springs Mountain Scenic Drive is an original carriage road, and it is free to enjoy. West Mountain Scenic Drive offers several overlooks like West Mountain Lower Overlook, West Mountain Lower Overlook, and West Mountain Loop Overlook.

The Hot Springs Mountain Lookout Point features a 1911 pagoda. Drivers can continue along this route to reach the Hot Springs Mountain Tower, a 216-foot-tall metal tower (additional admission). Goat Rock Overlook is at the top of North Mountain and overlooks the surrounding area.

Hiking in Hot Springs

With 26 miles of trails, the hiking at Hot Springs National Park can be found in two different areas, the West Mountain Trails and the North Mountain Trails. Hiking is also one of the best ways to see this national park's fall color.

The Grand Staircase, next to the Fordyce Bath House, offers several other trails of differing lengths. The Grand Promenade is an original feature and is a paved walkway overlooking Central Ave.

Biking in Hot Springs National Park

Cyclists can use the paved roads in the park. Biking (along with skateboards and scooters) is not allowed on Central Avenue’s sidewalks. The Pullman Trail is a multi-use trail and is open to e-bikes.

Garvan Woodland Gardens

A bit out of town, the 210 acres of Garvan Woodland Gardens is one of the top things to do in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The rolling terrain of the Ouachita Mountains is accentuated by man-made streams and ponds, bridges, and small waterfalls. Divided into garden rooms, visitors can stroll from one to another with a colorful mix of annuals and shrubs. Garvan Woodland Gardens is decorated for the holidays, and fall is all about the gourds and pumpkins.

Not to be missed, Anthony Chapel uses yellow pine and glass to create a space that blends into the surrounding woodlands. It is a popular spot for weddings, especially on the weekends. For the young at heart, the Evans Treehouse anchors the Children’s Adventure Garden. An easy yes for kids, adults can’t get enough of the stilted structure that looks like it could have been featured in Star Wars.

It is located at 550 Arkridge Rd. Open daily from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (closed in January). Adult admission is $22, kids (4 -12) are $12, with dogs entering for $5.

Gangster Museum of America

The Gangster Museum of America explores Hot Springs’ criminal undercurrents and notable figures who spent time in the area. Over one hundred years ago, Hot Springs had more than hot water, like illegal gambling, bootlegging, and brothels. Key figures included Al Capone and Charles Lucky Luciano.

The Gangster Museum of America also explains the significance of baseball to Hot Springs. Legendary players like Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson, and Hank Aaron hit balls during the day and took the waters after practice.

It is located at 510 Central Avenue. Open Sunday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Adult admission is $15 ($14 for seniors), and kids (6 to 12) are $6.

Lake Ouachita

Lake Ouachita is undeveloped and the ideal location for a guided kayak trip. It is one of the three lakes created by dams along the Ouachita River. With 700 miles of shoreline and over 200 small islands, Lake Ouachita is a bird sanctuary and offers fishing. For a guided kayak excursion, I recommend Ouachita Kayak Tours, which provides kayaks and lifejackets.

Lake Ouachita is located northwest of Hot Springs, Arkansas. Ouachita Kayak Tours will recommend the best place to put in for a kayak trip.

Hot Springs Mountain Tower

At the top of the 216-foot tower, guests can see the Ouachita Mountains and the Diamond Lakes area. It is one of the top things to do in Hot Springs National Park and features an elevator to an open or enclosed observation area.

It is located at 401 Hot Springs Mountain Rd. Adult admission is $13, kids (5-11) are $9, and those four and under are free. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the summer season, with shorter seasonal hours during the rest of the year.

Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

This gaming and entertainment venue offers seasonal horseracing (December through April). In fact, Oaklawn Racing Casino has been one of the premier horse tracks since 1904. In addition to racing, guests will find a casino and restaurants from fine dining to casual, along with a hotel and spa.

Located at 2705 Central Ave, Hot Springs.

Where To Eat in Hot Springs, Arkansas

If You Are Hungry in Hot Springs, I recommend the following restaurants.

Best Coffee Shops

Kollective Coffee and Tea

From coffee and tea to a light lunch, Kollective Coffee and Tea is a favorite with locals and visitors alike.

It is located at 110 Central Ave. Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Red Light Roastery Coffee House

For those who want a good coffee and get on their way.

Located at 1003 Park Avenue. Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Breakfast and Brunch

It’s a getaway, so enjoy the morning with a leisurely breakfast and boozy brunch.

The Best Cafe and Bar

In front of Best Court Cottages, it was rumored to be one of the hangouts of Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio. He was in town for Spring Training and stayed at the cottages.

The Best Cafe and Bar serves brunch cocktails, barista-made coffee, and a full menu for both breakfast and lunch. Diners have the choice of indoor or outdoor spaces for a leisurely meal.

It is located at 632 Ouachita Ave. Open Thursday to Monday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (closed Tuesday and Wednesday). Lunch is served after 11 a.m.

The Pancake Shop

Since 1940, this Hot Springs icon has flipped hotcakes across from Bathhouse Row.

Located at 216 Central Ave. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Best Places for Lunch and Dinner in Hot Springs

Superior Bathhouse Brewery

Built in 1916, the Superior Bathhouse was the smallest and least expensive of the bathhouses at the time. Opening in 2013, its beer uses the mineral water piped into the building from underground. Its extensive food menu offers seasonal flavors, and this location is the only place to get the beer.

It is located at 329 Central Ave. Open Wednesday to Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday). It's closed on Tuesday.

Stubby’s BBQ

Meat eaters can get an authentic taste of Arkansas BBQ at locally owned Stubby’s BBQ, a favorite since 1952. Arkansas BBQ blends the flavors and meats of Texas and Tennessee BBQ so that diners can find pork ribs, brisket, barbecue chicken, and options like ham.

It's located at 3024 Central Ave. Open Thursday to Monday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (closed Tuesday and Wednesday).

Sqzbx

Pronounced Squeeze Box, a nod to the owners’ musical past, pizza lovers will smell the rising dough. Inside its restored 100-year-old storefront, diners will find a brewery with a host of seasonal beers in the back.

It is located at 236 Ouachita Ave. Open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

J and S Italian Villa

For those celebrating, J and S Italian Villa offers an elevated dining experience with a Michelin Star-created menu. Standouts include Its house-made pasta and seasonal menu.

It is located at 4332 Central Ave. Suite B. Open Monday to Thursday from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Ohio Club

Opening in 1905, the Ohio Club hosted characters like Al Capone and Lucky Luciano. Its antique bar is the star of now. In the heyday, Mae West and Al Jolson played at the Ohio Club.

It is located at 336 Central Ave. Open Thursday to Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and past midnight on the weekends (closed Wednesday).