Hot Rods, Zoos, and Art Museums: 25 Things To Do in Indianapolis

On paper, Indianapolis might not seem like the most enticing place to visit, lacking the same universal name recognition as Los Angeles, New York, or Miami. Yet there are still many reasons to visit the famed Crossroads of America, with countless things to do in Indianapolis. From touring any of the city’s museums to stopping by the world-famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway, visitors find an exciting array of activities when it comes to the wondrous city of Indianapolis.

1. Take in a Race at the World-Famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The biggest reason to visit Indianapolis has to do with the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The recurring sight of the annual Indianapolis 500 and the Brickyard 400, anyone new to the Railroad City should try to drop by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at some point or another on their trip.

2. Have Fun With the Whole Family at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

The ideal experience for guests of every age group, the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is the largest children’s museum on Earth. Spanning five floors, this interactive museum has over 130,000 exhibits on its property, including attractions built around dinosaurs, Ancient Egypt, and the underwater wreckage of sunken pirate ships.

3. Get Up Close and Personal With Some Furry Friends at the Indianapolis Zoo

Since opening at its new location in 1988, the Indianapolis Zoo has delighted animal-loving visitors for well over 30 years. Inside the zoo’s front gates, guests will come face to face with various diverse animal residents, including lions, red pandas, and several curious orangutans.

4. Watch a Football Game at the Lucas Oil Stadium

One of the best things to do in Indianapolis is to see the Indianapolis Colts in action at Lucas Oil Stadium. With the Colts enjoying several moderately successful seasons in recent years, there’s no better time to see Indianapolis’s hometown heroes than now.

5. Enjoy Some Breathtaking Art at the Indianapolis Museum of Art

Aside from sports and racing, another one of the many things to do in Indianapolis involves taking in the city’s numerous art museums, starting with the Indianapolis Museum of Art. The eighth largest encyclopedic art museum in the country, the I.M.A. has over 54,000 pieces making up its vast inventory, including works from Monet, Picasso, and van Gogh.

6. Learn About Regional History at the Indiana State Museum

Like any American state, Indiana has a rich history dating back to pre-European settlement in the New World. To learn more about Indiana’s layered past, one should stop by Indianapolis’s Indiana State Museum, which features exhibits dedicated to art, science, and the Hoosier State’s intricate place in American history.

7. Marvel at Vintage Automobiles at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum

Given the Indianapolis 500’s expansive popularity, most people probably won’t be surprised to hear that the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has its own museum. Located immediately next to the actual race track, the Indiana Motor Speedway Museum chronicles some of the most critical moments in racing history, with specific focus on winning cars used in the Indy 500.

8. Stroll Along the Scenic White River State Park

One of the many notable things to do in Indianapolis involves simply exploring any one of the city’s state parks. At White River State Park, for example, guests can glory in the splendor of Indianapolis’s most beautiful park, perhaps even taking in a show at White River’s outdoor amphitheater.

9. Learn About Native American Culture at the Eiteljorg Museum

One of the best museums dedicated to Native American culture, the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art is also among the finest museums in all of Indiana. Inside the museum’s walls, guests will come across dozens of works from past and contemporary Indigenous American artists.

10. Pay Your Respects at the Indiana War Memorial & Museum

Originally envisioned as a monument dedicated to the soldiers of World War One, the Indiana War Memorial & Museum now serves as a lasting testament to the country’s military veterans. A humbling sight to behold in person, the memorial spans several statues and structures, as well as a museum detailing America’s past involvement in historical conflict over the years.

11. Enjoy an Old-Fashioned Baseball Game at Victory Field

While the Colts hold the monopoly over Indianapolis’s sports scene, one shouldn’t forget about the city’s minor league baseball team. Depending on the time of year you visit, anyone new to Indianapolis can stop by Victory Field and see the Indianapolis Indians in person.

12. Learn About the 23rd President at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

In an interesting historical side note, Indiana claims itself as the birthplace of three American presidents: Abraham Lincoln, William Henry Harrison, and Benjamin Harrison. Nowadays, history buffs can visit the younger Harrison’s former residency at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, touring the carefully maintained home of the 23rd head of the U.S. government.

13. Hike Through the Gorgeous Holliday Park

Another well-known park inside the Crossroads of America, Holliday Park is the perfect way to glory in the imminent beauty of Indiana’s woodlands. Spread over 94 acres, Holliday Park has a wide variety of trails and nature-oriented exhibits that will appeal to adults and children alike.

14. Explore the Numerous Activities at the Bicentennial Unity Plaza

A relatively new attraction in Indianapolis, the Bicentennial Unity Plaza has a variety of activities for guests to experience on any given day. A large-scale complex complete with basketball courts, art installations, and an ice rink during the winter seasons, the Bicentennial Unity Plaza has nothing but great things to do in Indianapolis.

15. Get Artsy at the Indianapolis Art Center

A cultural reserve for education, art, and literature, the Indianapolis Art Center has everything avid art lovers crave within the Hoosier State. Along with informative art classes and educational programs, the center contains numerous art exhibits and a library with over 5,000 works lining its shelves.

16. Embark on a Literary Walking Tour (With Bookmark Indy)

Like its close ties to the racing world, Indianapolis also has an integral basis in the American arts, serving as the hometown for literary giants like Kurt Vonnegut, John Green, and Booth Tarkington. To better grasp Indianapolis’s contributions to the literary landscape, visitors can embark on a walking tour of Indianapolis’s foremost sights with the aid of “Bookmark Indy,” an instructional website that provides information about Indianapolis's many artistic figures.

17. Navigate the Indianapolis Cultural Trail

A landmark achievement in linear path developments, the Indianapolis Cultural Trail is an eight-mile pathway past some of the city’s most breathtaking points of interest. Whether on foot or the back of a bicycle, there’s no better way to explore Indianapolis than on this historic path.

18. Pay Your Respects To Numerous Historical Figures at the Crown Hill Cemetery

One of the more sobering things to do in Indianapolis involves visiting the city’s Crown Hill Cemetery. A beautifully designed cemetery that draws on Gothic architecture, Crown Hill is the final resting place for numerous historical figures, including former president Benjamin Harrison, three vice presidents, and notorious bank robber John Dillinger.

19. Take Glory in Beautiful Cars at Stutz Car Museum

As you might have gathered by now, Indianapolis maintains a loving relationship with the automobile industry, as evidenced by the annual Indianapolis 500. Given its favored status as a gearhead’s dream vacation spot, certain Indianapolis visitors might consider touring the city’s Stutz Car Museum, a free museum showcasing some of the most beautiful (and strange) cars you could ever imagine.

20. Learn About the Wonders of Sound at the Rhythm! Discovery Center

What is rhythm? Where does it come from? Why does it sound so pleasurable to our ears when we hear the right notes being played in the proper order? Answering these questions is Indianapolis’s fantastic Rhythm! Discovery Center, an educational experience explaining how percussion works in theory and in practice.

21. Start Your Engines at the Speedway Indoor Karting

Most people go to Indianapolis for the racing, whether it’s the Indianapolis 500 or the Brickyard 400. While it’s always exciting watching a race from a spectator’s seat, an alternative option is to partake in a race yourself–something you’re able to accomplish at Speedway Indoor Karting. With a sprawling indoor race course, a bowling alley, and a full arcade at the ready, Speedway Indoor Karting is among the best things to do in Indianapolis for the whole family.

22. Get in Touch With History at Conner Prairie

Located right near Indianapolis in Fishers, Connie Prairie is a fascinating living museum depicting what everyday life looked like in 19th-century Indiana. Inside the well-preserved home of 1800s politician William Conner, this informative museum has enough interesting facts to merit a visit.

23. Order a Delicious Meal at St. Elmo Steak House

Like any major city, Indianapolis has its fair share of worthwhile speciality restaurants, including the famous St. Elmo Steak House. Sitting at the restaurant’s atmospheric tables, diners can gorge on some of St. Elmo’s most renowned dishes, such as its steak, fresh seafood, or patented shrimp cocktail appetizer.

24. Break Down in Laughter at the Helium Comedy Club

While Indianapolis may not boast the most active nightlife, there are still several activities for visitors to enjoy after dinner. This includes a trip to the local Helium Comedy Club, a nightclub that allows guests to enjoy traditional American fare while guffawing at talented stand-up comedians on stage.

25. Lay Eyes on Some Colorful Plants at the Garfield Park Conservatory

Anyone with a deep affinity for nature should prioritize the Garfield Park Conservatory upon their visit to Indianapolis. An attraction opened year-round, visitors can interact with hundreds of different plant species within the radiating warmth of a cozy greenhouse.