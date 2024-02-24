24 Things To Do in Istanbul on Your Next Visit

When we talk about bucket list destinations, one of the places that instantly comes to mind is Istanbul. Bridging the gap between the East and the West, its rich culture and incredible sights have captivated millions over the centuries. We're going to dive deep into historic monuments, exquisite food, and unforgettable experiences you can explore during your stay in this Turkish crown jewel.

24 Things To Do in Istanbul

Why should it be the next place you choose for an adventure abroad? We believe our list of things to do in Istanbul will convince you that the city is worth a second look when planning an international escape.

1. Visit the Blue Mosque

One of the many UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Istanbul, the Blue Mosque got its name from the striking blue color adorning the walls. It contains the tomb of Sultan Ahmet I, and it was among the first mosques to have six minarets after Mecca, contributing to the grandiose atmosphere it creates.

2. Cruise Through the Magnificent Bosphorus

As one of the most important straits in the world, the Bosphorus presents a natural border between Europe and Asia. We recommend setting sail on one of the hundreds of cruises offered here and enjoying the unique views while letting the salt air clear your senses. Pay attention to the Golden Horn, a stunning addition to the coastline!

3. Admire the Hagia Sofia

Hagia Sophia is one of the greatest mosques in the world, and it's a symbol of the power of the Byzantine Empire. The architecture and ornaments are exquisite, so it's a sight you mustn't miss. We recommend visiting earlier during the day and avoiding prayer times out of respect for citizens coming in for religious services.

4. Explore Taksim Square

Taksim Square is bustling with vibrant nightlife, bars, shopping spots, and unique dining options. It's a major tourist district that's in the heart of the city, and you can find anything you may need there. Walking around the square, you will surely notice the Monument of the Republic, a statue dedicated to Atatürk, the founder of the Turkish Republic as we know it today.

5. Enter Basilica Cistern

For an affordable price, you can revel in the beauty of this ancient cistern. It's over two thousand years old. The lights and architecture are masterfully incorporated into the cistern. Many James Bond enthusiasts may recognize it from the movie From Russia with Love.

6. Treat Yourself at the Grand Bazaar

At one of the largest and oldest marketplaces in the world, you can try your luck bargaining about the prices with the salesmen. We highly recommend you secure Turkish delights, spices, or even rugs when visiting! The authenticity here is unlike anywhere else. From decorative lamps and ceramic cutlery to the hammam soaps—they're all worth the investment.

7. Walk Around the Ortaköy Neighborhood

This unique neighborhood should be one of your top priorities when visiting. It's picturesque—perfect for your next Instagram post due to its closeness to the Bosphorus. Ciragan Palace is one of the things you mustn't miss, along with the Ortaköy mosque. You can also check out the Agios Fokas Orthodox Church or simply feed the pigeons at the Ortaköy square.

8. Take a Food Tour of the City

There are countless options when it comes to getting a taste of Turkish cuisine. Some of the classics you should try are street foods such as dürüm and lahmacun or baklava for those with a sweet tooth. We also recommend Viyana Kahvesi, Yakamoz, and the Hamdi restaurants.

9. Visit the Istanbul Archeological Museums

The complex consists of 3 museums—the Museum of Islamic Art, the Museum of the Ancient Orient, and the Archeological Museum. Each of them offers unique educational experiences. Their collection is enormous as they are home to over a million artifacts.

10. Take a Ferry to Princes' Islands

Just off the coast of Istanbul, in the Sea of Marmara, there is a small archipelago worth your time. The distance from the coast ranges between eight and fifteen miles, so Princes' Islands are perfect for a one-day getaway. Büyükada is the island we recommend!

11. Watch a Football Match Between Galatasaray SK and Fenerbahçe SK

The atmosphere during these matches is one of a kind. The Intercontinental Derby is one of the fiercest and most entertaining rivalries in the world of European football, as Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe battle for the spot of the biggest club in Istanbul. It would be a tragedy not to get tickets for this match if it's played during your visit!

12. Take a Day Trip to Cappadocia

This mountainous region has recently become a favorite of adventurers. Hundreds of companies organize trips to Cappadocia that begin and end in Istanbul as the small distance incentivizes travelers to make the most of their time in Turkey.

13. See the Galata Tower

Originally built as a watchtower, it now serves as a popular museum at the heart of the city. It's one of the best lookout points in Istanbul and offers a spectacular panoramic view. We highly recommend it to couples as, according to an urban legend, a man and woman who climb the steps of the tower together will crown their union with marriage.

14. Marvel at the Dolmabahce Palace

Previously the administrative center of the Ottoman Empire, this palace gives an aura of royalty and transports visitors back in time. You can take a guided tour or walk around the Ceremonial Hall or the Harem Section on your own.

15. Stroll Through Gülhane Park

Located on the grounds of Topkapi Palace, Gülhane Park is known as the “Park of Roses.” Thanks to its location, this park is en route to many other important landmarks, such as the Sultanahmet mosque, which makes it perfect for a stop on your walking tour!

16. Watch the Turkish Dance Show at Hadjapasha Cultural Centre

It's always the right time to immerse yourself in the culture and folklore of the country you're visiting! Dive into the world of “1001 Nights“ and other famous Turkish tales while watching an unforgettable performance. It's a perfect opportunity to learn about the history of this once-great empire while enjoying the theater.

17. Discover the Süleymanie Mosque

Sitting atop Istanbul's highest hill, this mosque was commissioned by Suleyman the Magnificent. It is less frequented by tourists, which allows you to have a higher quality visit. The main building is surrounded by well-maintained gardens, and the interior is decorated with Iznik tile work and stained glass windows.

18. Pay a Visit to the Topkapi Palace

A Royal fortress-turned-museum, which is one of the hidden gems Istanbul has to offer. It has a vast collection of middle age artifacts- robes, weapons, and books. The interior of the former main residence of Sultans is still breathtaking, carefully designed in the classical Islamic style.

19. Check Out Istiklal Avenue

This famous street goes all the way from Taksim Square to the Galata Tower. Halfway through the street, you will come across the Çicek galleries, as well as. It's an incredible place to get souvenirs from street vendors, listen to amateur musicians, and look out for historic passages like the Hazzopulo.

20. Visit the Chora Church

Cora Church is famous for its Byzantine mosaics and frescoes. This church is a reminder of the Orthodox past of the city, which was once called Constantinople. It's situated in the western part of the Fatih district.

21. Walk Around the Hippodrome

A remnant of the times of the Eastern Roman Empire, the Hippodrome used to host horse races and athletic events. Its grounds are steeped in history and tradition and are one of Istanbul's oldest landmarks. The most impressive element of the area is certainly the obelisk of Theodosius. There, you can also find the German mountain, a symbol of friendship and peace between Turkey and Germany.

22. Explore Balat

Admire the overload of colors provided by the rainbow-colored 200-year-old houses in this neighborhood. In our opinion, Merdivenli Yokus and Kiremi streets are ideal for a quick photo session! Balat is one of the most diverse districts, overflowing with churches, synagogues, and mosques.

23. Enjoy the Peace in the Emirgan Park

Located in the Sariyer district, this floral paradise offers a break from the busy urban life. It is perfect for relaxation alone or conversations with your loved ones. When visiting the European side of the Bosphorus, it's a must-see. The park is known for its stunning tulips, a flower long considered a symbol of this Eurasian country.

24. Visit Beylerbeyi Palace

The summer residence of the Ottoman Empire's sultans. This palace is located on the Asian side of the Bosphorus in the Uskudar neighborhood. Designed in the neo-baroque style, it is often regarded as the Turkish Versailles. It contains one of the most unique staircases, and it's decked out in breathtaking paintings.

We hope you found our advice useful and that it inspired you to embark on the adventure of discovering Istanbul. This city undoubtedly has something to offer everyone, from people looking to immerse themselves in another culture and relax to those looking for an adventure spanning two continents.