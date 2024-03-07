24 Things To Do in Japan if You Are a Technology Geek

When we think about the Land of the Rising Sun, we think of thousands of years of tradition, incredible landscapes, and, most likely, sushi. In the past century, however, this Eastern superpower has become one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world. Tokyo, for example, is undoubtedly a world leader in tech innovation, and its influence is felt at home and abroad. If you're into technology, these are some of the best things to do in Japan for tech geeks.

1. Get Lost in Akihabara Electric Town

One of the most unique places in Japan, Akihabara Electric Town is a must-see. You can ride through it on go-karts or learn about the town's soul at Akihabara Radio Centre. If you get tired, you can have a latte at the unusual Maid Cafe. It's the perfect spot to recharge and take cute pictures!

2. Roam Around the Panasonic Center in Tokyo

With free entrance for preschoolers as well as affordable tickets for adults and older children, Panasonic Center is perfect for families interested in technology! The first floor is dedicated to “Green Impact Park” which explores ways to reduce carbon emissions and recycle resources. On floors two and three is an interactive science museum. There are corners where kids can play Nintendo games, as well as a Digital Art Museum.

3. Ride the Shinkansen Bullet Train Through Japan

This mode of transport certainly is the fastest way to explore this country. Moving at nearly 200 miles per hour, the train gives those inside a feeling of being transported forward in time. One of the itineraries we recommend is from Tokyo to Kyoto as the landscapes are amazing!

4. Visit the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation

Also known as the Miraikan, this museum was created by Japan's Science and Technology Agency. It has three zones dedicated to the Earth, Space, and the Future. It's known for exhibitions like Mission Survival: 10 Billion and the International Space Station display.

5. Marvel at the Cosmo Planetarium

As the perfect place to make your childhood dreams come true, Cosmo Planetarium allows you to board a space flight. This simulator offers one of the most modern experiences you can find in Shibuya. Enjoy the beautiful starry sky while the system takes you around the galaxy.

6. Discover Odaiba

You can visit the artificial island of Odaiba by the Yurikamome train or the Rainbow Bridge. This ultramodern area is known as the entertainment center of the capital. You can see the replica of the Statue of Liberty and the Fuji TV Building and do some shopping.

7. Take a Trip to Tsukuba

Widely considered a science city, Tsukuba is home to a national project that is working on finding ways to improve scientific research—nearly half of the project budget is allocated towards research conducted here. Walk through the Science Expo Memorial Park and visit the Tsukubasan Shrine while you're here!

8. Wander Through the Gundam Base Tokyo

Located in Diver City Tokyo Plaza, Gundam Base Tokyo is heaven on Earth for Gunpla fans. Here, you can buy, see, make, and enjoy Gunpla. In this store, or as some may consider it, a museum, you can enjoy a wide variety of different collections and admire the craftsmanship of the designers—you can also buy gadgets you'd struggle to find anywhere else in the world.

9. Enter the Ruriden Columbarium

The exterior of the Ruriden Columbarium mimics that of a Buddhist temple. It's home to 2,046 modern altars with crystal Buddha statues, which are illuminated by LEDs. Despite the futuristic look, it's also a cemetery, housing remains of the believers who have passed away.

10. Pay a Visit to the Pokemon Mega Center, Sunshine City

Offering the biggest collection of Pokemon goods, this place allows the most passionate fans of the game to access limited editions of their favorite characters. It has the first official Pokemon GO Lab and the Pokemon Card Station. Don't forget to treat yourself to some Pikachu sweets on your way out!

11. Enjoy the Toshiba Science Museum

One of the top things to do in Kawasaki, the Toshiba Science Museum offers free entrance to its visitors. The museum is split into three zones—the History Zone, the Future Zone & the Science Zone. Experiments showcase how to clear out water using ozone and an RGB color demonstration among other fascinating things to do.

12. Relax at the Kanda Myojin Shrine in Chiyoda

This is one of Tokyo's most historic shrines, but it's still on the itineraries of dozens of tech geeks. The shrine capitalizes on its proximity to the technology capital, Akihabara. Many talismans promising to protect your devices from evil spirits and viruses are sold here! Visiting at night is especially stunning due to the different colored lights that turn on, making it a sight to behold.

13. Stay at the Henn-Na Hotel

Using state-of-the-art technology to improve the guest experience, this hotel quickly rose to the top of tourists' must-visit places. From automatic cleaning services such as the “LG Styler” to Humanoid robots and Holograms of light, the Henn-na Hotel has everything. It's acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as the first-ever robot-staffed hotel!

14. Visit the Tsukuba Space Centre

Run by JAXA (Japan's equivalent to NASA), this space center opened its doors in 1972. The Tsukuba Space Centre offers tours of facilities and exhibitions of spacecraft. You could see the place where real astronauts train!

15. Marvel at the Kawasaki Robostage Tokyo

This showroom was made to embrace the connection between humans and robots while imagining a future where we coexist. If you feel like improving your robotics knowledge, this is the right place to be. It's located near Odaiba, so we highly suggest checking it out if you are in the area!

16. Enjoy an Exhibition of Teamlab Borderless

This digital art museum was recently re-opened with even more cool pieces! It's in the Azabudai Hills, and it previously broke records as the most visited museum in the world. They use projectors, light shows, and computer technology to offer their guests a unique, immersive experience.

17. Give Capsule Hotels a Chance

Capsule hotels are a true Japanese trademark. This type of accommodation is practical and unique and has become a favorite of travelers due to its affordability. You are provided with all the basic amenities of a standard hotel for a fraction of the cost! We highly recommend giving these hotels a chance, as they'll be kind to your budget and provide you with a cool stay!

18. Stock up on Your Supplies at the Tsukumo Robot Kingdom

Located in the heart of Akihabara, this shop specializes in robot parts. It's a geek's dream, as you can find anything in this vast store – from rare parts one might've lost to entire humanoids and racing robots. Tsukumo Robot Kingdom has it!

19. Cruise Through With the Tokyo Water Bus

In our opinion, one of technology's greatest contributions to travel has been the development of various modes of transport. Taking a tour with the Water Bus will give you an unobstructed, 360-degree view of the scenic route you're passing through. We encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity to experience Japan's beauty in all its glory.

20. Have Fun at the Immersive Fort Tokyo

Intended to be not only a theme park but a fully immersive one too, this new attraction in Odaiba is opening in March in place of the Venus Fort mall. Immersive Fort will have exhibitions taking people on wild rides with the likes of Tokyo Revengers, Jack the Ripper, and The Sherlock Baker Street Murder Case.

21. Explore Asa Zoological Park at Hiroshima City

The biggest zoo in Japan hasn't missed out on the perks that new technological developments have brought to the country. Asa Zoo uses cutting-edge AI-powered technology to ensure the animals are cared for properly. They offer their visitors unique virtual reality experiences and have cool digital learning platforms they can explore.

22. Try Out Smart Toilets

Visitors to Japan are fascinated with their toilets. Many of these bathroom essentials come with built-in smart technology. Electronic seats, advanced cleaning features, and a bidet option make even the most mundane things interesting!

23. Go to a Hatsune Miku Concert

Listening to a concert from a hologram of your favorite artist is something close to science fiction for most of us. In Japan, this is the reality. Hatsune Miku is a sensation not only in Japan but worldwide too. The Vocaloid appears as a hologram for the audience and provides the listeners with an amazing experience.

24. Admire Tokyo's Modern and Innovative Architecture

Living up to its title as one of the most modern cities in the world, Tokyo's visitors never have a dull moment when exploring. Some buildings you must include in your tour are Ginza Place, Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo Tower, and the National Art Center. Prepare to be amazed!