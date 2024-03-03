Go for the Gold: 13 Things to Do in Lake Placid for a Winning Winter Day

Located in the Adirondack Mountains of Upstate New York, Lake Placid offers world-class winter recreation, thanks to the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics. From skiing to snowshoeing to dog sledding, winter activities are the top things to do in Lake Placid during the winter. With a good coat of snow this season, winter lovers can enjoy the white stuff well into April this year.

Lake Placid is located within the protected Adirondack Park, about five hours from New York City. It is often considered one of the best weekend getaways in Upstate NY. During their stay, travelers can enjoy its rugged mountain beauty and Grand Lodges from another era.

Take a Scenic Drive Through the Adirondack Mountains

With six million acres in Northeastern New York, Adirondack Park’s size is hard to grasp. First protected in 1892, the area is not a national park but a collection of public and private land. In totality, Adirondack Park encompasses one-fifth of New York State.

Protected in the New York State Constitution to remain “forever wild,” the easiest way to see the Adirondacks is to drive through it. We recommend exiting Interstate 87, which runs north-south, and driving New York State Route 73 to Lake Placid. New York State Route 86 is also a Scenic Byway connecting Lake Placid, Saranac Lake and Whiteface Mountain.

This is a free activity. Adirondack Park does not collect entrance fees.

Go Skiing or Snowboarding at Whiteface Mountain

A day on the slopes is hard to beat, especially if you catch a bluebird sky. Whiteface Mountain is the place to ski and snowboard in the Adirondack Mountains.

Whiteface Mountain boasts the greatest vertical in the East; you won't find this kind of terrain at another resort nearby. However, that doesn’t mean it’s off-limits to beginners. Downmountain is dedicated to green runs, the easiest. It offers 13 ski lifts, including a gondola. It features a rental shop and lessons for those four years old and older.

For those looking for a wind-in-your-face thrill, head up the Summit Quad Lift to 4,386 feet. Then, you can carve back down to the Base Lodge, one of three.

Whiteface Mountain is owned and operated by the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA), a New York State public benefit corporation set up after the 1980 Winter Olympics held in Lake Placid. It, along with Gore Mountain and Belleayre Mountain, offers some of the best weekend getaways in New York State during the winter.

Whiteface Mountain’s winter operations run from mid-November through mid-April, depending on weather. Lift tickets are required, and can be purchased online for a discount. It is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Lifts open at 8:30 a.m.

Visit Lake Placid’s Olympic Sites

The Mohawks and the Algonquins first traveled through the Adirondacks, and the name means “barkeater” in the Mohawk language. Explorer Samual Champlain traveled through the area. However, the 1932 Winter Olympics, followed by the larger 1980 Winter Olympics, put Lake Placid and the Adirondack Park on a world stage.

Lake Placid is proud of its Olympic Legacy from Whiteface Mountain to Mt. Van Hoevenburg to the Olympic Center. At the Olympic Center, visitors can enjoy The Lake Placid Olympic Museum. It is an excellent first stop for artifacts from past games, like actual Olympic Medals and the Olympic Relay Torches.

Inside the Olympic Center, visitors can see the 1980 Herb Brooks Arena, the fabled location of the 1980 U.S. Hockey triumph, the Miracle on Ice.

It is located at 2634 Main St., Lake Placid and open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is free.

Ice Skate on Lake Placid’s Olympic Oval

One of the top things to do in Lake Placid is ice skate. We recommend heading to the Olympic Speed Skating Oval for a public skating session to skate like an Olympian. The oval was used in the 1980 Winter Olympic Games. In the evenings, it is lighted and offers rental skates.

It is located at 2634 Main Street. Adult skate sessions are $15, students (7 to 19) are $12 and kids (6 and younger) skate for free.

Scream “Mush!” on a Dog Sled Tour

With its cold winter, Lake Placid freezes over. We recommend taking a dog sled ride during your trip to Lake Placid. Thunder Mountain Dog Sled Tours uses a custom-built sled pulled by eight Huskies (or Husky Mixes).

Bred for the cold, some dogs can handle up to -80F. After work, the dogs enjoy high-quality dog food and receive high-fat snacks during the day.

Thunder Mountain Dog Sled Tours is located on Mirror Lake, across from Main Street in Lake Placid. It operates from Friday to Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and daily during holiday weeks. Adults are $20 and kids are $10. The property is cash only and first-come, first-served.

Dine in an Historic Lodge

New York City’s Elite built rustic lodges across the Adirondack Park. Now, some are protected as National Historic Landmarks.

In the late 1700s, The Stagecoach Inn was built, the oldest building in Lake Placid. As an authentic Adirondack Lodge, the Stagecoach Inn offers a hearty menu with locally sourced ingredients, perfect for a special occasion.

It is located at 3 Stagecoach Inn. The property is open for dinner only, and reservations are required.

Sip One of New York’s Craft Beers or Ciders

Upstate New York is an important agricultural area on the East Coast. According to the New York State government, it is a top producer of dairy products, like cheese, maple syrup, apples and grapes.

We recommend you sample the bounty, no matter the season. Big Slide Brewery & Public House brews beer and serves food at 5686 Cascade Rd., Lake Placid. Cider and wine drinkers will find local options on most menus.

Attend the Saranac Winter Carnival

The cold doesn’t keep the New Yorkers inside in the winter. They just throw a winter festival and layer up for outdoor fun. A winter festival is one of the top things to do in Lake Placid.

Since 1898, the town of Lake Saranac has constructed an ice palace about 10 miles west of Lake Placid. The design of the Ice Palace changes each year, with walls 30-feet tall and complete with LED lighting.

The Ice Palace is located at 22 River St, Saranac Lake. It is free to enter.

Stroll the Quaint Streets of Lake Placid

Downtown Lake Placid is cheery and bright, even on the shortest days of winter. Up and down Main Street, the trees twinkle with white lights, and the individual shops are dripping in icicle lights. It is almost like the town took down the ornaments after Christmas but left everything else.

Most shops are independently owned, so we recommend grabbing a hot chocolate at one of its coffee shops, like Soulshine Bagel at 2526 Main St. Another must is the Bookstore Plus, at 2491 Main St.

Take a Sleigh Ride

Taking a horse-drawn sleigh ride through the snow-covered landscape is magical. Clear Lake Lodge and Resort offers a 30-minute lantern-lit ride that explores the grounds of an Adirondacks Great Lodge.

It is located at 6319 State Route 30, Lake Clear, about 30 minutes west of Lake Placid. Adults are $42, kids (4 to 9) are $25 and kids three and younger cost $10. Reservations are required, and sleigh rides are available Friday and Saturday evenings during the winter, along with holidays.

Go Snowshoeing or Cross-Country Skiing

Snowshoeing is one of the top things to do in Lake Placid. It is easy to pick up, too. Mt. Van Hoevenburg is an Olympic Sports Complex with 34 miles of cross-country and snowshoeing trails, open to the public. A trail pass is required, and rental gear is also available.

If you want a tougher winter workout, we recommend cross-country skiing. Mt Van Hoevenburg offers lessons, day passes, and rental gear for cross-country skiing, both classic and skate ski.

It is located at 1 Van Hoevenberg Way. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

See a Winter Sporting Event

The best part of Lake Placid’s Olympic Heritage is the 1932 and 1980 Olympic venues are still used for competition. Lake Placid hosts tournaments like pond hockey to World Cup events. Lake Placid carves out hockey ice on every available surface, like Mirror Lake and the Olympic Speed Skating Oval. All three indoor ice skating rinks are used at the Olympic Center for larger games.

Mt Van Hoevenburg hosted both the 1932 and 1980 Olympic slide events, now including bobsled, luge and skeleton. It will host the World Cup bobsled and skeleton in March 2024.

In February, Lake Placid hosted the FIS World Cup Ski Jumping Finals. The Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex peeks over the surrounding forest with a 100-meter and 128-meter ski jump built for the 1980 Winter Olympics.

It is located at 5486 Cascade Rd. Tickets are required to attend competitions. For a stunning view of the Adirondack Park, we recommend the Skyride Experience. Visitors take a gondola and then a glass-enclosed elevator to the top of the 128-meter ski jump.

Go Tubing or Sledding in Lake Placid

We recommend heading to a snow-covered hill for tubing and sledding for a fun snow-play day. It is one of the top things to do in Lake Placid. Mt. Pisgah Recreation Center offers tubing lanes with a rope tow. It is located at 92 Mount Pisgah Lane, Saranac Lake.

Parks and playgrounds are excellent places to sled if you BYOS (bring your own sled). Kiwanis Teddy Bear Park features a hill perfect for sledding. This area isn’t groomed, but it is free. Find it at 48 Elm St., Lake Placid.