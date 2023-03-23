New York City may be the “city that never sleeps,” but Las Vegas would like to have a word with NYC. In a most popular and well-known town for its casinos, one might think they would be bored if betting were not their preferred entertainment. One would be incorrect. There are so many things to do in Las Vegas besides gambling; you just might change your mind about the city of “lost wages.”

Things To Do in Las Vegas (Besides Gambling)

Believe it or not, Las Vegas has much to offer visitors besides its glamorous casinos. You could spend a week in town without placing a bet between the numerous entertainment venues, restaurants, and activities. If slots and card games are not your favorites, check out these other things you can do in Las Vegas.

Fly Over Las Vegas

Experience the magic of flight without leaving The Strip. Located next to the Hard Rock Cafe on Las Vegas Boulevard, Fly Over Las Vegas is a unique experience that excites your sense of sight, smell, hearing, and touch.

Flight ride choices include Windbone: Call of the Rockies, Iceland, and Wonders of the American West. While waiting for your ride, enjoy a Prickly Pear Margarita or a Desert Sunset cocktail at the themed bar, The Lost Cactus.

The Neon Museum

The Neon Museum is located on North Las Vegas Boulevard, but it is worth the trip away from The Strip to enjoy this unique attraction. The “Boneyard” showcases historic neon signs from Las Vegas history; a few have been restored to their former lighted glory.

In addition, the show “Brilliant!,” created by artist Craig Winslow, takes vintage signs and reimagines them. Using 24 speakers and eight projectors, the projection mapping of these older signs allows them to appear reilluminated as they “move” in time to the music.

The Mob Museum

The National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, also called The Mob Museum, is closer to Fremont Street and “old” Vegas than The Strip. However, don’t let the location deter you from visiting. It is a fascinating look at organized crime, its history, and its impact on American society.

Features of the museum include memorabilia from organized crime entertainment like Casino, Breaking Bad, and Narcos, as well as a simulated crime lab and detailed stories of infamous gangsters like Al Capone and James “Whitey” Bulger.

Don’t miss the speakeasy, located on the museum’s bottom floor! Visiting the speakeasy is included with admission. For those just wanting to visit the speakeasy and not the museum, a weekly password gets you in a side entrance, just like in the days of Prohibition.

See a Show or a Musical Act

So many artists and musical acts bring their tours to Las Vegas. Some even stay for residencies, a term for an extended period of concert performances in the same location.

In recent years, the performing troupe Cirque du Soleil has seen success in offering several famous acrobatics shows that blend music and feats of skill and strength. Choose from shows like Mad Apple at the New York-New York Hotel and Casino, O at The Bellagio, or The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage Hotel and Casino.

Eat Like a Champ

Do you enjoy unique eats and drinks? Then you must indulge in the best food and drink the city offers. From Proper Eats Food Hall in the Aria Hotel and Casino to Eataly in the Park MGM to Stripsteak at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Vegas has something for every taste.

Try something new, like Saginaw’s Delicatessen in Circa on Fremont Street. Grab one of their massive sandwiches and enjoy the view of the sportsbook, a massive three-story area billed as “the largest sports betting experience in the world.”

Visit AREA15

Area15 is described as a “wonderland of art, music, and amusement.” Upon entering the building, your senses will be overwhelmed with all the sights and sounds of all the activities you can participate in. From axe throwing to a zip line to a vintage arcade, Las Vegas’ experiential entertainment district has no shortage of things to do.

Entry is free during the day but requires an entry pass for all visitors unless you have a pre-booked ticket for an experience or event at Area15. After 9 pm, entry is restricted to guests who are 21+, and the fee is $15.

Explore Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart Inside AREA15

Perhaps the penultimate experience at Area15 is Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart. Part art installation, part commentary on American culture, this unique experience will draw you in in a way you least expect.

Don’t spend all your time in the grocery store-like area of the experience. Discover what’s “behind the curtain” and explore all the offerings. For next-level fun, add the Omega Access Experience, an RFID card that allows you to interact with devices at Omega Mart and enjoy the world on a different level.

Enjoy Las Vegas

There are ways to enjoy Las Vegas without getting caught up in the thrill of cards and slots. Next time you are considering a visit, give one or two of these things to do in Las Vegas a try. It just might surprise you how much fun you can have.

