The 11 Best Things To Do in Ljubljana Slovenia

The days of it being a hidden gem are long over, but the capital of Slovenia continues to capture hearts and minds annually. Ljubljana is one of Europe’s most intimate capital cities, a place that somehow manages to marry the hustle and bustle of Central Europe with the charming leisure of the south, with more than a pinch of Balkan magic in for good measure. Ljubljana is gorgeous, adventurous, fascinating, and surprising all at once.

11 Things to Do in Ljubljana On Your Next Visit

One of the best things to do in Ljubljana is wander around and soak it all in, but there are plenty of ways to get to know the capital of Slovenia a little better. Still in the dark about Ljubljana? Your new favorite city awaits with our guide to enlighten you on what to do and see on your travels.

1. Go Back in Time at Ljubljana Castle

Ljubljana Castle stands proud and tall above the capital of Slovenia, but this is more than just your ordinary fortress. Constructed in the 11th century and rebuilt soon after, the medieval castle is a hub of activity, from gourmet restaurants to cultural extravaganzas, with museums and galleries at every turn. The guided tours are fantastic, especially the Time Machine Tour, hosted by ordinary people from Ljubljana’s many distinct historical periods. The views of the city are stunning.

2. Discover Plečnik’s Ljubljana

While it is impossible for a major city to be the work of a single architect, Jože Plečnik’s stamp on the capital of Slovenia is impossible to deny. The great man’s fingerprints are everywhere here; check out the gorgeous National University Library, the curious Triple Bridge (Tromostvoje), the grand Žale cemetery, and many more, including markets and theaters. Better yet, start your Plečnik pilgrimage at his home (now a museum), and make sure the camera is fully charged. Without Jože Plečnik, Ljubljana would be a very different city.

3. Hang Out at Prešeren Square

Ljubljana’s main square is one of Europe’s most alluring. In many ways, it captures what makes the capital of Slovenia so special. It is small but perfectly formed, ringed with gorgeous buildings of different styles, cafes, restaurants, and bars hidden down narrow streets. At the center is a statue of France Prešeren, Slovenia’s national poet, gesturing towards Julija, his great unrequited love and muse. In Ljubljana, everything starts at Prešeren Square.

4. Feast at Odprta Kuhna

Every Friday from March to October, the best restaurants in Ljubljana descend upon Pogačarjev Square for a culinary cultural spectacle. Odprta Kuhna (Open Kitchen) sees restaurants of all shapes and sizes serve pop-up meals on the square, with breweries and wineries providing the drinks. It attracts serious crowds as locals and visitors search for good food and better conversation in this most beautiful of places.

5. Make a Day of People-Watching in The Riverside Cafes

Sticking with food and drink, what better way to enjoy Ljubljana than by wandering up and down its gorgeous riverside promenades? The Ljubljanica River might be one of the biggest, but the cafes and restaurants on its embankments make up for that. Petkovškovo, Cankarjevo, and Hribarjevo all offer perfect people-watching conditions, accentuated by your meal and beverage of choice. Choose a cafe, sit, order a drink, and let Ljubljana unfold before your eyes.

6. Get Cultural at The Museums and Galleries

As the capital of Slovenia, it shouldn’t be a surprise to learn that Ljubljana is home to the country’s best museums and galleries. The list is long and varied, with each cultural stop as fascinating and engaging as the last. The Slovene Ethnographic Museum, National Gallery, National Museum of Contemporary History, and City Museum are the highlights, but don’t miss out on more niche spots like the Museum of Puppetry and Railway Museum.

7. Conquer Dragon Bridge

The Slovenes are a fabulously friendly bunch, but don’t rest on your laurels; here be dragons. To be precise, four dragons can be found on a bridge at the imaginatively named Dragon Bridge. The bridge crosses the Ljubljanica and is permanently surrounded by tourists trying to get the perfect shot of Jurij Zaninović’s dragons as buses and cars travel from Kopitarjeva to Resljeva and back. The bridge was opened in 1901 and remains every bit as popular today.

8. Dance The Night Away at Kino ŠIška

The capital of Slovenia might not be as raucous as Belgrade, Zagreb, or Budapest, but it is far from quiet. The people of Ljubljana like to enjoy themselves, and the city finds itself on the schedules of touring bands from around the world. Kino Šiška is the place to go for gigs and other spectaculars while doubling up as a pretty excellent place for a beer in general. What started as a cinema in 1961 has grown into Ljubljana’s cultural powerhouse.

9. Take a Romantic Stroll in Tivoli Park

It doesn’t take long to fall in love with Slovenia’s nature, and Ljubljana’s city center park holds up its end of the bargain. Tivoli is always referred to as the city’s lungs, but it is so much more than that; it means more to the capital of Slovenia. It is a respite from the heat, a place for social gatherings, a combination of rolling hills and manicured lawns, and a stretch of green land that is simultaneously well-kept and distinctly wild. No visit to Ljubljana is complete without a lazy afternoon strolling around Tivoli Park.

10. Get Sweaty on a Hike or Two

Strolling around Tivoli Park is excellent, but anyone who wants to experience Ljubljana like a local needs to dig out the hiking boots and hit the hills. The capital of Slovenia is surrounded by gorgeous hikes, from the gentle gradient of Rožnik to the more challenging but absolutely vital Šmarna Gora. The 20-mile Path of Remembrance and Comradeship snakes through and around the city, with almost 7,500 trees and many educational boards filling this poignant walk.

11. Take a Few Memorable Day Trips Around Slovenia

Slovenia is small but perfectly formed, and Ljubljana is the perfect base for getting out and exploring the country. Lake Bled is the most popular spot in the country, and one glance shows why; the entire scene shimmers with romance. Nearby Lake Bohinj is more popular with locals, mainly because it is an altogether more humble spot, and its position in the heart of Triglav National Park makes for a nature adventure of all shapes and sizes. Sticking in the north, Kranj and Kamnik are gorgeous small towns just a short drive from Ljubljana, while the thrilling Vršič Pass connects Kranjska Gora and Bovec. Drive it if you dare.

Prefer the sea to the mountains? Head south to Piran and Izola, two differing fishing villages that sum up everything marvelous about Slovenia’s short but stunning coastline. Elsewhere, Maribor dominates the cultural scene in the East with its curious mix of influences. At the same time, the entrance to Logarska Dolina might be the most jaw-dropping sight in the country.