Top 9 Things to Do In Loreto Mexico For a Magical Getaway

Located in Baja California Sur and along the shores of the Gulf of California, this Mexican Pueblo Magico transports travelers to desert seaside escape, rich in animal diversity, epic desert scenery, and the home to North American history. Here are the top nine things to do in Loreto Mexico.

Take a Boat Trip to Bahia de Loreto National Park

The Loreto Bay National Park protects a marine ecosystem, including five uninhabited islands. Located off the coast, most visitors hop a panga (a small boat) for the day to explore Coronado, the main island.

For my trip, I took the 9 a.m. boat from the Loreto marina with the outfitter, Wild Loreto. The ride was exhilarating as we raced across the water to the island.

Animals of Bahia de Loreto National Park

Without development and its protected status, animals flourish on Coronado. First were the wild dolphins that like to play in the wake. They surfaced and jumped close to the island, loving our attention.

Circumventing Coronado, we slowed at a sea lion rookery. Some of the massive mammals barked as we glided by so close I could see their whiskers. Others snoozed, unbothered to lift their heads as we bobbed in our panga, snapping pictures.

Located on the Sea of Cortez, this island is known for its sea bird population. As evidence, the birds had glazed the higher rock outcroppings in what our guide called bird graffiti.

See the Blue-Footed Boobie

Native to Baja California, the most distinctive bird species is the Blue Footed Boobie. Most think they only live on the Galapagos Islands. This area is home to half of the breeding pairs though the Bahia Loreto National Park islands are also a breeding ground too.

With the help of our guide, we saw several flying just above the water's edge, hunting for fish. Our guide headed to the boobie's favored rock outcropping, close to the water's edge. Standing tall on their cerulean blue feet, several boobies posed for pictures.

As a top thing to do in Loreto, it was a thrill to see the Blue Footed Boobie. A trip to Baja, Mexico, was more doable for me than the Galapagos.

Bahia Loreto National Park's Beach

Located in a protected cove, I spotted the pure white sand as our guide pulled close to the shore. The area looked like a postcard, with its turquoise water lapping against the sand.

As a national park, the boats aren't allowed to stay, so we off-loaded with our lunches and gear for a couple of hours of beach time. First up, my 15-year-old son explored a short rock outcropping steps from the beach. Covered in a few inches of water, he saw tiny marine creatures darting in and around the rocks. With a borrowed mask, he took a better look at the tiny crabs and brightly colored fish.

The beach area offers a covered palapa and a vault toilet. Visitors will need to bring food and drinks for their picnic. A blanket and a sun umbrella would be helpful additions. Everything is packed out.

Snorkeling in the Sea of Cortez

During the warmer months of the year, a favorite activity is snorkeling. Though Loreto's Malecon (main boardwalk) offers a beach, the best way to snorkel is in the Sea of Cortez.

The marine life in the water is impressive, from colorful fish to sea turtles. Wild Loreto offers a 4-hour catamaran cruise that visits the quieter coves. In addition, the Coronado Island tour is also a popular option for snorkeling. The boat captain has all the snorkeling equipment at the ready.

Wild Loreto excursions depart from the Loreto Marina, along the Malecon de Loreto (boardwalk). Reservations are required.

Sunset Cruise

With its location on the Sea of Cortez, one of the top things to do in Loreto is to enjoy the water. I suggest a sunset cruise on the Bel Gato catamaran, or pretty cat in Spanish.

We sat forward and enjoyed the sea breezes and desert scenery from the distinctive mesh at the catamaran's bow. I enjoyed getting out on the water. However, the action seen through the mesh mesmerized my 15-year-old son.

Our sunset cruise included drinks and snacks, including freshly made ceviche and guacamole. Departing from Marina Puerto Escondido, ABT Sailing offers several excursions.

The Whales of Baja

In February and March, it is possible to see blue whales breaching the surface from the beach in Loreto. Blue Whales are the largest species of whales and migrate between Baja and Alaska.

During my trip, we drove across the peninsula to the Pacific Ocean to see the Gray Whales. In a few protected bays, they mate and give birth in winter's warm waters. At Magdalena Bay, gray whale mothers and their babies can be seen swimming through the waters starting in January.

Boarding in Puerto Adolfo Lopez Mateos, our guide motored into the coastal lagoon of Magdalena Bay. The water is shallower in this area and harbors fewer predators, the orcas.

Mother and Baby Whale Sightings

The whale mother-baby pair surfaces more frequently than full-grown adults since babies need to breathe more frequently. During our excursion, we watched two separate mother-baby pairs swim in the lagoon.

They breached close to our boat; it felt like we would touch them. Then they swam under our boat. After whale watching in Alaska and this experience was more enriching since the pairs spent much more time at or near the surface.

Located about 100 miles southwest of Loreto, Garcia's Tours at Baja California Sur Cd Insurgentes in Puerto Adolfo Lopez Mateos offers daily excursions.

Mission Loreto

Located in the historic district of Loreto, the Jesuits, or Spanish missionaries for the Catholic Church, founded the church in 1697. After 150 years of failed attempts, this marked the first success for Juan Maria de Salvatierra.

As an active church, visitors should be mindful of services. Though visitors are welcome to see the inside of the sanctuary, the building was completed in 1744.

In addition to the mission, Loreto features a historic district. Known as a Pueblo Magico, it has preserved its original architecture and culture. This area offers several pedestrian-only areas, like the Plaza de Californias near the mission. The Plaza de Salvatierra is opposite the Loreto City Hall. This area also offers several restaurants and souvenir shops.

Sample Mexican Food Favorites

One of the top things to do in Loreto is eat. I dined at several restaurants during my trip and enjoyed traditional Mexican dishes along with Baja specialties.

Orlando’s Restaurant

With its bright ambiance and a palapa roof, the outdoor dining area at Orlando's Restaurant is a favorite. Serving up a menu of Mexican specialties, I ordered Chicken Mole, a rich sauce of chilis, spices, and chocolate. Mole sauce takes skill to prepare and I order it when I visit Mexico, or San Antonio, Texas.

It is located at Fco. I. Madero s/n, Centro, in Loreto. Open Wednesday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Asadero Super Buro

Super Buro serves huge burritos and is a favorite with locals, teens, and big eaters. After seeing a burrito the size of a dinner plate, I ordered a couple of tacos (a tip for smaller eaters).

It is located at Calle Guillermo Fernandez, Blvd. Salvatierra, Obrera in Loreto. Open Thursday to Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. (closed Wednesday).

Café Olé

Along the pedestrian walkway in the historic district, Café Olé has been a favorite since 1982. Café Olé is frequented by locals and travelers alike.

It is located off Fco. I. Madero and is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Stay on the Beach

As a beach destination, I recommend staying on Loreto's beach overlooking the water. I stayed at the locally owned and operated Hotel Oasis. It offers a heated outdoor pool with a restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It features large patios overlooking the water.

It is located at Baja California S / N and Blvd at López Mateos, Col. Centro.