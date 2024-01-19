21 Amazing Things To Do in Maryland You’ll Never Forget

The state of Maryland earned the nickname America in Miniature because, for its size, it offers an unbelievably diverse landscape, culture, and history. Between Maryland's abundance of blue crabs, tumultuous history and home to one of the mid-Atlantic's biggest cities, Annapolis, the state offers such varied excitement for travelers. Here are 21 things to do in Maryland that you'll always remember.

21 Things to Do in Maryland

Due to its diverse topography, Maryland has five regions, from the Atlantic Ocean shoreline to its western regions and neighboring states, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. So whether you're interested in a relaxing day by the bay or hiking through the western mountains, Maryland has something to offer every traveler. It's how you see the state that matters. If you want to see all five regions, be prepared to drive. Or pick a region that calls your name and stay local.

1. The National Aquarium

Thousands of animals call The National Aquarium home, and it is one of Baltimore's most popular attractions. The aquarium has aquatic habitats representing the rainforests, oceans, and even the rivers of Maryland. What makes it unique is the attractions beyond the water, like a 4D movie theater, behind-the-scenes tours, and animal training sessions. The National Aquarium is one of the best family-friendly Baltimore attractions and a must if you're staying in the city.

2. Assateague Island National Seashore

Explore untouched sandy beaches, salt marshes, maritime forests, and coastal bays when you visit Assateague Island National Seashore. It's 37 miles of Maryland shoreline, and the wildlife is impressive. Catch a glimpse of the island's wild horses, or go crabbing or birding. If you're traveling with kids, they can participate in the National Parks Junior Ranger program and earn a ranger badge by completing the Park's workbook.

3. Chesapeake Bay

The Chesapeake Bay area is scattered with adorable towns begging to be explored. Find architecture unique to Maryland, quaint museums, and seafood restaurants. Solomons Island has a vintage maritime vibe, while St. Michaels is a historic waterfront town boasting fresh seafood restaurants. The picture-perfect city of Havre de Grace is home to the lighthouse, too. Spend a day driving along the Chesapeake Bay to take it all in.

4. Ocean City Boardwalk

Dating back to 1902, the Ocean City Boardwalk offers nostalgic fun you'll love. It's three miles of a wooden walkway with oceanfront views that offer family-friendly activities, restaurants, and shops. If you're a sucker for snacks, the boardwalk has snack vendors that have been serving up staples for many generations. Grab the famous Fisher's Popcorn and then ride on the carousel. You're sure to feel like a kid again.

5. Brookside Gardens

Open to the public and free, the Brookside Gardens is a tranquil destination that'll put you in harmony with nature. The Park's 50 acres include a children's garden, butterfly garden, Japanese Garden, and a Woodland Walk. Springtime is great for peak blooms, but the gardens offer something for all four seasons.

6. Port Discovery Children's Museum

Little travelers will find never-ending fun on the three floors of the Port Discovery Children's Museum. The museum specializes in hands-on experiences, interactive exhibits, and entertaining programs. They strive to spark imaginations and help children and adults connect. It's another great Baltimore kids' destination.

7. Six Flags America

If you're looking for Maryland thrills, head to Six Flags America. The Park has over 100 rides, shows, and attractions. To celebrate the park's 25th anniversary, a brand new immersive land is opening in 2024. Steamtown will be an all-new park area with a steampunk theme where “old meets new.” It's going to be a big addition to this Maryland theme park. Looking for seasonal fun? During the Halloween season, the Park offers Fright Fest for spooky thrills and Holiday in the Park during Christmas, where the Park is covered in twinkling lights.

8. Maryland Zoo

Established in 1876, the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore is the third oldest Zoo in the country. It's 135 acres in the middle of the city and focuses on conservation and connecting people with the wonder of animals. The park has four exhibits: Penguin Coast, Northern Passage, Maryland Wilderness, and African Journey.

9. Fort McHenry

Right outside Baltimore, Fort McHenry attracts history lovers. It's a coastal pentagonal bastion fort best known for its role in the War of 1812 when it successfully defended Baltimore Harbor from an attack by the British Navy. The battle actually inspired Frances Scott Key to write the National Anthem. The park offers ranger-led tours, self-guided audio tours, and educational programs for kids.

10. Antietam Highlands Wine Trail

Take a trip along the Antietam Highlands Wine Trail to explore the more rural side of the state. Winding through Maryland's lush, rolling hills, historic battlefields, and unforgettable small towns, the wine trail takes visitors through dozens of unique vineyards. The state's lime-rich soil, balmy days, crisp-cool nights, and elevation make it a fantastic region for growing grapes.

11. Deep Creek Lake State Park

Deep Creek Lake State Park is located in Western Maryland and encompasses over 1,800 acres, including a 3,900-acre lake. It's our favorite pick for Maryland State Parks because the Eastern Continental Divide runs through it, making it a great hiking location. The Divide is an invisible line that represents where water on either side of it will flow. The park offers nine hiking trails from beginner to advanced, and you'll see beautiful water views and scenic nature along the trails.

12. Ski Wisp Resort

Also located near Deep Creek Lake is the Wisp Resort. It is the only four-season downhill ski resort in Maryland. The resort has been around since the winter of 1955 and was one of the earliest southern ski areas to exist. With 34 slopes, night skiing, and an on-site hotel, Wisp is one of our favorite things to do in Maryland for winter lovers.

13. Maryland Crab & Oyster Trail

Maryland is known for amazing seafood, but crabs and oysters in particular. The Maryland Crab & Oyster Trail showcases the Chesapeake Bay's best seafood restaurants and markets. The peak season for iconic, blue, Rock Hall, Maryland, crabs is April through November. However, you can find fantastic crab all year long when you check out the restaurants along the trail. There are so many seafood restaurants to pick from, but using the trail destinations will help you find the best.

14. B&O Railroad Museum

Even kids can understand the thrills of transportation, whether it's the speed of a car or the first time we watched a train pass by. Learn all about transportation and the history of railroads in Maryland at the B&O Museum. It's home to the world's oldest and most comprehensive railroad collection. During the holiday season, the museum offers a Polar Express program for kids, and tickets sell out months in advance.

15. Sailing in Maryland

Annapolis is the “sailing capital of the world,” and it's one of the most authentic things to do in Maryland! The Schooner Woodwind Annapolis Sailing Cruises are the perfect taste of sailing for any traveler. They have two 74-foot Schooners that tour the Chesapeake Bay. On the cruise, guests will see the United States Naval Academy, the Annapolis skyline, and the Severn River. Due to the wind direction and speed, every cruise is unique.

16. Baltimore Museum of Art

Founded in 1914, The Baltimore Museum of Art houses the nation's finest collections of prints, drawings, and photographs. They have over 95,000 objects on display and over 1,000 works by artist Henri Matisse. The museum combines permanent exhibits alongside traveling exhibits, so there's always something new to enjoy. The best part? The Baltimore Museum of Art is free.

17. The Walters Art Museum

Another great Baltimore museum is The Walters Art Museum, and it's free, too. The large museum includes five historic buildings and has over 36,000 works of art. Visitors can enjoy an array of objects, from 19th-century paintings of French country to Ethiopian icons, richly illuminated Qur'ans, and Gospel books and images of the Buddha.

18. Scenic Point Lookout State Park

Rich history and recreation collide at Scenic Point Lookout State Park. It's the state's most popular state park and one of the best things to do in Maryland if you're an outdoorsy person. Park guests can go camping and swim at the beach, plus they have 240 acres for hunting season. The park also has a rich Civil War history showcased in the Point Lookout Civil War Museum and a lighthouse. The lighthouse is said to be one of the most haunted in America and one reason visitors love visiting the park.

19. Patuxent Wine Trail

Southern Maryland includes some of the best vineyards, making award-winning wines on the Eastern Seaboard. In total, there are six wineries along the trail. Along the trail, travelers will see rolling hills, barn vineyards, and collaborative co-op vineyards. Driving the Patuxent Wine Trail is a beautiful way to see the southern tip of Maryland.

20. Smith Island

Smith Island has three beautiful communities and sits on the Chesapeake Bay, twelve miles from the mainland. You can only access the island by boat, and ferries will take tourists there. The island is excellent for sea-glass hunting, kayaking, and crabbing. Take advantage of a chance to taste the famous Smith Island Cake from the Smith Island Bakery. The cake has many thin layers and originated as a way for the watermen's families to remind them they were loved and missed.

21. Rock Climbing

If you love the thrill of rock climbing, head to central Maryland. Rocks State Park offers some of the best trad routes in the state, with three main climbing areas and twenty-five routes in total. The grades range from 5.4 to 5.12, and most routes can be toproped, either by slinging trees and blocks or with a bit of gear. Climb to the top and enjoy the Maryland views.