The 24 Best Things To Do in Melbourne as a Family

Australia is one of the most diverse countries in the world, with incredible nature and countless things to try out. In today's article, we'll be taking you on a tour around Melbourne, one of Australia's most iconic cities. It's especially family-friendly, with numerous activities that all family members can enjoy. Without further ado, here are 24 things you can do in Melbourne if you're going on a family vacation.

1. Explore the Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium

Welcoming guests of all ages, SEA Life Melbourne Aquarium hosts 550 animal species. Take your boys through the Rainforest adventure while your daughters explore the Mermaid Garden at this multi-level attraction or vice versa. We recommend spending at least two hours here to fully experience the Aquarium's charms.

2. Visit the National Gallery of Victoria

This site holds the most significant art collection in the region, with more than 76,000 artworks. The most popular paintings are Van Gogh's Sunflowers and van Eyck's Arnolfini Portrait.

3. Drive Along the Great Ocean Road

Along the coast of the southwest Victoria region, you'll be able to drive down one of the most scenic roads in the world. The natural beauty here is unlike anywhere else — you can stop by the Loch Ard Gorge beach or find your ideal place to surf, as Australia has the perfect climate to try your hand with a board on the water.

4. Watch the Magic Happen at the Australian Open

As one of the most prestigious tournaments in tennis, this Grand Slam attracts thousands of sports enthusiasts and tourists every year. The Australian Open is one of the biggest tennis tournaments in the world, along with Wimbledon, Roland Garros and the US Open. You can get ground passes for your family and enjoy a day full of long matches on the hard courts are pure entertainment.

5. Treat Yourself at the Block Arcade

This historic shopping arcade is located in the central business district of Melbourne. It's most famous for its boutique hotels and the many restaurants and vintage stores where everyone can find something they're interested in.

6. Relax at the Royal Botanic Gardens

They were founded in 1846 when land on the left bank of the Yarra River was reserved for a Botanic Garden area. Their importance lies in the fact that they play a key part in the preservation of plants through biodiversity programs and research. Royal Botanic Gardens are the place to be if you're looking for an exercise in nature, a picnic spot, or some time away from city life.

7. Educate Yourself at Bunjilaka Aboriginal Cultural Centre

This center was designed with the help of Australia's Aboriginal people in order to present their history and traditions in the most accurate manner. Bunjil is the ancestral symbol of the creator. It's important for us to understand the history of the country we're visiting so that we can appreciate their mark on the world.

8. Visit the Shrine of Remembrance

The Shrine was originally built to serve as a memorial to the fallen soldiers who served in World War I, but today, it celebrates the bravery of Australians who sacrificed themselves in any war. It's designed in the neoclassical style, and the Ray of Light shines on the commemorative stone every half hour.

9. Walk Around Federation Square

A big venue for events related to art, culture, and other gatherings is exactly what Melbourne needed to establish itself as a true creative hub. You can catch a screening of a relevant movie, attend a carnival, or enjoy an exhibition.

10. Explore the Melbourne Zoo

The Melbourne Zoo is within the grounds of the Royal Park in Parkville, about 2.5 miles away from the city center. Some of the popular exhibits include “Treetop Apes and Monkeys,” “Lion Gorge,” and “Butterfly House.” Save an afternoon for this Zoo. Don't miss your chance to see all the beautiful animals. Your kids will be thankful.

11. Stroll Through St Kilda Beach

Our Melbourne visit is incomplete without some people-watching at St Kilda! It's home to a colony of Little Penguins, and the sandy beach is a favorite among locals and tourists alike. You can enjoy a variety of water sports here or walk to the St Kilda Pier.

12. Buy Something at the Queen Victoria Market

Covering over 17 acres of land, this is the largest open-air market below the Equator. It attracts ten million tourists annually as you can get some fresh produce and other locally sourced goods. It's open every day except for Mondays and Wednesdays.

13. Explore the Melbourne Cricket Ground

Known by locals as simply the “G,” the Melbourne Cricket Ground is the biggest stadium in the Southern Hemisphere. It hosted the Cricket World Cup in 2015, a sport Aussies are very passionate about. It's also home to Australia's Sports Museum.

14. Have Fun at Luna Park

Amusement Parks are a great way to bond with your children, as well as to have relaxing family time together. Overflowing with different activities, we single out the Supernova and the Pharaoh's Curse as the most exciting rides at this landmark. On the foreshore of Port Phillip Bay, you can enjoy amazing views.

15. Camp in the Dandenong Ranges

If you find yourself in Melbourne, it would be a shame to miss out on the Dandenong Ranges and the beauty that the Yarra Valley offers. Take a day trip to one of the smaller towns such as Belgrave or Cockatoo and embark on an adventure in nature! For fans of camping or wildlife, this is a perfect weekend getaway.

16. Cruise Through the Yarra River

By far the most iconic waterway in Melbourne, the Yarra has spiritual and cultural significance to the Aboriginal community. While it's not safe to swim in, it is a great river to cruise through or try your hand at Moomba water skiing.

17. Take a City Circle Tram

It's one of the most famous tours you can take through Melbourne, and it includes Flinders Street, Harbor Esplanade, and Docklands Drive. It's the perfect way to explore the city, as it takes you to the most important sites in just under an hour.

18. Marvel at the Carlton Gardens

This World Heritage Site contains the Melbourne Museum, Royal Exhibition Building, and the Imax Cinema. The Carlton Gardens are famous for their beautiful fountains, and they're a popular spot for the locals to organize barbecues.

19. Enter the Old Melbourne Gaol

Old Melbourne Gaol, the former jail turned museum, is now a popular spot for tourists with unusual travel appetites. It displays information about former prisoners, such as memorabilia and death masks. The museum contains the pen of Colin Campbell Ross, which he used to protest his innocence before his execution.

20. Discover the Twelve Apostles

This collection of limestone stacks is included in every list containing Victoria's most beautiful sights. They're located by Ocean Road, and this natural wonder is something you must include on your Melbourne itinerary.

21. Climb up Eureka Skydeck 88

As one of the tallest observation decks in the world, this skyscraper provides you with a beautiful view of Melbourne's skyline. We think it's the perfect place to take memorable photos.

22. Visit the Albert Park and Lake

Only two miles from the city center, Albert Park and its artificial lake are some of the locals' top choices for recreational activities. It's also home to the Australian Grand Prix, a Formula 1 spectacle which usually takes place in March.

23. Admire the Street Art

Melbourne is truly a city of artists, meaning it was simply made to be walked through leisurely with your loved ones. You can find street art on almost every corner, but the places that stand out are Hosier Lane, Keith Haring Mural, and AC/DC Lane.

24. Explore the Arts Centre Melbourne

Also known as the Victorian Arts Centre, this cultural hub is a popular place for opera and ballet performances to take place, as it promotes performing arts. It was designed by Sir Roy Grounds as a part of the project, which also included the National Gallery.

We hope we ignited a flame of curiosity and love for the curious island of Australia. Melbourne is undoubtedly the crown jewel of the Victoria region, and we're certain you'll have an amazing time Down Under.