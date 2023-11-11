The Capital of Fashion—Things To Do in Milan, Italy

Milan is the capital of high fashion, gothic architecture, and cappuccino. This beautiful city is the second largest in Italy, right after Rome. It is the capital of the Lombardy province in the far north of the country, sitting comfortably under the breathtaking Alps.

12 Things To Do in Milan

Knowing the best things to do in a city this big can be an issue, and you can easily get lost and possibly miss out on some of the best the city has to offer. We are here to help you with our list of the best things to do in Milan, Italy.

1. Admire Duomo di Milano

Duomo di Milano is, without a doubt, the city's most famous landmark. This beautiful Gothic cathedral is almost a millennia old, with its initial construction dating back to the 1300s. It is dedicated to the Nativity of St. Mary. Duomo is quite a large structure with a length of 520 ft and a height of 356 ft. It is one of the most photographed catholic churches in the world, and it represents the center of the historic part of Milan.

2. See the Last Supper

One of the most famous mural paintings of Leonardo Da Vinci is located in a small Milanese church called Santa Maria Delle Grazie. The Last Supper is, without a doubt, the peak of art, and it is a painting that is probably the most studied in the world. Scientists have decoded a song Leonardo composed and hid the notes in the bread loaves, hidden from human ears for over 500 years. What was Leonardo trying to tell us?

3. Don't Miss the Navigli District

The Navigli District in Milan is a place to be if you are a party lover. This astonishing place resembles Venice, a neighborhood in Milan that consists of several man-made canals used to transport people and goods back in the day. Today, it is a tourist attraction with many beautiful bars and cafes.

4. Chant With Tifosi in San Siro/Giuseppe Meazza

This stadium is a holy place for any soccer lover out there. San Siro or Giuseppe Meazza Stadium is the home ground for Milan's two famous rival soccer teams. A.C. Milan and Internazionale F.C. It is well known amongst the locals that the stadium is called San Siro when A.C. Milan is the host and Giuseppe Meazza when Inter hosts the game.

5. Timetravel in Sforzesco Castle

Castello Sforzesco, as the original name goes, is a 14th-century fortification made by the former Duke of Milan. The original construction was significantly smaller, but as time passed, new people expanded this beautiful construction. Today, the castle is not only a tourist attraction but also hosts several museums and galleries in its chambers.

6. Say Your Prayers at San Sepolcro

One of the oldest catholic churches in Milan dates back to the year 1030, when its construction started. While it may not be a beauty, it has a significant historical value as it is home to several frescas made by the Italian artist Bramantino. The church is located in the historic district of Milan, just two streets away from Duomo.

7. Experience True Luxury at Galleria Vittorio Emanuelle II

The Gallery Vittorio Emanuelle II is one of the most beautiful structures in the world. Characterized by its beautiful glass dome, this marvel of the 1800's was built in honor of the Italian King, whose name it bears. Today, this gallery is filled with shops, bars, restaurants, and hotels reserved for those with a deep pocket. The gallery shops are of the world's most renowned and famous fashion brands.

8. Relaxing Spa Day at QC Termemilano

Located near Porta Romana and protected by ancient walls, QC Termemilano is one of the most amazing places you can visit. It is a sauna and spa complex that offers every service you may expect from a spa center, but it does it Italian style so that just makes it better. It's not the cheapest experience, but before you say no, I have to tell you, it's worth every penny.

9. Chill in Parco Sempione

The Sempione Park is a huge piece of nature right in the historic center of Milan. Spaning in the area of over 95 acres, filled with green grass, chestnut, and oak trees, it is a perfect place to sit back and enjoy the beauty of this place.

10. Opera Lovers Must See Teatro Alla Scala

Teatro Alla Scala is the most famous opera house in Milan. Built in the late 1700s, this fascinating structure has hosted the premieres of iconic Italian composers like Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini, and Vincenzo Bellini. It was renovated in the early 2000s, and it is a place to visit if you are into opera, classical music, or art.

11. San Bernardino Alle Ossa

The Church of San Bernardino in Milan was constructed in the 1200s for a bizarre reason. The old cemetery nearby ran out of space for the deceased, so the locals decided to build a church to hold the bones of their loved ones. Some of you might say that's not so creepy, but wait until you enter the church and see the wall filled with human remains folded into different religious shapes.

12. Take a Trip to Lake Como

The world-famous Lake Como is only 50 miles away from Milan. The lake is considered to be one of the most beautiful in the world, and it is known as a place of luxury where the wealthiest people in the world have properties. It is widely known that George Clooney lives on the banks of Lake Como.