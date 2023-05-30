City Guide: 11 Things To Do in Milwaukee With Kids

When someone mentions things to do in Milwaukee, does your mind go to beer or 1970s sitcoms? “Brew City” is nationally known for nearly two centuries of beer-making by major industry names like Miller, Pabst, and Schlitz. Beloved sitcoms like Happy Days and Laverne and Shirley told Milwaukee's story through middle-class midwestern families and single gals trying to make ends meet by toiling at the fictional Shotz Brewery. Today's Milwaukee is surprisingly kid-friendly. Here are 11 things to do in Milwaukee with kids.

11 Things To Do in Milwaukee With Kids

Knocking back a Pabst or chanting “Schlemiel, Schlimazel, Hasenpfeffer Incorporated is nowhere on this list, although if parents crave that nostalgia, they should go for it.

1. Take a City Tour With Milwaukee Tours

I firmly believe in taking a city tour early in your visit. It's a great way to orient yourself to the lay of the land in a new place and get recommendations from a local. We took the Iconic Milwaukee Tour and zipped around Brew City like a local after our two-hour tour.

All tours – check what's available on the website to see which tour is for you – are conducted in an eco-friendly electric vehicle. The doors are taken off the vehicle in warm, sunny weather, but if it's cold outside, the doors will be on, so you're comfy and cozy.

2. Explore Milwaukee's Riverwalk

If you visit during the spring, summer, or early fall before the Wisconsin winter shows up to say hello, the RiverWalk is alive with activity on land and in water. Take a boat tour, rent a kayak, explore the urban paddle trails, or explore the restaurants and bars along the river walk.

And, if you're going to feel cheated if your Milwaukee experience doesn't hit you in your 1970s TV nostalgia bone, you're in luck. There's a life-size statue of Henry Winkler as Arthur Fonzarelli with two thumbs up, affectionately known as “The Bronze Fonz.”

3. 3rd Street Market Hall

I've included a section on where to eat below, and 3rd Street Market Hall is definitely about eating, and you can see the list of places to nosh on their website. From cheese curds, because, of course, to pizza to craft cocktails, whatever you want to eat is here.

Aside from the righteous eats, 3rd Street Market Hall has tons of fun. From free yard-style games, such as cornhole and giant Jenga, to Top Golf Swing Suites, good food might be the big draw to get you in the door, but there's much more. There's also a free video game station if you want to get your Super Smash Brothers on. The 3rd Street Market Hall had a Selfie Museum up until this month that visitors could explore for an additional charge, but the latest news from Milwaukee is that the space is being replaced by a bar.

4. Milwaukee Is a Sports Town – Catch a Game

If you are a basketball or baseball fan, you can time your visit so you can catch a home game. Cheer for the Milwaukee Bucks in Fiserv Stadium, which is located in the heart of downtown.

You'll need a car to get to American Family Stadium, where the Milwaukee Brewers play, but it's a short drive from downtown. Make sure you go early and anticipate lines to get in the parking lot and into the stadium – Milwaukeans love their baseball team.

To take your baseball experience up a notch, reserve a table at J. Leinenkugel's Barrel Yard & Taproom Restaurant. Patio seating overlooks the left field and offers an incredible, up-close view of the action.

5. Eat, Drink, and Pet Cats at Sip & Purr Cat Cafe

Sip & Purr is a unique cat cafe home to international rescue cats and is Milwaukee's first cat cafe. Unlike many cat cafes where the “cafe” part seems an afterthought, Sip & Purr has some legit house-made baked goods, including vegan and gluten-free options and a full coffee menu. Sip & Purr also serves alcohol and has an excellent merchandise section that includes supplies for cats and lots of quirky, cat-themed merchandise, from socks to paper goods and more.

If you want to interact with the cats, make a reservation. These felines are in high demand, and you may be disappointed if you walk in without a booked time. Guests with a reservation get a full hour to socialize with the cats, who are all adoptable. You can also watch the cats through a clear glass viewing window.

6. Adventure Rock

If your answer to the question of “Should we go indoor rock climbing?” is “Yes, please!” then Adventure Rock is the place to be. Located just outside downtown Milwaukee, this indoor rock climbing gym has the goods.

I took my intermediate-level climbing 12-year-old with a limb difference to climbing for two hours, and Adventure Rock did great with him. Sometimes, dealing with a one-handed kid for an adventure activity brings some extra questions or red tape, but this ultra-inclusive climbing gym got it right.

7. Milwaukee Art Museum

With 30,000 works of art and 125 years of collecting history, the Milwaukee Art Museum is a can't-miss gallery for any art lover. The gallery has four floors of over forty galleries of regularly rotated art, with works ranked as the best in the nation for folk and Haitian art, German Expressionism, and more.

The most remarkable thing about the Milwaukee Art Museum is the signature wings, called the Burke Brise Soleil. The wings form a moveable sunscreen with a 217-foot wingspan. It takes three-and-a-half minutes for the wings to open or close. Seeing the wings unfold is something to see and typically takes place in conjunction with the museum's opening but can vary based on weather or wind.

Allow at least three hours to fully explore the Milwaukee Art Museum, more if your child is really into the activities in the kid's galleries, which are always themed to pair with an exhibit inside the museum proper.

8. Discovery World

Discovery World is an interactive children's museum near the Milwaukee Art Museum. If you want to plan an epic museum day, knocking these two attractions out on the same day is easy and convenient.

Exhibits touch on everything from how water works to the science of sound and motion. There is also an onsite aquarium showcasing marine life from around the world with a touch tank where you can pet stingrays and sturgeon.

9. Vroom Vroom! Check Out The Harley Davidson Museum

You don't have to be a motorcycle enthusiast to enjoy the Harley Davidson Museum, but if you are, a stop here is a don't miss.

Various interactive exhibits and static displays tell the history of the famous motorcycle brand over the years, along with stories from riders. Even if you don't know a thing about motorcycles or Harleys, it's fun to see how motorcycles have evolved. There are two onsite retail stores and a restaurant/bar.

10. Easy Like Sunday Moring Birding

Visit Wehr Nature Center, just outside the city of Franklin, Wisconsin. The Wehr Nature Center is about a 20-minute drive from downtown Milwaukee and hosts a Sunday morning birding hike during the spring and fall to see migrating birds. The hike is easy, and there's no need to register or sign up in advance, but you do have to get there early.

The birding hike is free, but a small parking fee applies. Check out the website for more details and to view the schedule.

11. Take a Swing at Luxe Golf Bays

Luxe Golf Bays has 57 golf bays on three stories overlooking a 250-yard-long turf range. Doppler technology will track golfers' drives down to the spin on the ball and allow games such as bull's-eye, where points are awarded for consistent accuracy.

Neither my son nor I had golfed before, and we had a blast at Luxe Golf Bays. We got a little instruction, and then we just went for it. If you want sips or bites to go with your golf game, there's an onsite restaurant and bar.

Where To Eat in Milwaukee

Milwaukee is more than cheese curds and beer, although those are available and delicious. Here's what else to sample.

Cafe Benelux

Cafe Benelux is an upbeat, modern place to get a delicious, German-inspired meal with many lighter options if you're not in the mood for schnitzel and wurst.

Crossroads Collective

Crossroads Collective is a small food hall with some seriously good grub for everyone under one roof. In addition to being able to find something tasty for every member of your family, this indoor-outdoor space is seriously cute and Instagrammable.

BBQ? Pasta? A burger you need two hands to hold? The variety available here practically screams, “Family who can't agree where/what to eat.” The vendors may rotate periodically, so I recommend checking out their website or social media pages to see what's on.

Ballpark Commons Biergarten and Doghaus

If you head out to Franklin for birding and golf, stop for lunch at Ballpark Commons Biergarten and Doghaus. If you're into burgers and dogs, this is one to put on your list. There's a variety of creative gourmet hotdogs, burgers, sliders, and other sandwiches to tempt your tastebuds, plus a rotating selection of craft beer and a full bar for mom and dad.

Collectivo Coffee Lakefront

Built in 1888, the historic Milwaukee River Flushing Station is home to Colectivo Coffee Lakefront, a unique cafe serving sandwiches and freshly brewed coffee, espresso, tea, and bakery items made daily from scratch. There's patio seating available for the warmer months. Check the website's event calendar for information on live music or other free events.

Where To Sleep in Milwaukee

I'll say up front that both of these properties have an adult-y vibe, especially the Iron Horse Hotel, so peruse the websites and read guest reviews, especially if you have very young children. I stayed at the Iron Horse Hotel with my son and enjoyed it, but if the energy of these two properties doesn't seem to fit you, there are many other hotels in the area. Check out Visit Milwaukee's website to see a full listing.

St Kate Art Hotel

The St. Kate Arts Hotel offers an immersive experience for the true art lover. Creativity is the strong central theme, from an impressive lobby that's a mini art museum to a fun lobby bar to luxe rooms with a dazzling array of art-themed amenities, from eraser-shaped soaps to an in-room ukelele.

I stayed in a King room and loved the comfort and artsy touches. I found the in-room art bright and quirky without being overpowering.

Iron Horse Hotel

The Iron Horse Hotel is a 100-year-old brick factory building turned luxe boutique hotel. The room and common spaces have a refined, industrial vibe, reclaimed wood and iron accents, and exposed brick. There's a lively lobby bar with a pool table and an elevated dining venue serving dinner and Sunday brunch.

I stayed in a double queen loft room. The beds and linens had a luxury feel, and I loved the rainfall shower and roomy work area. The hotel is also very pet-friendly. There's a water bowl in the lobby with a chalkboard showing the names of the current four-legged guests.

An Ideal City for a Weekend Break

Whether you're in the Midwest drive market or flying into Milwaukee, this is an easy city for a weekend trip. All major airlines fly into Milwaukee's Mitchell Airport (MKE), located just eight miles from the city center and all the action. Our trip focused on kid-friendly things to do, but Milwaukee is absolutely worth a look if you want an adult-only trip. While the big brewhouses like Pabst, Miller, and Schlitz are no longer making beer, the historic buildings are still in fantastic shape, and many now house taprooms and microbreweries.