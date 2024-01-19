The Southern U.S. has many cities worth visiting, each of which is remarkable in its own distinct way. As worthwhile as touring New Orleans or Nashville might be, there are also dozens of memorable things to do with friends in Myrtle Beach, each of which helps capture an authentic Southern experience like no other.

1. Visit the Beach

One thing you should make an effort to do at Myrtle Beach is to actually visit the beach. With its warmer waters and consistently steamy weather, Myrtle Beach provides visitors with some of the most excellent beach-going experiences in the entire Southeast (just make sure you lather up on sunblock and stay hydrated whenever you wander outside).

2. Challenge Yourself With An Escape Room

Myrtle Beach has two truly exceptional escape room experiences. The first is Escapology, a fantastic venue that has rooms themed after lost cities, murder mysteries, and Scooby-Doo. The other is The Escape Game, which includes rooms themed after prison escapes, espionage missions, and quests back in time.

3. Cheer on the Myrtle Beach Pelicans

While Myrtle Beach may not be as well-known for its baseball as New York or Boston, that doesn't necessarily mean a trip to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans' stadium isn't worth it. The Single-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, the Pelicans have been delighting fans at the Pelicans Ballpark since 1999, making it a tried-and-true staple of the Grand Stand.

4. Medieval Times

Myrtle Beach has no shortage of fun activities for friend groups or the whole family, with the action-packed Medieval Times foremost among them. Dining on a medieval feast that includes roasted chicken, tomato soup, and garlic bread, guests will cheer on their respective knights in various Middle Age contests, like jousting and climactic sword fights.

5. Pirates Voyage

Next to Medieval Times is the buccaneer-themed Pirates Voyage, an aquatic dinner show with a reasonably similar set-up as Medieval Times. With awe-inspiring stunts you'd expect to see in a Cirque du Soleil show and a mouthwatering meal of chicken, creamy soup, and buttered corn, it's among the best dinner theater experiences in Myrtle Beach.

6. Broadway at the Beach

For locals and tourists alike, Broadway at the Beach is synonymous with Myrtle Beach. A landmark shopping center alongside the beach, Broadway at the Beach has everything and anything you could want on a vacation, from active nightclubs and delicious restaurants to cozy hotels and entertainment experiences.

7. Broadway Grand Prix

Located just off Broadway at the Beach is the fast-paced thrills of Broadway Grand Prix. A first-rate race park, Grand Prix offers seven Go-Kart courses, alongside a batting cage, an arcade, and a thrill-savvy Sky Coaster.

8. Bounce Around at Sky Zone

Sky Zone is an international entertainment company that specializes in one thing above all else: trampolines. A fantastic thing to do with friends in Myrtle Beach for any age group, Sky Zone totes a number of trampolines and other physically intensive activities, including jungle gyms and padded foam pits.

9. Barefoot Landing

Like Broadway at the Beach, Barefoot Landing offers a variety of unique experiences, catering to every visitors' wants and needs. A scenic collection of shops and restaurants built over a small pond, the Landing has everything from must-visit candy shops to worthwhile sports bars and traditional Southern restaurants.

10. Play a Game of Golf

There's a reason Myrtle Beach has earned the moniker, “The Gold Capital of the World.” For visitors partial to golfing, Myrtle Beach has a fine assortment of courses for both amateur and experienced players, many of which showcase the gorgeous scenery of South Carolina.

11. Sneak in Some Mini-Golf

Alternatively, for anyone interested in working on their short game, Myrtle Beach also has an endless lineup of mini-golf courses around the city, each of which adhere to a specific thematic design. Fan-favorite courses include the nautically-themed Mutiny Bay, the volcano-themed Molten Mountain, and the explorer-themed Lost Treasure Golf.

12. Check Out Ripley's Aquarium

One of the most worthwhile activities in Myrtle Beach is the consistently crowded Ripley's Aquarium. With such aquarium residents as penguins, sharks, barracudas, and sea turtles, it's the definitive aquarium of Myrtle Beach. Not only is it a great place for families to visit, Ripley's also makes for one of the best things to do with friends in Myrtle Beach.

13. Shop at Tanger Outlets

No trip is complete without a souvenir to take home with you after your vacation has concluded–and in reality, there's no better place to shop in Myrtle Beach than Tanger Outlets. A large outdoor mall, Tanger has every store guests can imagine, all of which are located conveniently close to the beach.

14. Listen to Some House Music at House of Blues

Located a few streets away from Barefoot Landing, the House of Blues is an always-reliable chain venue specializing in jazzy blues and traditional Southern fare. Featuring live concerts on a rotating basis, House of Blues brings the folksy jazz of New Orleans to the laid-back atmosphere of South Carolina.

15. Try the SkyWheel Myrtle Beach

At the time of its opening in 2011, SkyWheel Myrtle Beach was the second tallest Ferris wheel in the United States. Today, this 187-foot tower clocks in at the sixth highest Ferris wheel in the country, offering wondrous views of Myrtle Beach and the picturesque ocean nearby.

16. Stroll Along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk & Promenade

One of the original attractions at Myrtle Beach is the 1.2-mile-long Myrtle Beach Boardwalk & Promenade that runs along the beach. With a history dating back to the 1930s, the boardwalk has been entertaining visitors for nearly a century, serving as home for some of the city's most notable points of interest.

17. Visit the Hollywood Wax Museum

One of the best things to do with friends in Myrtle Beach has to be the Hollywood Wax Museum. Here, guests can interact and get their photo taken with any one of the numerous realistically-designed celebrities and fictional characters made out of wax molds, including Eddie Murphy, Dwayne Johnson, even King Kong.

18. Check Out Family Kingdom Amusement Park

Like most coastal communities, Myrtle Beach has its fair share of amusement parks for visitors to drop by around the calendar year. As great as many of these parks are, the best has to be the incredibly well-received Family Kingdom Amusement Park. With 37 different rides filling out its grounds, it's been a tried-and-true staple of Myrtle Beach since 1966.

19. Watch the Original Motown Tribute Show at GTS Theatre

Another notable thing to do with friends in Myrtle Beach involves a visit to the GTS Theatre. In this intimate concert hall, guests can delight in classic Motown songs from the '60s, '70s, and '80s, all beautifully sung by the harmonious tribute band who take center stage.

20. Try Your Luck at 810 Billiards & Bowling

As the name might suggest, 810 Billiards & Bowling features a heavier emphasis on leisurely activities, including playing billiards or bowling. In addition to those two approachable past times, 810 also has table tennis, foosball, darts, shuffleboard, and chess, along with a full menu of casual American fare.

21. Spy a Gator at Alligator Adventure

It wouldn't be a truly authentic Southern vacation if you didn't see an alligator or two on your trip. At Alligator Adventure, guests can look upon a massive variety of exotic wildlife, from ultra-rare albino gators to an 18-foot crocodile almost as large as Godzilla.

22. Learn at WonderWorks Myrtle Beach

An incredible halfway point for entertainment and education, WonderWorks is an amusement park where you actually walk away having learned a great deal. Featuring numerous attractions meant to thrill and inform, WonderWorks Myrtle Beach also has more straightforward attractions as well, such as laser tag, an indoor ropes course, and a 6D simulator ride.

23. Stroll Through Brookgreen Gardens

Another decades-old Myrtle Beach attraction, Brookgreen Gardens dates back to 1931. An ambitious destination that merges art with the natural world, Brookgreen offers such awe-inspiring sights as a botanical garden, several large sculptures, and a zoo that houses native Southern wildlife.

24. See a Show at the Carolina Opry Theater

An elegant concert hall that first opened its doors in 1992, the Carolina Opry Theater has theatrical musical productions on a rotating basis. Along with world-famous musicians hosting their concerts in the theater, the venue also has regular shows they perform throughout the year, such as their annual “Christmas Show Of The South.”

25. Take to the Skies on a Parasail

You can always relax and unwind at the beach, basking in the sun and sipping a refreshing drink at Myrtle Beach. Alternatively, visitors who love a hair-raising thrill can enjoy a parasailing experience high over the blue of the Atlantic from a bird-eye's view.