Things To Do in New Orleans in Winter—Including Mardi Gras Carnival Season

While many parts of the United States settle into a quiet post-New Year routine, New Orleans is an exception, where the celebration continues for the next few months. Winter is an excellent season to explore the city, particularly for those who prefer weather that isn't the heat and humidity you'll experience during a Louisiana summer.

Nine Things To Do in New Orleans in Winter—Including Mardi Gras!

New Orleans promises a continuous array of experiences, making it an enticing destination throughout winter. If you're here in December, check out this article about events over Christmas. For those planning at trip after the holidays, check out these incredible things to do in New Orleans in winter this year.

1. Luna Fête, December 7 – 10

LUNA Fête, New Orleans' annual light, art, and technology festival, is the nation's longest-running projection mapping festival. Created by Arts New Orleans, the event aims to showcase the transformative power of art within communities. The free festival attracts over 100,000 diverse attendees, celebrating the city's creative industries.

Since its start in 2014, LUNA Fête has featured top international artists and provided training through LUNA Studio to over 250 local artists and 60 youth, enhancing their skills in creating large-scale and interactive art with light. The 2023 edition is scheduled for December 7-10.

2. Big Night New Orleans New Year's Eve, December 31

Celebrate New Year's Eve at Big Night New Orleans, the city's largest gala at Mardi Gras World. The event features multiple themed party areas, casino games, a silent disco, and live music by local bands and DJs. Enjoy local bites and an open bar with various drink options, depending on the ticket level.

The dress code is formal or festive. Tickets include options such as all-inclusive, later-entry, and VIP, and each attendee receives party favors. Check the official website for details. Participants must be 21 or older, and everyone must be present at check-in. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

3. 90th Annual Allstate Sugar Bowl, January 1

The 90th annual Sugar Bowl Classic on January 1, 2024, will be a College Football Playoff Semifinal, broadcast live on ESPN from the Caesars Superdome at 7:45 p.m. The participating teams, selected by the CFP Selection Committee, will be revealed on December 3. With a history of hosting 28 national champions, 100 Hall of Fame players, 51 Hall of Fame coaches, and 20 Heisman Trophy winners, the Allstate Sugar Bowl is renowned as a premier college football game.

4. Mardi Gras Carnival Season

While many think Mardi Gras is a brief, large parade happening in New Orleans for a day or two in February, the reality is that the celebrations begin much earlier. Various festivities extend over a month, and the date of Mardi Gras Day changes yearly, depending on when Easter falls, as it occurs 47 days before Easter Sunday. The festival dates back centuries and was brought to New Orleans by the French. The idea is that you will party and feast until Mardi Gras Day, also known as Fat Tuesday.

5. Twelfth Night and King Cake, January 6

January 6—the twelfth night after Christmas—marks the beginning of the Carnival season. It is also known as the Feast of Epiphany. It also means King Cake and plastic babies. I find the sweet treat similar in taste to a cinnamon roll. Traditionally, it's in the shape of a large ring or “crown,” hence the name. The top is covered in the colors of Mardi Gras—purple, green, and gold. A tiny plastic baby is hidden inside, and if you find the baby, you're meant to supply the next king cake. Bakeries are often booked up with orders, and an annual competition judges which bakery makes the best cake.

If you want to experience a Mardi Gras parade but avoid paying the hiked-up hotel prices in February, now is the time to watch some of the Krewes roll out. The Joan of Arc parade winds through the French Quarter, while the Société Des Champs Elysée takes to the Rampart-St. Claude Avenue streetcar line. Uptown, the St. Charles streetcar becomes the festive route for the Phunny Phorty Phellows, and the Funky Uptown Krewe joins in the celebration afterward.

6. Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus, January 20

With Mardi Gras officially on a roll, January 20 is a Mardi Gras parade and party fit for any sci-fi geek. Boasting 900 members and over 150 sub-krewes, it pays tribute to Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror. Their Mardi Gras parade, focused on self-sustainability, features nearly 100 homemade contraptions, all manually propelled without engines.

Don your finest sci-fi-themed attire and anticipate catching unique, hand-decorated throws like frisbees, bandoliers, bean bags, stuffed animals, and more. You can visit the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus official website for more information.

7. Krewe de Vieux, January 27

Major Krewe parades centered around satire in the early years of New Orleans' Mardi Gras. However, less controversial themes like mythology and historical events gained prominence over time. In the late 20th century, satire re-emerged in smaller walking krewes, with the Krewe du Vieux being a notable example.

Founded in 1987, it embraces wild satirical and adult themes, showcasing top-notch brass and jazz bands during its parade through the Marigny and French Quarter, concluding at its official ball on the evening of January 27, 2024. This parade makes fun of just about everybody, so it's best to keep the easily offended at home. For more information, check out the Krewe De Vieux website.

8. First Weekend in February Parades, February 2 – 4

Beginning at 6.30 pm on Friday 2, the Krewe of Cleopatra Parade. This Mardi Gras club was founded in 1972 as the first Carnival club for women on the West Bank. For 31 years, Cleopatra inaugurated the metro parade calendar leading up to Fat Tuesday. The krewe's theme revolves around the timeless beauty of Cleopatra, and their Egyptian motif is reflected in the design of the captain's mini-float and the queen's Royal Barge during the parade through the Uptown and CBD district.

On Saturday at 11.30 am, you'll find the Krewe of Ponchatrain following a similar route to Cleopatra. Then, on Sunday, the Krewe of Carrollton rolls at 12 pm. This groundbreaking krewe achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first to employ tractors instead of the traditional mule-drawn carriages to pull floats. Adding a distinctive local flair to the parade experience, they feature unique throws, including hand-decorated shrimp boots.

9. Krewe of Barkus—for Dog Lovers, February 4

If you're an animal lover, you need to check out this Mardi Gras event at 2 pm on Sunday, February 4. At 2 pm., this unique Mardi Gras Parade puts dogs in the spotlight, with their owners serving as escorts in the French Quarter. It originated in 1992 as a playful response to complaints about a dog's behavior during a fan club meeting. The Mystic Krewe of Barkus was established the following year and evolved into a non-profit organization supporting animal causes. This licensed Mardi Gras Krewe invites dogs to participate, with registration details on their website, and also hosts a Barkus Royal Ball for humans.

10. A Week of Mardi Gras Parades

As we get closer to the ultimate goal of Fat Tuesday in February, the parades start to ramp up. From the 8th onwards, you'll find parades every day until February 13, 2024. Mardi Gras comes a little earlier this year than in the past few years. The festivities start with the Krewe of Muses—an all-female group based on the nine muses from Greek mythology—on Thursday evening at 6.30 pm, where you can expect some unique throws.

On the following days, various Krewes will be found around New Orleans day and night. You can either take some folding chairs and set up on the parade routes hours before they begin or go with the flow of the crowds. On the following days, various Krewes will be found around New Orleans day and night. You can either take some folding chairs and set up on the parade routes hours before they begin or go with the flow of the crowds.