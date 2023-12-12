12 Things To Do in Oslo, Norway

When we think of European travel destinations, we usually think of cities like Paris, Rome, or Madrid. While those cities and their respective countries are stunning, we have decided to share a beautiful place that wouldn't come to your mind. It's time to give Norway some love. Fjords, lakes, museums, and a beautiful sky make Oslo a great vacation destination. Did we mention that it is also ranked among the top 15 cities to live in the world by Forbes?

So, if Oslo is your target for the holiday, here are the 12 things to do in Oslo.

1. Museum of the Viking Age

Image Credit: China Crisis, CC BY-SA 2.5/Wikimedia Commons.

If you are coming to Norway, you probably want to see as many Viking-related things as possible, and this one is a must-see! Located on the Bygdoy peninsula, The Viking Museum is famous for three ships: The Oserberg ship, excavated directly from the Tumuls, a large burial mound; the Tune ship, and the Gokstad ship. Besides these main attractions, the museum contains grave goods, wood carvings, sleds, and other stuff that display the Viking age.

2. Oslo Opera House

Image Credit: Tovaritx, CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons.

Oslo Opera House is an architectural masterpiece located at the harbor. It looks like it rises directly from the water, representing a glacier. Try to take a walk on the roof of the building, as it provides a surreal 360-degree panorama. The interior of the building is surrounded by big windows that give you a spectacular view of the water; in contrast to the water, you have plenty of oak-covered surfaces. The main auditorium is shaped like a horseshoe and contains a chandelier of 5800 handmade crystals.

3. The National Museum of Oslo

Image Credit: Mariordo (Mario Roberto Durán Ortiz), CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons.

The National Museum of Oslo is the largest art museum in the Nordic world. Since 2019, The National Gallery has been part of The National Museum, and it offers experience of both modern and old art. In the gallery, a world-famous painting, Edvard Munch's “The Scream,” is displayed. Apart from that, there is a variety of artwork from famous international artists such as Claude Monet, Paul Gaugin, August Renoir, Pablo Picasso, and Paul Cézanne. If you are into art, you should check it out!

4. Vigeland Sculpture Park

Image Credit: Ahmedghn, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons.

The world's biggest sculpture park is free to access around the clock. It offers more than 200 beautiful sculptures by Gustav Vigeland in granite, bronze, and iron. You can not pass this one. It's genuinely one of the best experiences in Oslo.

5. Akershus Fortress

Image Credit: Jorge Láscar, CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons.

A fortress built in the 13th century under King Hakon V, Akershus Fortress served as a shield for the city in many sieges and attacks by Swedish kings. Whatever time of the year you decide to visit, it's a perfect place to take a break and enjoy a beautiful view. The fortress is also a venue for significant events in the city, such as concerts and ceremonies.

6. Botanical Garden

Image Credit: Daderot, Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons.

We recommend walking through the Botanical Garden to relax and immerse in a meditative state. It offers around 1800 different species of plants and a large variety of trees and shrubs. The longboat, which serves as a station for plants, is very interesting and unique. It is truly an authentic Viking garden.

7. The Kon-Tiki Museum

Image Credit: Holger Uwe Schmitt, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons.

At the Kon-Tiki Museum, you can see a balsa wood raft handmade by Thor Heyerdah, which he used to cross the Pacific Ocean in 1947. If you are an adventuring type, this will occupy your attention. There, you can also see a lot of content, such as the exhibits of other Heyerdahl expeditions, a whale shark model, a cave tour, and more. There is also a souvenir shop on the premises if you want to buy memorabilia.

8. The Fram Museum

Image Credit: Tore Storm Halvorsen, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons.

In a polar simulator, you'll experience the cold and dangers of polar expeditions. Fram is a wooden ship that holds the record for sailing farthest south and north and is considered the strongest wooden ship in the world. Here, you can see how the crew and their dogs fought all the dangers in the world's coldest and most dangerous places.

9. Oslo Fjord Kayak Tours

Image Credit: dokaspar, CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons.

Don't let the title discourage you because even if you are inexperienced in kayaking, you can join the tour. The friendly and experienced staff will teach you everything you need to know. Guides are fluent in many European languages and have many years of experience so they can customize the tour in any given situation, regardless of the weather and mood of participants. This fantastic experience is one you shouldn't miss if you have time to spare

10. Dine and Shop on Aker Brygge

Image Credit: Geir Hval (www.MacWhale.eu), CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons.

Aker Brygge is a perfect place to stretch your legs and have a walk. It is fabulous all year round, and you can always snack on freshly caught local seafood while strolling by the water. You can also buy a souvenir or two for your loved ones back home.

11. The Rose Castle

Image Credit: Innovation Norway.

This fantastic establishment opened in 2020. Art projects represent democracy, the rule of law, and humanism. It contains over 300 artworks, including paintings and sculptures. The concept is to show how society fights for freedom against tyranny and totalitarian forces. Among the most interesting things is the five golden constellations, representing Norway's five years of occupation during WW2.

12. Grunerlokka

Image Credit: Helge Høifødt, CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons.

After taking a walk and shopping through Gunerlokka, you can stop and have a picnic in many of the parks throughout the city. The beautiful Akerselva River splits the city into eastern and western sides and borders Gunerlokka. We recommend you visit this part of the town on foot, as you will be able to see the city's beauties and grab a drink or something to eat at the local cafes, restaurants or pubs. We encourage you to try as much local food as possible while visiting this fantastic city!

Since you are already in Scandinavia, it makes sense to visit other Nordic countries including Stockholm, Sweden.