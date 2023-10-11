The City of Light: Top 15 Things To Do in Paris, France

The City of Light has always been a center for high fashion, gothic buildings, and tasty pastries. The capital of France is one of those locations in the world that you have to visit at least once in your lifetime. With a city as big as it is, it's difficult to sum up the best things to do in Paris, but we will try to give you our recommendations.

1. Enjoy a Breathtaking View From The Eiffel Tower

Constructed in 1887 by the French engineer Gustave Eiffel, this famous building once stood as the tallest man-made structure in the world. It is one of the most visited buildings in the world, and for a good reason, since you get an unforgettable view of Paris from the top of it. Just buy tickets in advance to avoid a mile-long waiting line.

2. Get Lost in The Ages in The Louvre Museum

It is safe to say that the Louvre is the most famous museum in the world. Partly because of its glass pyramid shape (which is just a tiny part of the Louvre, not the entirety of it) and partly because it is home to Leonardo Da Vinci’s most famous painting, The Mona Lisa. But the Louvre has much more to offer apart from one painting, and it is a place to visit while enjoying Paris.

3. Visit The Notre-Dame de Paris

The beautiful gothic cathedral almost ceased to exist in 2019 when a fire broke out. Even after severe structural damage, it still stands today and is being restored to its original state. This architectural marvel has hosted many coronations and funerals of the French nobility.

4. Walk Through Arc de Triomphe

It is also a distinct piece of engineering easily recognizable by anyone worldwide. The Arc de Triomphe was constructed in the 19th century to celebrate one of many of Napoleon’s victories. For a long time, it was the tallest arch in the world and currently holds the third place. But the French are a weird nation since they have decided to build a roundabout around this magnificent structure.

5. Stroll Through The Champs-Élysées

Said to be the most beautiful street in the world, The Champs-Élysées is the main avenue in Paris, just a mile from the Eiffel Tower. The avenue is the finishing point of the world's most famous bicycle race, the Tour de France.

6. Enjoy a Day in The Sun on Champ de Mars

The most beautiful park in Paris has to be Champ de Mars. It is an enormous field with green grass and white walkways that leads directly to the Eiffel Tower. It was once a local farmers market area, but the French recognized its potential and turned it into a beautiful park/garden for the locals and the tourists.

7. Don’t Miss The Jardin du Luxembourg

While on the subject of beautiful parks, the Luxembourg Garden is also at the top of the list. It is a park built around the Luxembourg Palace, the former home of Marie Medici. Today, the palace is the home of the French Senate.

8. Cruise The Seine River

If you are a romantic soul, you must take a cruise on the Seine. It lets you see the whole city from the waterline while sipping your favorite Pinot Noir. To be fair, almost every place in Paris is romantic, but this one holds a special place in our hearts, unlike our wallets, which cry to this day since these cruises can be pricey.

9. Travel Back in Time to The Famous Moulin Rouge

For all of you cabaret lovers, the Moulin Rouge might just be the most famous one in the world. If you are indeed a cabaret lover, you probably already know that. Flashy costumes and can-can dancers will take you back to the 1900s in a flash. Dress up, order some wine, and enjoy the show!

10. Enjoy The View From Montmartre

Montmartre is a famous hill in Paris, characterized by a Catholic church at its peak. The church is called Basilica of the Sacré-Cœur, which is translated to “a church dedicated to the heart of Jesus.” The church is beautiful, but it pales compared to the view of Paris from Montmartre.

11. Check Out Centre Georges Pompidou

This weird-looking building is made of glass and pipes, making it stand out from the beautiful Parisian architecture. It is not a beautiful sight, but it was created to be different and successfully does just that. The building contains a museum of modern art and the Bibliothèque Publique d'information, a public library. It was named after a past French president Georges Pompidou.

12. Visit Cimetière du Père-Lachaise

While this stop might not be for everyone, it will appeal to a few. It's not just any cemetery but the world's most visited one. Millions of people visit this cemetery yearly to pay tribute to legends buried there. Frederic Chopin, Jim Morrison, and Oscar Wilde are just a few of the famous buried here. It’s still a cemetery and a bit creepy if you ask us.

13. Eat at Le Clarence

This one is for all of you with a deep pocket. Le Clarence is recognized as the best restaurant in Paris and is often in the top 50 best restaurants in the world. Located in a 19th-century mansion with a Michelin-starred Christophe Pele as a head chef, it will blow your mind. The mansion was decorated according to instructions of His Royal Highness Prince Robert of Luxembourg. You must reserve a few months ahead and prepare for a costly dinner.

14. Visit Musée D'Orsay

Another museum is on the list, but you are in Paris, what do you expect? The Orsay Museum is located in the old Gare d’Orsay railway station, and it is home to some of the most beautiful pieces of art dating back to the 19th century. Apart from sculptures and photography, the museum includes paintings from world-class painters such as Claude Monet, Paul Cézanne, Edouard Manet, and even Vincent Van Gogh!

The most famous painting in the museum is The Starry Night by Van Gogh. Still, there are also many other famous artworks such as Bedroom in Arles, again by Van Gogh, The Birth of Venus by Alexandre Cabanel, L’Absinthe by Degas, and many others.

15. Enjoy a Hot Chocolate and Croissant

Ultimately, not all things in life have to cost you loads of money, as you can experience the spirit of Paris just by sitting in a local cafe and enjoying hot chocolate or cappuccino with a freshly baked vanilla croissant.

The City of Light has many wonders and never ceases to amaze future generations. Along with this list, there are so many things to do in Paris, but these are just the beginnings of some ideas for you. Others you will find yourself just by walking through the beautiful French capital on your next visit.