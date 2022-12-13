Things To Do in Pigeon Forge: 12 Exciting Places To See and Things To Do

Pigeon Forge is a mountain town and vacation spot in eastern Tennessee. Located in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, this little town has endless things to do and incredible places to stay that have left visitors wanting to come back year after year to explore. Not to mention, Pigeon Forge is home to Dollywood and music venues like the Smoky Mountain Opry, which makes it a country music lovers' paradise.

You can do anything from partaking in thrilling attractions to attending award-winning shows to exploring the countless dining, shopping, and lodging options in Pigeon Forge. Keep reading to learn why many people love vacationing in this quaint town.

Top Things To Do in Pigeon Forge

1. Rent a Recreational Vehicle at Ridge Riders

Ridge Riders is a family-owned local business located in the heart of the Smokies. They offer rentals of UTVs, golf-carts bikes, and other recreational vehicles. There is no better way to enjoy the outdoors than renting at a place like Ridge Riders, which believes in safety and quality. They have two-seaters, four-seaters, as well as six-seaters UTV for rent in addition to golf cart rentals. So, add Ridge Riders to your vacation to-do list and discover why this is one of the best things to do in Pigeon Forge.

2. Ride a Horse at Big Rock Dude Ranch

Big Rock Dude Ranch is open seven days a week year-round for an incredible horseback riding experience. Don't know which day you want to go? No worries! At Big Rock, Dude Ranch appointments aren't necessary so you can go at your convenience. So take the whole family horseback riding in the Smoky Mountains for a day they won't forget.

3. Axe Throw at Country Roads Axe Co.

This country's road-themed, 7,500 square foot space takes axe throwing to a different level. First, compete against your family or friends in the zombie challenge, axe-tac-toe, or traditional bullseye at Country Roads Axe Co. Then, indulge in pizza, wings, and onion rings from their on-site restaurant, West by God Coal Fired Pizza, while sipping on one of their self-served 24 beers on tap. This excellent and unique take on axe-throwing makes it one of the best things to do in Pigeon Forge.

4. Visit a Llama Farm

Visitors at the Smoky Mountain Llama Treks farm can get as close and personal as possible with the llamas. That is the perfect place for animal lovers to experience interacting with a llama and even learn more about these furry friends. You will meet the herd of llamas, get to know each of their names, learn about their personalities, and feed them their favorite snacks of graham crackers and bananas. So wear your hiking clothes and have an unforgettable hour with llamas.

5. Play Games at Big Top Arcade

If you love playing arcade games and winning incredible prizes, then Big Top Arcade is your place. Games range from $.25 to $3 depending on the game, and you can save big by purchasing a play card. The circus is in town year-round at Big Top Arcade, so stop in at any time to play skill games, driving games, shooting games, and instant win games.

6. Eat at Dolly Parton's Stampede Dinner Attraction

At Dolly Parton's Stampede Dinner Attraction, you will enjoy a four-course meal ending with a delicious dessert. This dinner and the fantastic show come with trilling horse-riding stunts, jaw-dropping special effects, and spectacular musical production. Make sure to get there early to stop by the Horse Walk and wish the horses good luck before the show. Book a reservation and see why this is one of the best things to do in Pigeon Forge.

7. Race Go-karts at Nascar Speedpark

NASCAR SpeedPark's go-kart tracks offer racing thrills for all ages and skill levels. With the ultimate ride wristband, you can leave and enter the park as many times as you want throughout the day. When you get tired of racing, they also have thrill rides and 36 holes of mini-golf. Then, end your afternoon in the arcade or immerse yourself in a virtual reality gaming experience. There is something for everyone in the family to enjoy at NASCAR SpeedPark.

8. White Water Raft at Smoky Mountain River Rat

Put on your swimsuit, grab your water shoes, and head over to Smoky Mountain River Rat for an adventure. Class II and III rapids are ideal for ages three and up on the Lower Pigeon Aventure expedition. Next, for a level-up, take on class III and IV rapids with a scenic mountain view through the Upper Pigeon Adventure route. Then for the daredevils, take on class III and IV rapids through the Xtreme Upper Pigeon Adventure expedition. Rafters must be at least eight years old on the Upper Pigeon Adventure and the Xtreme Upper Pigeon Adventure routes due to the physical requirements of these trips.

9. Laugh on The Redneck Comedy Bus Tour

Have you ever wondered if you qualify to be a hillbilly or a redneck? What's the difference between Mountain Dew, white lightnin', and moonshine? Are mullets and camo still cool? If so, you have to go on the Redneck Comedy Bus Tour. You will laugh until you cry on this unique tour through the Smoky Mountains. Featured stops include Ole Smoky Moonshine “The Holler” and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

10. Soar Through The Sky at Legacy Mountain Ziplines

Located only minutes outside of Pigeon Forge, Legacy Mountain Ziplines is an experience you won't want to miss. Zipline up to 50 mph on 4.5 miles of lines up to 500 feet high through the beautiful Smokies. Sign up for a zipline tour to see why Dubby's Legacy Mountain has been rated the number one zipline adventure in America. Participants must be seven years or older and less than 270 pounds.

11. Take Photos at Hollywood Wax Museum Entertainment Center

Get a ticket to Hollywood Wax Museum Entertainment Center for the chance to get a photo with your favorite A-list celebrity. They have the best props and costumes for you to use to capture your favorite pictures on your vacation to Pigeon Forge. The incredible detail on each wax figure makes them highly lifelike. Then, take a selfie with Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson, the Karate Kid, Rosie the Riveter, and more. In addition, along the way, you will learn more about the star's pets, pet peeves, charity work, and side businesses.

12. Get Wet at Soaky Mountain Waterpark

Soaky Mountain Waterpark is a 50-acres waterpark filled with water fun for all ages. Rainbow Revenge, Cottonmouth Coils, Copperhead Clash, and American Racer's Rush are a few of the family-friendly rides. In addition, those in search of thrill-seeking rides will enjoy Holler, Whoop, Blue Mountain Mayhem, and Avalaunch Watercoaster. Then when you need a break from all the action, relax in the Coyote Springs pool. You won't want to miss out on a day at this waterpark; it has it all.

Where To Stay in Pigeon Forge

There are so many incredible things to do in Pigeon Forge, so now that you have decided you want to visit, the question that comes into play is where should you stay? There are tons of great timeshares for rent in Pigeon Forge or in the neighboring city of Gatlinburg that offer quality amenities and spacious villas that will keep you and your family comfortable.

Laurel Crest, a Bluegreen Resort

Laurel Crest is at the gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, with 900 miles of stunning hiking trails. This luxurious facility is less than a mile away from Pigeon Forge's action but isolated enough to offer plenty of relaxation in nature. In addition, on-site amenities include a clubhouse, exercise equipment, sauna, grocery, indoor pool area, fireplace, restaurant, and handicap access. This property is a popular timeshare resort within the Bluegreen Vacations portfolio.

The Lodges of The Great Smoky Mountains

Located in the heart of Pigeon Forge, the Lodges of the Great Smoky Mountains is a great resort surrounded by great attractions. This new resort has a cabin-style design that is true to the natural atmosphere of the region. Each cabin will feature all the comforts of home, with luxury accommodations and a private deck. It is only 6.5 miles from the Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport. Amenities include a fire pit, fireplace, full kitchen, and fireplace.

Recap: Top Things To Do in Pigeon Forge

Pigeon Forge has something fun for everyone. So whether you want to relax in the outdoors or fill your trip with a different adventure each day, you and your whole family will enjoy your trip to Pigeon Forge. So next time you visit Pigeon Forge, rent a recreational vehicle at Ridge Riders, visit a llama farm, race go-karts at NASCAR SpeedPark 10, and soar through the sky at Legacy Mountain Ziplines for an unforgettable vacation.

