10 Cheap and Free Things To Do in Pittsburgh

Traveling to a major city can be a pricey endeavor. With the costs of food, activities, transportation, and whatever else you plan on doing, the hole in your wallet just gets bigger and bigger. Luckily, there are still fun things that you can do in cities, like Pittsburgh, that won't cost a fortune. To save you from taking out a loan for your next trip, here's our list of some worthwhile free and cheap things to do in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

1. Visit the Mr. Rogers Statue

Fred Rogers of the classic “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood” was a hometown hero for the people of Pittsburgh, and his legacy is honored throughout the city. One way is through a giant bronze statue of everyone's neighbor placed on the North Shore, overlooking the city and its rivers. The statue is entirely free to visit, providing a soothing place to relax with a beautiful view of the Steel City while you listen to some classic melodies from the show!

2. See the Exact Spot of the Immaculate Reception

If you're a football fan, you likely know of this historical play that happened right in Pittsburgh's Three Rivers Stadium. Though the stadium itself is now gone, the very spot in the North Shore Franco Harris caught the Immaculate Reception is commemorated by a monument and footprint.

3. Ride Around on the T

For the locals, you will not hear the city's public train called “The Pittsburgh Light Rail.” Instead, it is simply the “T.” The T has a special offer for those wanting to spend time downtown. Destinations between Downtown Pittsburgh and the North Shore are free. Even if you desire to go outside of the free ride zone, the fare for a single ride is only $2.75.

4. Light up Night

In late November, just before Thanksgiving, one of the city's most popular events occurs—Light Up Night! It is considered the official start to the holiday season in the city, and boy, do they know how to celebrate it. Throughout the evening, downtown is filled to bursting with holiday fun, including tree lightings, live music, and fireworks. Most of the offerings for the evening are free, but there are some, such as the ice rink at PPG Place, that do require payment.

5. Attend Pittsburgh Pride

Pittsburgh's event for Pride Month may be smaller than other metropolitan cities, like New York City, but they still know how to have a good time. The pride celebration lasts all weekend, from Friday to Sunday. There are celebrities, booths, a parade that anyone can walk in, and most importantly, a sense of togetherness and belonging no matter who you love!

6. Travel the Three Rivers Heritage Trail

Fun fact: One of the things Pittsburgh is known for is the three rivers that run through the city. Two rivers, the Allegheny and the Monongahela Rivers, come together, and that creates the Ohio River. As the name implies, The Three Rivers Heritage Trail is an urban trail that goes around the banks of these three rivers. It spans about 33 miles, so it's an excellent way to get some exercise and a pleasant view on a nice day.

7. Picklesburgh

The food company Heinz was once headquartered in Pittsburgh; from that day on, its citizens became devoted to its condiments and pickles. Now that the explanation of that is out of the way let's talk about a festival dedicated to everything pickle! Picklesburgh is a festival taking place in July that aims to celebrate the briny treat in every way imaginable. There's pickles-flavored food, pickle merchandise, and even a pickle juice drinking contest.

8. Visit the Children's Museum on Free Admission Days

The Children's Museum is three floors of fun and discovery for the little ones! Though it typically requires you to pay admission to enter, the museum will offer free general admission to all a few days a year! And don't worry, grownups; it may be the Children's Museum, but it can still be pretty fun for adults, too!

9. OpenStreetsPGH

If you've been to a city, you know that cars are the rulers of the roads, but there will still be those who prefer a different mode of transportation. OpenStreetsPGH is an event that opens the road (literally) to those who are the latter. The event closes miles of the city's roads to motor vehicles and opens them to anyone who wants to bike, walk, skate, or whatever other way you like to move down the street! It gives people the chance to travel these roads in a way previously unknown to them while also offering other little fun things on the side, such as free fitness classes and vendors.

10. Explore the City With Doors Open Pittsburgh

Have you ever looked at a building and wondered what it's like inside? Then the public events by Doors Open Pittsburgh are perfect for you! The nonprofit operation gives tours that require a ticket to attend. However, they also have a free event that's usually in the fall that opens all kinds of private buildings to the public for exploration.