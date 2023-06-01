Few cities in Europe can match the romantic aura of Prague. Why is that? It only takes a moment in the Czech capital to understand why this place has the reputation it does. Prauge is a city of beautiful buildings and tangible history, accentuated by an unbeatable artistic streak and some of the best beer on the planet. If that isn’t a recipe for a brilliant getaway, what is? The best things to do in Prague cover all this and more. No matter what kind of trip you are looking for, chances are good that the Golden City will provide it.

13 Things To Do in Prague

There are more than 13 things to do in Prague but this list will get you started.

1. Stroll Across Charles Bridge

Prague’s most iconic attraction is the stunning Charles Bridge. This medieval marvel stretches across the Vltava River, connecting the Old Town and Malá Strana in a graceful manner that pictures don’t do justice to. Beautiful Baroque statues of saints line the bridge, the works of some of the region’s most celebrated sculptors, including Ferdinand Brokoff and Matthias Braun. Charles Bridge can get immensely busy during the day, so visit early in the morning; you might get the bridge to yourself.

2. Explore Prague Castle

Ancient castles don’t come much more vast and imposing than Prague Castle. Perched atop Hradčany Hill in Prague 1, it started life as a simple 9th-century stone fort and has grown (and grown) since, developing into the city-defining complex it is today. St Vitus Cathedral is its stunning centerpiece, a 14th-century Gothic beauty among Europe’s most beautiful churches. Various tickets are available, from the basics to more detailed explorations.

3. Enjoy the View At Letná Park

Once home to the world’s largest statue of Stalin, Letná Park is now a popular summertime spot for afternoon strolls and sunset views. The aesthetics of the Prague 7 park speak for themselves, as the entire city seems to unfold before your eyes. Letná has been a magnet for history over the decades; Michael Jackson kicked off his iconic 1996 HIStory World Tour here, and the park has seen countless mass protests. Despite that tumult, Letná is at its best with a cold beer and a setting sun.

4. Discover Prague’s Origins At Vyšehrad

Prague Castle might get most of the attention, but Vyšehrad is just as important in the story of this famous city. Here, the city’s story begins, and the Vyšhrad Cemetery is the final resting place of many influential figures in Czech history. The castle was established in the 10th century and retains a special place in the nation’s heart. As you’d expect from a hilltop castle, the views are stunning.

5. Join the Crowd At Old Town Square & the Astronomical Clock

A double whammy in the heart of Old Prague, this is where the crowds peak during the summer. The 15th-century Astronomical Clock is one of Prague’s most iconic landmarks. People congregate en masse hourly to see the four figures of hate (Vanity, The Miser, Death, and Lust, for the record) reveal themselves.

The clock is on Prague’s Old Town Square, a vast plaza featuring a fascinating statue of Jan Hus and some rather macabre history. Keep an eye out for the 27 crosses on the floor near the Old Town Hall.

6. Sing From the Terraces At a Bohemians 1905 Game

Prague is a soccer-mad city, with several clubs playing in the upper echelons of the Czech system. Slavia and Sparta are the big dogs, and Dukla has the history. Still, something about the atmosphere at a Bohemians 1905 game grabs the attention. There are many reasons for this, from the postage-stamp stadium (the Ďolíček holds only 6,300 people) to the convivial vibes, the distinctive green and white colors, and the strange sight of a kangaroo mascot whipping the crowd into a frenzy.

If Bohemians 1905 are playing a home game during a visit, make a point of attending, no matter your opinion of the beautiful game.

7. Search For Kafka In Prague

Few countries have as long and storied a literary history as the Czech Republic, and the impact of the nation’s writers can be felt all over the capital, from Hrabal in Palmovka to Neruda in Malá Strana. One name stands tall above all in the eyes of visitors to the city; Franz Kafka. The author of The Metamorphosis, The Trial, and many others, there are several monuments to Kafka around Prague, from the Kafka Museum to the imposing Kafka Head statue found outside Národní třída metro station.

8. Žižkov TV Tower

Žižkov has only been an official part of Prague proper since 1922, and a fiercely independent spirit runs through the heart of this former city. What else would you expect from a district named after a one-eyed military leader from the 15th century who never lost a battle? Žižkov offers a spit and sawdust atmosphere that the center of Prague no longer enjoys, from its numerous bars and cafes to the excellent farmers market and innovative theaters.

Be sure to spend time at the Žižkov TV Tower, often ridiculed as one of the ugliest constructions in the world. However, the baby sculptures that adorn the tower don’t seem to mind.

9. Let Your Inner Bookworm Run Wild at Strahov Monastery

This gorgeous Romanesque monastery is worth a visit just for the majesty of the place, but 12th-century Strahov is an absolute must for bibliophiles of all shapes and sizes. Put simply; the Strahov Library is one of the most picturesque libraries in the world.

A small fee is required to enter, but it is worth every single koruna to gaze at the frescoes, old globes, and mass of texts, over 200,000 volumes covering an incredible range of subjects.

10. Wander the Streets Of Josefov

Prague’s Jewish neighborhood has experienced unimaginable tumult over the centuries. The area was demolished in the 19th century, but many synagogues survived the destruction and still stand proud. There are six synagogues in Josefov today, and the cemetery next to the Old-New Synagogue is the largest in Europe. A ticket to the Jewish Museum covers entry to several synagogues, galleries, and halls.

11. Drink a Beer Or Two

They say beer is cheaper than water in Prague. While that may not be strictly true, the Czech capital remains a paradise for lovers of lagers. Pilsner-style lager was invented here, after all.

Prague is arguably the most fantastic beer city in Europe, packed with pubs and bars serving various drinks that vary in strength but not in quality. The pubs of the city center are considerably more expensive than those in other districts and have also leaned too much into the tourist side of things.

Your best bet? Head to Žižkov, Vinohrady, Smíchov, and the rest, dip into the first pub that takes your fancy and settle in for some excellent beer.

12. Feel the History At Wenceslas Square and the National Museum

Wenceslas Square isn’t a plaza in the traditional sense of the word, but this lengthy street has been the central location for some of the most important moments in modern Czech history. The fantastic National Museum stands at the head, with over 14 million items covering everything from anthropology to zoology via botany, music, and all the rest.

13. Ride the Metro From A(nděl) to Z(ličín)

Riding public transport might not seem like the most obvious way to enjoy a day in a city, but Prague is no ordinary place. The trams that whizz around town are iconic, but the metro is the glittering jewel in this convenient crown.

The system is delightfully easy to use and is an attraction in its own right, with each of the three lines telling its own story. Some stations are gorgeous, from the striking bubble facade of the central Green (A) Line stations to the communist-era reliefs at Anděl, the award-winning design of Rajská Zahrada, and more.

All this without mentioning the cafes, restaurants, hiking opportunities, architecture, day trips, and art districts? Prague, you are a delight.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks Travel.