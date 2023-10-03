The Eternal City—10 Things To Do in Rome

Rome is an ancient city full of interesting history. The city has withstood many empires and even more rulers. Unlike many ancient cities, it has withstood the test of time. It is still here and continues to grow, juxtaposing beautiful pieces of history against modern skyscrapers. Plan your visit with help from our list of the best things to do in Rome.

1. Colosseum

This one is obvious. The Roman Colosseum is probably in the top three of the world's most well-known buildings, making it the perfect starter for our list. Finished in AD 79, it served as a ring where games and gladiator fights occurred, all for the pleasure of the Emperor and the public. You really need to see it in person to understand its grandeur and inspiring nature.

2. Di Trevi Fountain

Located in the center of Rome, Di Trevi may be the most famous fountain in the world. It is said that if you toss a coin over your shoulder and make a wish, it will come true. However, try not to have too many wishes, as Rome is expensive and you will need all your money!

3. The Vatican

When in Rome, you simply must visit a country in the city. The Vatican is the smallest country in the world. It is home to the Pope, the head of the Catholic church. While in the Vatican, you can enjoy some amazing sights like the Sistine Chapel and Rome Pieta, some of Michelangelo's best works. While exploring the Vatican, visit St. Peter's Basilica, a dome in the Vatican you can climb and enjoy the view of the world's smallest country.

4. The Catacombs of Rome

Not for the faint-hearted, the Catacombs of Rome are underground burial plots that sit below the entire city of Rome. Over forty of these catacombs have been uncovered, and the oldest dates over two millennia. Some of the earliest Popes were laid to rest in one of these catacombs.

5. Castel Sant’Angelo

After just a few minutes of walking from the Vatican, you will find yourself in front of this beautiful castle. St. Angelo's castle lies on the banks of The Tiber River, and it was constructed as a mausoleum for Emperor Hadrian but later served as a fortress and even a prison!

6. Pantheon

The Pantheon was an ancient Roman structure that was built as a sanctuary to gods, as Romans had multiple religions. It later became a Catholic church. It is most famous for its dome, a very popular tourist attraction for photos.

7. Janiculum Hill – Gianicolo

Janiculum Hill is the best place in Rome to see the whole city from above. It is the second-highest hill in Rome, providing the most amazing view of the city. On the hill, you will find several cafes where you can sip your espresso while enjoying the view. Just don't order coffee in the afternoon; the Italians may get mad about it.

8. Stadio Olimpico

The Olympic Stadium of Rome is home to Roma and Lazio football clubs. It is a sight to see for every soccer fan out there. The Olimpico is huge. While it mainly hosts sporting events, it has also hosted music concerts and other events.

9. Pompi

The Romans swear by Pompi. It is a pastry shop where you can eat the best tiramisu in Rome. Tiramisu is a cake made with coffee for those who don't know. The guys at Pompi took it to the next level, and, apart from the original tiramisu, you can choose from a variety of flavors, such as strawberry and pistachio.

10. Gelato

There is no place in particular in Rome where you can eat gelato as it is an Italian delicacy, and all of the gelato shops provide authentic Italian flavor. People usually confuse gelato and ice cream thinking it's the same thing, but it isn't. Gelato is churned at a slower rate, served at a warmer temperature, and has a creamier consistency, unlike ice cream, which has a fluffier texture, if that makes sense.

The list could go on and on, but there are the most essential things to do in Rome on your next visit. A bonus tip: buy all of your tickets in advance so you get a little discount and skip the line, which can be a few miles long for some places like the Colosseum and Vatican!

Boun viaggo and arrivederci!