Things To Do in Savannah for Book Lovers

You won't be disappointed when looking for things to do in Savannah, Georgia for book lovers. Savannah can provide everything you need—whether you're into tomes from the Colonial period or the latest bestselling authors. You'll find places to learn more about favorite authors' lives and sites mentioned in books. The city also offers book-related places for a good meal and a good night's sleep. Let's plan your trip to literary Savannah.

Indie Bookstores in Savannah

We'll start with every bookworm's passion—buying books. We will never tell you that you don't need more. Support indie bookstores and come away with some fine additions to your collection.

E. Shaver Booksellers

Located at 326 Bull Street, this store is a maze of cozy rooms with bookshop cats. In addition to book talks and storytimes, E. Shaver Booksellers offers sensory-friendly shopping every Sunday.

The Book Lady Bookstore

Tucked away at 6 E. Liberty Street, The Book Lady Bookstore is a local favorite, in business since 1978. Selling a mix of new, used, and rare books, this small store has a lot to offer. It also provides bookbinding and repair services for treasured volumes.

Books on Bay

Boasting a new location at 411 Abercorn Street, Books on Bay is THE place for vintage and rare books. Booklovers can find publications from the 1600s through the late 1900s. Look for your favorite childhood series (Hey, Trixie Belden!) amid the unique and kitschy decor items.

Famous Author Sites in Savannah

Now we'll move on from buying books to making them come to life. Check out these notable places that inspired famous authors.

Flannery O'Connor Childhood Home

Georgia author Flannery O'Connor lived at 207 E. Charlton Street as a child. Her home is restored to the Depression era of O'Connor's childhood. Museum tours are available on select days.

Conrad Aiken

Conrad Aiken was a Savannah-born writer and poet with a tragic childhood at 228 E. Oglethorpe Ave. Aiken became the U.S. Poet Laureate from 1950 to 1952. He requested burial in Bonaventure Cemetery with a tombstone fashioned into a bench so visitors would feel welcome and perhaps drink a martini at his grave.

James Alan McPherson – Carnegie Library

Born in Savannah, McPherson was the first African-American recipient of the Pulitzer Prize in Fiction in 1978. He was also among the first MacArthur Foundation “Genius Grant” recipients. Not bad for a kid who skipped school to read in the then-segregated Carnegie Library on 537 East Henry St.

Things To Do in Savannah for Book Lovers

Lest you think it's all about spending money, Savannah also has activities book lovers will enjoy, some of which are free.

Savannah Book Festival

The Savannah Book Festival occurs every February. Keynote speaker events require tickets, but dozens of authors give free 30-minute presentations at various Savannah venues. Bring an extra suitcase for your book purchases!

Georgia Historical Society

The research library of the Georgia Historical Society at 501 Whitaker St. is housed in the gorgeous Hodgson Hall, completed in 1875. Pop in and peek at books and public records dating back to Georgia's beginnings as a colony.

Bull Street Library

The original portion of the Bull Street Library opened in 1916, with expansions added later. The building is gorgeous, but don't let the outside intimidate you. The library recently completed a renovation and welcomes all visitors with cozy spaces and modern conveniences.

Savannah Spots Featured in Books

Have you read a book lately and thought a description sounded familiar? You were probably right! These Savannah locations have been featured in popular books.

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil—Clary's Cafe

Clary's Cafe has been serving Savannahians since the 1950s. The location at 404 Abercorn St. featured in the 1994 John Berendt book and the 1997 film of the same name. We recommend stopping in for a hearty breakfast.

Midnight—Mercer-Williams House Museum

Jim Williams, a philanthropist devoted to historic preservation, purchased the home at 429 Bull St. in 1969. The home is where Williams allegedly murdered Danny Hansford in 1981. Take the tour out of curiosity, but the guides won't mention the murder.

Midnight—the Bird Girl Statue

The 1936 sculpture by Sylvia Shaw Judson made a sensation when featured on the cover of Midnight. Initially located in Bonaventure Cemetery, it was moved for fear of damage. “Little Wendy” is now on view at the Jepson Center for the Arts at 207 W. York St.

Bonaventure Cemetery

Although it's in Thunderbolt, Georgia, Bonaventure Cemetery has appeared in countless writings about Savannah. It graced the cover of Midnight, but it's also the resting place of many notable Savannahians. Naturalist John Muir mentions in his Thousand Mile Walk to the Gulf that he slept in the cemetery for a few nights along his journey.

Factor's Walk—Eugenia Price Novels

On the bluff above River Street, the 19th-century buildings were once warehouses and offices of Savannah's cotton “factors,” or brokers. Sea Island plantation owners sold their cotton here. Factor's Walk features prominently in St. Simons author Eugenia Price's novels, notably her Savannah quartet.

Forrest Gump's Bench

You may not know that the Forrest Gump movie was adapted from a 1986 book by Winston Groom. Originally in Chippewa Square, officials moved the bench to the Savannah History Museum at 303 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Bebe and Weezie’s Tybee Island

Georgia author Mary Kay Andrews writes a series of books about two longtime friends, Bebe and Weezie. While Weezie lives in Savannah, Bebe runs a hotel on Tybee Island. The hotel is fictional, but Andrews owns a home on Tybee that is available for rent!

Book-Related Hospitality Sites in Savannah

If there is still a book-shaped place in your heart that needs to be filled, Savannah has more places to fill it. Some of these restaurants inspired books, ranging from memoirs to fiction novels.

The Lady & Sons

In addition to cookbooks, former Food Network celeb Paula Deen wrote a memoir, It Ain't All About the Cookin'. It details her struggle as a single mom starting a business that turned into her famous restaurant, The Lady and Sons, at 102 W. Congress St. The restaurant serves up Southern classics, family-style.

The Pirate's House

According to local legend, this 1754 inn inspired Robert Louis to feature it in his classic Treasure Island after a visit to Savannah. The Pirate's House at 20 E. Broad St. is now a restaurant rumored to be haunted. Locals swear there are tunnels underneath that pirates used for rum running.

The Gryphon

Savannah College of Art and Design manages this restaurant and bar at 337 Bull St., which has vintage library vibes. Originally a Masonic temple, the interior reflects the 1926 Scottish Rite design. Mahogany bookshelves and stained glass throughout make book lovers feel right at home.

The Grey

Once a previously segregated 1938 Art Deco Greyhound Terminal, The Grey restaurant is a partnership between Queens, NY chef Mashama Bailey and Staten Island entrepreneur John O. Morisano. The pair wrote a book, Black, White, and The Grey: The Story of an Unexpected Friendship and a Beloved Restaurant. The partners share their highs and lows in understanding each other and recognizing biases.

The Marshall House

Although the Marshall House Inn is rumored haunted, one of its prominent guests seems to have moved on. Joel Chandler Harris, best known for the Uncle Remus tales, was associate editor of the Savannah Morning News. Harris roomed and wrote in The Florida House, which merged with the Marshall House at 123 E. Broughton St. in 1880.

Savannah Is for Book Lovers

The beauty and history of Savannah have inspired authors for centuries. Head to this Georgia coastal city to soak in the literary vibes. Not all attractions are open during traditional hours, so confirm before visiting. The town is happy to provide if you are looking for things to do in Savannah GA for book lovers. You might even be inspired to write your own works.