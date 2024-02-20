The Best Things To Do in Savannah, GA

Stepping into Savannah is like walking through the pages of history. It is touted as America's first planned city, masterminded by General James Oglethorpe in 1733. It sets the stage for an enchanting vacation filled with public squares, a mix of historic buildings of different bygone eras, manicured parks, and horse-drawn carriages. It's where every cobblestone whispers stories of the past, making it not just Georgia's oldest city but also one of the most alluring destinations in the South. If you're looking for things to do in Savannah, you have plenty of options.

Take a Historic District Tour

The best way to get a feel for the city is to book a walking tour of the Historic District. This area is known for its beautiful 18th and 19th-century architecture, cobblestone streets, and lush squares. Savannah holds one of the largest National Historic Landmark Districts in the US. Most often, your guide will be a resident and knowledgeable about the area, being able to share stories about past residents and historical events. Guides can also recommend places to eat and what to see next.

If you'd rather have a more leisurely pace, try one of the trolley tours, which offer hop-on and hop-off service, and the driver acts as your tour guide. Expect to pay around $30 per person for each of these tours.

Try Some Southern Cooking

Savannah is home to plenty of international cuisines and local favorites. However, if you are here for the Southern cooking, you're in for a treat. Must-tries are local shrimp and grits, fried green tomatoes, fried chicken and waffles, and Savannah Red Rice. If you want to combine history, beer, and food in one location, check out The Crystal Beer Parlour. It has locally brewed beer, tasty Southern and American treats, and a restaurant operating since the early 1930s.

For homestyle Southern cooking and hospitality, try Mrs Wilkes Dining Room. This eatery features large tables where guests can make new friends while dining with strangers. This is great for solo travelers who may feel awkward dining alone. The menu changes daily, but you can expect staples like fried chicken, okra and tomatoes, butter beans, and collard greens.

Visit Mercer Williams House Museum and Monterey Square

Savannah has numerous beautiful squares, but this one stands out for a few unique reasons. Notably, it served as a backdrop in the 1997 film Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, starring Kevin Spacey and John Cusack, an adaptation of John Berendt's novel. Encircling the monument dedicated to Casimir Pulaski, the square features meticulously maintained gardens and serene oak trees adorned with Spanish moss. Additionally, the surrounding structures are among Savannah's oldest, dating back to the 1800s, adding a historical charm to the area.

Mercer House, built in 1868, is now heavily associated with Berendt's work. However, the strange stories surrounding the historic home are not fictional. This location has witnessed at least three premature deaths. These include the tragic incident in 1969 when 11-year-old Tommy Downs fell from the roof, the 1981 incident where Jim Williams—the current owner at the time—allegedly shot Danny Hansford, his employee, and the death of Williams himself of pneumonia and heart failure, a year after he was acquitted of the crime. Visitors can tour the house, and it's the subject of many ghost tours in the area.

Walk Through Bonaventure Cemetery

When it comes to Gothic Southern beauty and charm, the Bonaventure Cemetery is the epitome of the aesthetic. Its captivating beauty and elaborate tombstones provide a glimpse into the historical heart of Savannah. Located three miles from the Savannah, it's well worth the trip. Admission is free.

The Bonaventure Historical Society offers free tours on the second Saturday of the month. You can also use the mobile app to tour by yourself. There is also a daily paid guided tour by an experienced guide where you can learn about the history of the 170-year-old cemetery and listen to associated haunted tales. It runs at 10 am and 2 pm daily and costs $30.

See Forsyth Park

For nature lovers, Forsyth Park is one of the top things to do in Savannah. This large city park covers 30 acres. It is famous for its winding walking paths, shady spots perfect for picnics beneath the majestic oaks, and the iconic fountain built in 1858. The fountain is meant to imitate the fountains at the Place de la Concorde in Paris. You'll also find two children's playgrounds and a fragrant garden created for blind people.

Try One of Its Water Tours

Summer in the south can be swelteringly hot, so one of the best ways to do things in Savannah is via the water. You have several choices. Savannah Riverboat Cruises offers two historic paddle steamers with various tour options, including traditional Southern fare at their brunch or dinner cruises, plus Gospel and sunset cruises. For a more modern option, Savannah Harbor Cruises offers a Dolphin Eco Tour and a Port Tour.

Walk Down River Street

Over a century ago, you would have seen cotton warehouses forming the vista of River Street. Today, these buildings have been converted into a fun mix of boutiques, antique stores, art galleries, breweries, and restaurants, creating a vibrant hub for locals and visitors.

Sitting in one of the eateries here, you can look out over the river on the warm summer nights and marvel at the paddle steamers or people-watch with a glass of cool iced tea.

Visit Savannah City Market

City Market spans four blocks and comprises nineteen refurbished warehouses. It is a unique center for social and commercial interactions in the core of Savannah's Historic District. It embodies the Savannah experience, serving as downtown's vibrant and historic hub, where commerce, creativity, and community converge.

Attend Some Ghost Tours

Like New Orleans, Savannah is one of the top haunted cities in the US. You can expect to hear the history and stories of the inhabitants who once lived here. You'll find ghost tours in just about every city and town the world over, but in places steeped in history like Savannah, you can expect a lot of options. Therefore, it depends on what sort of tour you prefer.

Walking tours offer a more personal approach, but if you're not a fan of walking or are limited on time, there's the Haunted Hearse Tour and Haunted Trolley tours. The pros of the latter are that your group size is limited and you don't have to crowd on pavements to hear someone speak. Some of the walking tours allow very large groups and will hand out earphones for you to listen to the guide. If you'd rather have a more personalized experience, try Travel Curious or Savannah Tours and Tales.

Check Out Savannah Theatre and Lucas Theatre

The Savannah Theatre dates to 1818 and lays claim to some famous performers, including Oscar Wilde and W. C. Fields. In the '50s, it was turned into a movie theater. Today, it still operates as a working theatre with stage productions such as Jersey Boys and Fiddler on the Roof. Recently, it was featured on The Travel Channel's paranormal show compliments of the ghostly activity in the building.

The Lucas Theatre was built as a movie house in the 1920s. The exterior of the building is Spanish Baroque Revival, while the interior is a combination of Art Deco and Greek Revival. It was one of the first public buildings in the US to have air conditioning in 1926—something that is very welcome in Savannah summers. In the '70s, it was set to be demolished, but it was finally saved and restored in the '80s by the newly formed Lucas Theatre for the Arts. Today, it is home to movies and many live performances.