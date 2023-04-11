Alberta, Canada, is a rare patch of land where multitudes of amazingness come together. The landscape offers the kind of drama hikers, skiers, and drone flyers live for, no doubt. However, between the peaks and valleys of its breathtaking mountains, you'll find immersive tranquility – a feeling that the land itself hums a sweet lullaby – of sorts, just for you.

This province of Canada boasts nearly 11,000 square miles of protected park areas and is home to Indigenous Peoples – First Nations, Métis, and Intuit. The landscape and Indigenous Cultures seamlessly intertwine throughout the region, giving Alberta a unique sense of place rooted in the land and its role in our lives.

Tranquility and Adventure in One Place

Regardless of your Alberta travel itinerary, these elements imbue the area with a sense of stillness. Ah, stillness – that thing we crave between the high-pitched pings of our phones and tech-based lives. Well, it's readily available in Alberta — a six-hour flight from New York or a quick three-hour hop from California. Even if your goal is adventure, you'll benefit from the quiet moments in between.

Those looking for things to do in southern Alberta, Canada, can explore outdoor adventures, tourism, and cultural experiences, like art galleries and Indigenous-led medicine walks.

Boutique Hotel in Banff (Cue the Bear Sightings)

About 90 miles west of Calgary Airport, you'll find the small town of Banff nestled among the Canadian Rockies. The Banff and Lake Louise area is known for its pristine lakes and easy access to Banff National Park, where you'll find endless hiking, canoeing, and outdoor adventures. If proximity to trails and the hustle and bustle of Banff's downtown are a priority, grab a room or cabin at Juniper Hotel. Depending on the season, you can often book a room for less than $90, but the temptation of the hotel's cabins is hard to resist.

Either way, it's close to downtown and a five-minute walk to the Fenland trailhead. Remember, however, that even though the property is close to activities, it lies alongside the Mt. Norquay wildlife corridor, a protected alley of protected lands spanning from Yellowstone National Park to the Yukon Territory. The point is – it's not uncommon to see wildlife, so always chat amongst yourselves, wear a little bell, and consider carrying an EPA-approved bear spray.

Things to do in Banff

Banff National Park became Canada's first national park in 1885, and since then, its 1,000+ miles of trails have been maintained to accommodate hikers, cyclists, and horseback riders alike. That said, you can still enjoy the area's wildness from the comforts of Banff Gondola, which summits Sulphur Mountain with views of six mountain ranges along the way. Likewise, you can check out Cave & Basin National Historic Site or take the Bow River Float Trip.

Experience Indigenous Arts and Culture

Those looking to embrace the opportunity to learn more about the Banff area's Indigenous cultures should set aside about an hour-and-a-half for Buffalo Nations Luxton Museum. The building houses exhibits from First Nations People of the Northern Plains and Canadian Rockies, and one of the most noteworthy takeaways is what you'll learn about the artistry and commerce surrounding traditional beadwork.

For example, you can get a close-up look at rare blue beads, which took a knee-high stack of fur pelts to acquire in trade negotiations. If you want a more immersive Indigenous-led experience, join Mahikan Trails for a two-hour (primarily flat) medicine walk.

Mountain Lodge in Jasper National Park

Of course, the lodge rooms and cabins at Overlander Mountain Lodge are cozy and loaded with the usual amenities, but nothing will prepare you for the patio. “The patio?!” you might quip. Yup! It's the kind of magic found in a John Denver song. The bar-adjacent two-level Stone Peak Patio and Lounge takes full advantage of the property's head-on view of Jasper National Park, so you can eat locally sourced goodness and sip cocktails in nature's splendor.

The Best of Jasper, Canada

Before arriving in Alberta, Canada, contact Joe Urie, one of the area's most highly respected tour guides. You'll find him leading tours for his guiding business, The Jasper Tour Company. Joe is a proud member of the Métis Nation, and his family has been living and guiding along the Athabasca River for generations. Tours range from public wildlife expeditions (bear, elk, coyote, sheep, wolves, and moose) to private tours. Either way, he's hilarious, and his movie and music tie-ins are a 10/10.

Delight in Jasper's Dark Sky Preserve

While in the area, reserve a day to experience the rapids of the Athabasca Falls Canyon Run Rafting, followed by a leisurely tasting at Folding Mountain Brewing Company. Active adventures aside, be sure to leave room for stargazing at night. Jasper National Park and its over 4,000 miles of land are among the world's largest readily-accessible Dark Sky Preserves.

Visit Elk and Buffalo Near Edmonton

Just 30 miles east of Edmonton, adventure awaits at Elk Island National Park. Here, you can choose from over 10 trails, including a boardwalk, and watch for elk, plains, bison, moose, beaver, and waterfowl. It's best to review the trail options in advance to determine your preferred difficulty level, but there are trails for all levels. If you're looking for more fresh air, opt for one of the park's camping areas instead of a hotel.

Stay (And Learn) on Sacred Land

Métis Crossing is worth a few days on your itinerary. Not only will you be wholly immersed in the Métis culture, but you'll also have the rare experience of staying on traditional lands with access to restored buildings. Book a room at riverside The Lodge or treat yourself to a Skywatching Dome, and then spend your days canoeing, hiking, or learning traditional skills like beading, Birchbark basket-making, soapstone carving, or porcupine quill work. Best of all, perhaps, you'll get to interact with community elders, who are gracious and generous with their knowledge and stories.

A Unique Buffalo Experience

Before heading to the nearby Edmonton Airport, reserve a spot for Métis Crossing's unique wildlife tour, Visions, Hopes, and Dreams. Your expert guide will take you on a two-hour off-road driving tour of the property's extensive lands, where rare white bison, wood bison, plains bison, and elk roam free. Although you'll always be in the vehicle, you'll see more buffalo than you ever dreamed possible – meandering just a few feet away. All the while learning about the buffalo's importance to Indigenous people and how Métis Crossing is helping the rare white buffalo make a comeback.

Alberta is bustling with things to do. So much so these suggestions would take anywhere between a week to ten days to explore, leaving so much more for another time. We'd also like to acknowledge the traditional territories in Alberta – home to indigenous peoples for time immemorial – and the expertise shared by their elders and leaders, making many of these experiences possible.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks travel.