50 Things to Do in Texas This Fall

Fall time in Texas is a time for fun! There are so many things to do; it can be hard to choose. From swimming and fishing to hiking and biking, there's something for everyone. So put on your sunscreen and get ready to have some fun! Here are 50 fun things to do this fall in Texas.

1. Cruise Route 66

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

One of America's most iconic road trips is driving along Route 66. Take a cruise down this historic highway in Texas. Start in Amarillo and make your way to Austin. You'll see some fantastic sights along the way, including the Cadillac Ranch and Big Bend National Park. You can even stop in Marfa to see the famous Prada Marfa store.

Route 66 is a great way to see Texas and experience a piece of American history. So gas up your car and hit the road.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

2. Swim in a Lake

Photo Credit: Canva.

Texas is home to some of the best lakes in the country. Take a dip in one of these beautiful bodies of water. Lake Buchanan is an excellent choice for swimming, boating, and fishing. Or head to Inks Lake for a day of swimming, sunbathing, and picnicking.

Related: 10 Hair Shapes That Make A Woman Over 60 Look 40

Image Credit: Canva.

3. Go Wine Tasting in Fredericksburg

Photo Credit: Canva.

Fredericksburg is a beautiful town in the Texas Hill Country. And it's home to some of the best wineries in the state. Take a day trip to Fredericksburg and go wine tasting. You can visit several different wineries, including Becker Vineyards and Pedernales Cellars. And be sure to stop by Fredericksburg Brewing Company to taste local beer.

After a day of wine tasting, you can explore the town's German heritage. Be sure to visit Marktplatz, an open-air market with shops and restaurants. Or tour the National Museum of the Pacific War.

Image Credit: Canva.

4. Try Out Some Country Fried Steak

Photo Credit: Canva.

Texas is known for its delicious food. And one of the state's most iconic dishes is country-fried steak. Try out this dish at one of the best restaurants in Texas. The Salt Lick BBQ in Driftwood is a great choice. Or head to Pecan Lodge in Dallas for some award-winning barbecue.

Related: Joe Biden: “Our Economy Had 0% Inflation in July,” Twitter Reacts

Image Credit: Canva.

5. Acquire Some Cowboy Boots

Photo Credit: Canva.

No trip to Texas is complete without a pair of cowboy boots. Buy a pair of these iconic shoes. You can find cowboy boots at any western wear store. Or you can order them online from retailers like Sheplers and Boot Barn.

Once you have your cowboy boots, you'll be ready for anything.

Image Credit: Canva.

6. Eat and Drink Your Way Through San Antonio

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

San Antonio is a foodie's paradise. There are so many great restaurants and bars to choose from. Make your way to San Antonio and eat and drink your way through the city. Take a riverboat and cruise the canals, where you'll find fine dining up and down the channel.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

7. Attend a Music Festival

Photo Credit: Adobe Stock.

Texas is home to some of the best music festivals in the country. Attend one of these great events. The Austin City Limits Music Festival is a great choice.

No matter what kind of music you like, you'll find a festival that's perfect for you.

Related: Celebrities That Are Still Married Today, You Won't Believe #10

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

8. Visit the Dutch Windmill Museum

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

The Dutch Windmill Museum is a unique attraction in the small town of Nederland. Take a day trip to visit this museum. You'll learn about the history of windmills and see some beautiful Dutch architecture.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

9. Visit Texas' Historic Courthouses

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Texas is home to some of the most beautiful courthouses in the country. Take a trip to see these historic buildings. Start in Austin, where you can tour the State Capitol and the old Travis County Courthouse. Then head to Waco to see the McLennan County Courthouse. And don't forget to stop in Galveston to see the Galveston County Courthouse.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

10. Climb the Port Isabel Lighthouse

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

For a bird's eye view of the Gulf of Mexico, climb the Port Isabel Lighthouse. This historic lighthouse is open to the public and offers stunning views of the coast. Take a trip to Port Isabel and climb to the top of this beautiful structure.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

11. Visit the Original Six Flags Theme Park

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Six Flags Over Texas is the original Six Flags theme park. Take a trip to Arlington and visit this historic amusement park. You'll find rides for all ages, from thrill rides to family-friendly attractions. And don't forget to cool off in the park's waterpark in Hurricane Harbor.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

12. Visit the McDonald Observatory

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

The McDonald Observatory is one of the best places in the world to stargaze. Take a trip to west Texas and visit this astronomical facility. You can tour the observatory, attend a star party, or just gaze at the stars from the Visitors Center.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

13. Explore Wimberley

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Wimberley is a small town in the Texas Hill Country. Take a day trip to explore this charming town. Start at Wimberley Square, where you'll find shops and restaurants. Then head to Blue Hole Regional Park, where you can swim in the refreshing waters of Blue Hole. And don't forget to visit Jacob's Well, a natural spring perfect for cooling off.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

14. Visit the Magnolia Silos

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

The Magnolia Silos are a must-see for any fan of Fixer Upper. Take a trip to Waco and visit this popular attraction. You can tour the silos, shop at the Magnolia Market, and eat at one of the food trucks.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

15. Take a Hike in Big Bend National Park

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Big Bend National Park is one of the most scenic places in Texas. Take a hike through this beautiful park. You'll find hiking trails of all difficulty levels so that you can find one perfect for you. And don't forget to bring your camera to capture the stunning views.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

16. Snap Some Photos at Cadillac Ranch

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Cadillac Ranch is a must-see for any fan of art or history. Take a trip to Amarillo and snap some photos at this famous attraction. Cadillac Ranch is a public art installation that features ten Cadillacs buried nose-down in the ground. So bring your camera and get ready to capture some unique shots.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

17. Visit the Alamo

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

The Alamo is one of Texas' most popular tourist destinations. Take a trip to San Antonio and visit this historic site. You can tour the Alamo, learn about its history, and see the spot where Davy Crockett died.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

18. Spend the Weekend at a Dude Ranch

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Texas is home to many dude ranchesSpend a weekend at one of these working ranches. You'll experience the cowboy lifestyle, ride horses, and eat delicious Texas BBQ.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

19. Visit the San Jacinto Monument

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

The San Jacinto Monument is a must-see for any fan of Texas history. Take a trip to Houston and visit this towering structure. The monument commemorates the Battle of San Jacinto, where Texas won its independence from Mexico. So make sure to add this attraction to your fall bucket list.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

20. See a Show at the Moody Theater

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

The Moody Theater is one of Austin's most popular music venues. Take a trip to see a show at this historic theater. You'll find a variety of acts performing, from country music to rock and roll. And don't forget to grab a bite to eat at one of the many restaurants in the area.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

21. Visit the Fort Worth Stockyards

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

The Fort Worth Stockyards is a must-see for any fan of Texas history. Take a trip to see this historic attraction. You can tour the stockyards, see a cattle drive, and learn about the history of this vital part of Texas culture.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

22. Take a Dip in Hamilton Pool

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Hamilton Pool is a natural swimming hole perfect for cooling off on a warm fall day. Take a trip to Austin and take a dip in this refreshing pool. You can also hike to the nearby waterfall, an excellent spot for taking photos.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

23. Visit the State Capitol

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

The State Capitol is one of Austin's most popular tourist attractions. Take a trip to see this historic building. You can tour the capital, learn about its history, and see the governor's office.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

24. Visit the Sixth Floor Museum

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

The Sixth Floor Museum is a must-see for any fan of American history. This fall, take a trip to Dallas and visit this popular attraction. The museum is located in the former Texas School Book Depository, where Lee Harvey Oswald shot John F Kennedy.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

25. See a Show at the Bass Performance Hall

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

The Bass Performance Hall is one of Fort Worth's most popular music venues. Take a trip to see a show at this historic theater. You'll find a variety of acts performing, from country music to rock and roll. And don't forget to grab a bite to eat at one of the many restaurants in the area.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

26. Visit the Dallas World Aquarium

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

The Dallas World Aquarium is one of the city's most popular tourist attractions. Take a trip to see this fantastic aquarium. You can tour the facility, see various marine life, and learn about conservation efforts.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

27. Spend the Day at Schlitterbahn

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Schlitterbahn is a water park in New Braunfels, perfect for a warm fall day. Take a trip to see this popular attraction. You can cool off in the water, ride the slides, and blast with your friends and family.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

28. Visit the San Antonio Zoo

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

The San Antonio Zoo is one of the city's most popular tourist attractions. Take a trip to see this amazing zoo. You can tour the facility, see various animals, and learn about conservation efforts.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

29. Take a Riverboat Cruise on Lady Bird Lake

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Lady Bird Lake is a man-made lake in Austin that's perfect for a leisurely cruise. Take a trip to see this popular attraction. You can ride the riverboat, take in the scenery, and learn about the history of Austin.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

30. Visit the LBJ Presidential Library

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

The LBJ Presidential Library is a must-see for any fan of American history. Take a trip to Austin and visit this popular attraction. The library is dedicated to Lyndon B Johnson, the 36th president of the United States.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

31. See a Show at ACL Live

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Austin City Limits is one of Austin's most popular music venues. Take a trip to see a show at this historic theater. You'll find a variety of acts performing, from country music to rock and roll. And don't forget to grab a bite to eat at one of the many restaurants in the area.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

32. Visit Guadalupe Mountains National Park

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Guadalupe Mountains National Park is a must-see for any fan of nature. Take a trip to see this amazing park. You can hike to the summit of Guadalupe Peak, see the beautiful scenery, and learn about the area's history.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

33. Take a Tour of the San Antonio River Walk

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

The San Antonio River Walk is one of the city's most popular tourist attractions. Take a trip to see this amazing river walk. You can tour the facility, see various animals, and learn about conservation efforts.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

34. Visit SeaWorld San Antonio

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

SeaWorld San Antonio is one of the city's most popular tourist attractions. Take a trip to see this amazing aquarium. You can tour the facility, see various marine life, and learn about conservation efforts.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

35. Explore the Ghost Town Terlingua

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Terlingua is a ghost town that's perfect for a day of exploring. You can tour the town, visit the historic buildings, and learn about its history.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

36. Visit the Rose Garden in Tyler

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

The Rose Garden in Tyler is one of the city's most popular tourist attractions. You can tour the facility, see a variety of flowers, and learn about the history of Tyler.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

37. Take a Bike Ride Through Palo Duro Canyon

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Palo Duro Canyon is a great place to go for a day of hiking or biking. You can ride your bike through the canyon, take the scenery, and learn about its history.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

38. Visit the Texas State Fair

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

The Texas State Fair is one of the state's most popular tourist attractions. You can tour the facility, see a variety of exhibits, and learn about the history of the state fair.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

39. Catch a College Football Game

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

College football is a big deal in Texas. You can catch a game at one of the many colleges in the state, or you can see a professional game. Either way, you're sure to have a great time.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

40. Visit the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

The Museum of Fine Arts Houston is one of the city's most popular tourist attractions. You can tour the facility, see a variety of exhibits, and learn about art history.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

41. See a Show at The Woodlands Pavilion

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

The Woodlands Pavilion is one of Houston's most popular music venues. You'll find a variety of acts performing, from country music to rock and roll. And don't forget to grab a bite to eat at one of the many restaurants in the area.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

42. Take a Tour of Minute Maid Park

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Minute Maid Park is one of Houston's most popular tourist attractions. Take a trip to see this amazing ballpark. You can tour the facility, see a variety of exhibits, and learn about the history of baseball.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

43. Visit the Blue Bell Creamery in Brenham

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

The Blue Bell Creamery is one of Texas's most popular tourist attractions. You can tour the facility, see a variety of ice cream flavors, and learn about the history of ice cream.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

44. Pick Your Own Peaches in Fredericksburg

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Fredericksburg is a great place to go for a day of peach picking. Take a trip to see this popular attraction. You can pick your own peaches, tour the farm, and learn about the history of peach farming.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

45. Visit the Dr. Pepper Museum in Waco

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

The Dr. Pepper Museum is one of the city's most popular tourist attractions. Take a trip to see this amazing museum. You can tour the facility, see a variety of exhibits, and learn about the history of Dr. Pepper.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

46. Try Out Round Rock Donuts

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Round Rock Donuts is one of the city's most popular tourist attractions. So this fall, take a trip to see this amazing bakery.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

47. Eat One (or Several) Bowls of Queso

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Queso is a big deal in Texas. Take a trip to your favorite restaurant and order a bowl (or several). You'll find a variety of queso flavors to choose from, so you're sure to find one that you love.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

48. Join Team Whataburger

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Whataburger is one of the state's most popular tourist attractions.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

49. Admire Some Texas Longhorns

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

The Texas Longhorn is the state's official animal. You can find them at various locations, including zoos and ranches. And don't forget to take a picture!

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

50. Explore South Padre Island

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

South Padre Island is a great place to spend a fall day. It's the one and only tropical island in Texas. You can sunbathe on the beach, go for a swim in the Gulf of Mexico, or build sandcastles with your kids. And don't forget to enjoy the beautiful sunset.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Final Thoughts

So there you have it – 50 things to do in Texas this fall. No matter your interests, you're sure to find something on this list that you'll enjoy. So get out there and explore all the Lone Star State offers!

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

More Articles by the Wealth of Geeks Network

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.