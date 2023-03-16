Things To Do in The Bahamas and Places To Stay Nearby

The Bahamas are the perfect vacation place with crystal-clear waters, vibrant marine life, and plenty of opportunities to relax and explore. Whether you're looking for a romantic getaway, an action-packed adventure, or a family-friendly escape, the Bahamas have something for everyone.

Let's look at the top things to do in the Bahamas, so you can start planning the trip of your dreams.

Lowkey, Relaxing Things To Do in The Bahamas

Versailles Gardens

The Versailles Gardens at The Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort in the Bahamas, were designed to evoke a sense of awe and tranquility. The serene atmosphere is an excellent escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Visitors will appreciate the beauty of this carefully crafted garden with its sculpted hedges, winding pathways, and carefully arranged statues. The combined European design elements and tropical Bahamas landscape create a stunning, visually appealing, and calming contrast.

The garden's convenient location by the Nassau Harbor offers visitors a photo-worthy breathtaking water view.

Leon Levy Native Plant Preserve

This lush oasis is home to orchids, mangroves, palm trees, and cacti in honor of Leon Levy, a Bahamian passionate about Eleuthera's flora. The island's natural beauty culminated in the creation of the Leon Levy Native Plant Preserve, making it a must-see destination for anyone who cherishes nature's many wonders.

The picturesque jungle provides a perfect backdrop for a peaceful stroll, and you can truly immerse yourself in nature on the trails. The Medicinal Plant Trail is a pathway that displays plants used to diagnose and treat various illnesses. There are miles of trails that weave throughout the 25-acre national park, from which you can view the preserve's treasures.

The Glass Window Bridge

From the dramatic contrasting colors to breathtaking ocean views, the Glass Window Bridge is one of the most unique and memorable experiences the Bahamas offers.

From its northern side, you can see the rough, deep blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean. From its southern side, you can see the calm, turquoise-green waters of the Bight of Eleuthera. Both sides of the bridge are visible without leaving your car, but hiking around the area will give you the most from your time there.

Additionally, the public beach on the Caribbean side offers visitors the chance to swim and sunbathe in the Caribbean Sea.

Adventurous Things To Do in The Bahamas

Dean's Blue Hole

Blue Holes are sinkholes that are filled with water and have a submerged entrance.

Dean's Blue Hole is a beautiful and unique site. It provides a remarkable opportunity for the daring diver to explore the depths of the second deepest blue hole known to man. You can see up to 115 feet through Dean's Blue Hole, which is 663 feet deep. It is just west of Clarence Town on Long Island in the Bahamas.

There is nothing quite like the beach that surrounds this blue hole. An amphitheater of natural rock encircles it on three sides, while a turquoise lagoon and powdery white beach form its fourth side.

Andros Great Barrier Reef

The Andros Barrier Reef is located in the Bahamas, and it is renowned for its vibrant marine life and stunning crystal-clear waters. As the third largest barrier reef in the world and the third largest organism on earth, the Andros Barrier Reef lives up to its name, covering 190 miles. Over 164 species of fish and coral live here, making it one of the country's most popular diving and snorkeling spots.

The Blue Marlin, in particular, is an iconic species that stands out for its impressive size and speed. Known as the national fish of the Bahamas, it is the largest marlin and can grow up to 14 feet long and weigh up to 2,000 pounds.

Clifton Heritage National Park

From historical ruins to breathtaking views, Clifton Heritage National Park has something for everyone to enjoy.

The Clifton Heritage National Park is located on the easternmost tip of New Providence Island. It has beaches with snorkeling opportunities, archaeological ruins, and lush trails.

This park, named after Steven Spielberg's acclaimed “Jaws: The Revenge,” includes the famous Jaws Beach.

The ruins provide valuable insight into the history of the region. They also serve as a reminder of the turbulent times of slavery, colonialism, and the struggles of the Lucayans to retain their culture and autonomy. So if you're looking for a place to have fun but also want to learn a little, you know where to go!

Top Things To Do in The Bahamas With Kids

Pig Beach

Pig Beach is undoubtedly one of the most unique and memorable attractions in the Bahamas. It's not just a name for the beach; Pig Beach is named for the small local pig population living there.

If you are traveling with kids, they will have great fun at Pig Beach. They can interact with the pigs and even participate in activities like swimming and playing with them.

In reality, the pigs don't have any origins in the Bahamas; they are believed to have been left behind by a sailor or shipwreck. Despite the mysterious origins of these pigs, they have certainly made Pig Beach their own, becoming an integral part of the culture of this idyllic island.

Atlantis, Paradise Island

Atlantis, Paradise Island offers top-of-the-line accommodations, a casino, a golf course, and numerous restaurants atop the sprawling resort complex.

Undoubtedly, the property's most impressive feature is its water-based amenities. Aquaventure, Atlantis' water park, features a lazy river, a Mayan-themed water playground, and eight waterslides. In addition, it has 11 swimming pools and 5 miles of white sand beaches.

Although this destination is on the pricey side, it is a must-do. A day pass costs $90 per adult and $50 per child.

To top it off, guests can immersive themselves in an experience with various marine life at the resort's open-air marine habitat, making Atlantis an unparalleled and unforgettable experience that is well worth the price.

Pirates of Nassau Museum

There was no greater concentration of pirates in the New World than in Nassau during the Golden Age of Piracy, from 1690 to 1720. Nassau was well suited as a pirate base of operations because its turquoise waters were too shallow for large man-of-war ships—but deep enough for fast and shallow draft vessels favored by pirates.

Soar through the high seas and experience the legendary thrill of a pirating past by visiting the Pirates of Nassau Museum!

Visitors will discover the thrilling tales of piracy as they explore the museum's exhibits featuring authentic artifacts, activities, and displays. Explore the world of pirates wielding cutlasses and looting treasure on the pirate frigate “Revenge,” a pirate ship replica.

Where To Stay in The Bahamas

Rent or Buy a Timeshare So You Can Enjoy All The Top Things To Do in The Bahamas

When you buy a timeshare, you can travel to the Bahamas every year and enjoy all it has to offer. For those who aren't looking to buy but want to stay in one of the fabulous resorts, you can rent a timeshare for an incredible price. The beautiful climate and culture may convince you to buy a timeshare!

Harborside Resort at Atlantis

You'll be steps away from the Paradise Island Ferry Terminal when staying at Harborside Resort at Atlantis. From there, you can easily explore nearby attractions, such as the Atlantis Aquarium, Dolphin Cay, and the world-famous Marina Village. You can also take advantage of the resort's many amenities, including the water park, bar, lounge, casino, and fitness center.

You can choose from one-bedroom, one-bedroom premium, or two-bedroom lock-off villas at Harborside. Plus, each room has a kitchen, living area, and extra space; you'll have all the comforts of home right at your fingertips. There is no better location to explore Atlantis.

Bluewater at Guanahani Village

Bluewater at Guanahani Village is a fabulous Bahamas timeshare that's right on the beach. This resort is located on New Providence Island, near Cable Beach on the island's west coast.

The resort is on a private stretch of Cable Beach so that guests can enjoy the beach's best parts privately. This makes the resort an excellent option for those looking for a peaceful and private place to relax and enjoy the beach. The outdoor pool, poolside bar, sauna, and spa are all great ways to kick back and enjoy the sun and sand. They offer spacious three-bedroom villas with a full kitchen, living room, and patio.

Island Seas Resort

Enjoy a relaxing family vacation at this RCI Gold Crown resort in Freeport, Bahamas. With its lush gardens and exotic beaches, Island Seas Resort offers a wide variety of activities and recreational opportunities for the whole family.

You will find a private beach area, a pool, a waterfall, tiki huts, a restaurant, and tennis courts onsite. And you can soak up the sun with breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea!

At Island Seas Bahamas resort, you get everything you need, from a full kitchen to a living room with a full-size bed. Whether you want a one-bedroom or a two-bedroom unit with a view of the marina or the courtyard, they have a unit for you.

Conclusion

With plenty of things to do and places to stay, the Bahamas is an excellent vacation idea for the whole family.

